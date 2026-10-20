Politics / The Terrifying Future of States’ Criminalizing Pregnant People Is Already Here The idea of charging people who have abortions with murder is gaining traction on the right. But a report finds that people are already being prosecuted for their pregnancy outcomes.

Anti-abortion rights demonstrators march to the Supreme Court for the 52nd annual March For Life in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2025. (Bryan Dozier / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP)

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, the idea of charging people who have abortions with murder has gained terrifying new traction. During her brief stint as White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia became just the latest prominent conservative to draw attention for her ties to a radical wing of the anti-abortion movement that wants to charge people who have abortions with murder. This year alone, state lawmakers floated 14 bills to charge people who have abortions with homicide. (The idea is still so unpopular across the political spectrum that none of those bills passed.) Yet this whole debate is, in a sense, a red herring, because hundreds of people a year are already being prosecuted for their pregnancy outcomes. The vast majority of those cases involved a live birth where the mother was suspected of using drugs, but in a rising minority of cases since Dobbs, people are also being criminalized for pregnancy loss.

I spoke with Dana Sussman, senior vice president at Pregnancy Justice, about a report the organization published today finding that in the first three years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, prosecutors have initiated at least 902 cases across the country charging individuals with crimes related to pregnancy, pregnancy loss, or birth.

I’ve edited our conversation for brevity and clarity.

—Amy Littlefield



Amy Littlefield: What’s new in this report, which looks at pregnancy criminalization in the first three years after Dobbs?

Dana Sussman: When Roe was overturned, we suspected that pregnancy loss would become an increasingly criminally suspect event, and we unfortunately are starting to see that play out in the data. This report finds a significant acceleration in pregnancy loss prosecutions. We now have documented 70 pregnancy loss prosecutions in the first three years post-Dobbs.

AL: I was struck by the breakdown of allegations prosecutors made in the cases you found. There were 871 allegations of substance use during pregnancy, 77 allegations of a lack of prenatal care, and just 13 related to obtaining, attempting or researching an abortion. What does this tell us about who is being criminalized for pregnancy post-Dobbs?

DS: This is the continuation of a trend that we’ve been seeing for decades. The way that pregnancy is policed and prosecuted in the United States is through the lens of substance use. The foundation for prosecuting pregnancy is based in the war on drugs from the 1980s, and the way in which Black women, in particular, were targeted for charges of child abuse when they were deemed substance users, primarily with crack cocaine and this obsession over a “crack baby epidemic” that has been thoroughly debunked. Three state supreme court decisions used pregnancy and substance use as the way to redefine who a person is [thereby extending child abuse protections to fetuses] under their state laws: Alabama, South Carolina, and Oklahoma, which consistently rank among the top three states that criminalize pregnancy.

AL: What did you find about the race and socioeconomic background of the folks who were criminalized for their pregnancy outcomes in this report?

DS: In the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s, we were seeing disproportionately Black women being charged with crimes in connection with pregnancy, and that has shifted since the mid-2000s until the present. The majority are white women at this point, but poverty is a very big indicator, as it is across the criminal justice system. So we’re looking at poor white women as the majority in the data set at this point. There are a few different theories from scholars about why this is. [Legal scholar] Michele Goodwin has said that Black women were the canary in the coal mine; cruelty by the state is tried out on Black women, and then it spreads more broadly. There’s also a lot of scholarship showing that when a victim is white, the perpetrator of the crime is treated more harshly, and so we are talking about the assumption that these are white babies, and so they are held in higher esteem, frankly, than non-white babies, and so their mothers are treated more harshly, potentially. There’s also shifting patterns in policing around nonviolent drug crimes; we see less of it in city centers and more of it in rural areas, and also the patterns of drug use, as well.

AL: So it’s mostly low-income white women in a small number of states. I’m looking at the map: 381 of the cases in South Carolina, 222 in Oklahoma, 204 in Alabama, and then there’s states like my home state of Massachusetts where there’s zero.