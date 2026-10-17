The Weekend Read / My Family’s Dark, Hidden History With Institutionalization My great-great-grandfather was the namesake of an infamous institution for the disabled. From long-neglected records of the property, the lives of forgotten people were uncovered.

On the Fernald campus. From left to right: Walter Jr, Walter Sr., Tom (the eventual father of Barbara and Winton), Helen (my great-grandmother), and Katherine. (From the estate of Deborah Link)

There is a single name across the front of my family gravestone: FERNALD. A simple slab tucked beneath a low-hanging spruce, it would be easy to miss among the grand monuments and lush gardens surrounding it at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Massachusetts. But for many people in the state, the name it bears can still incite a shiver of terror. It was once invoked by teachers and parents as a threat to misbehaving children: “Keep it up and I’ll send you to the Fernald.”

This story was supported by the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism.

The Walter E. Fernald State School and Hospital, known to locals as the Fernald, sits on a hill in Waltham, Massachusetts, a few miles down the road from my family’s plot. Now an abandoned heap of earth and brick, from its founding in 1848 until its closure in 2014, the Fernald was the oldest institution for intellectually and developmentally disabled people in the Western Hemisphere. For decades, thousands of disabled, neglected, or “behaviorally troubled” children were brought there; many never left. In the mid-20th century, it became one of the nation’s most infamous institutions after journalists, activists, and lawyers brought to light the squalid conditions inside the Fernald, its neglect of patients, and even the medical experimentation, sponsored by corporations like Quaker Oats, that took place there.

In the spring of 2024, I stood before the family stone as my grandma was being buried. She had died a year earlier, and her name was being added to a long list on the back of the stone which began with that of our patriarch: “Walter E. Fernald.” For 37 years, he was the superintendent of the institution that was then called the Massachusetts School for Idiotic and Feeble-Minded Youth. When he died, 100 years before his granddaughter did, flags flew at half-mast across the state, The Boston Globe wrote that his life inspired “something approaching to awe,” and the institution he had run took his name—an honor that ultimately cemented his dishonor.

My grandma had been the family archivist: Cabinets in her home office overflowed with yellowed newspaper clippings and family trees printed from her 1992 Macintosh. I never paid much attention when she extolled our Mayflower origins or showed me photographs of scowling ladies who were apparently related to me. But in September 2022, early in my senior year of college, while I was mapping out a thesis about my older brother’s hospitalizations with a brain illness, I remembered the occasional conversations I had had with her about her famous grandfather. A quick Google search sent a shock of shame up my spine—there were a slew of stories about abuse at the institution he had once run, but also damning information about the man himself. He was labeled a “eugenicist,” a “sterilizer,” a “monster.”

This revelation led me to drive up to my grandma’s nursing home in Northampton, Massachusetts, to ask her about him. Her health was declining at this point, but she was adamant that I had it all wrong: Walter Fernald was not a monster; he was a remarkable man who would visit every single resident each night before bedtime and taught service to others above all. She insisted that there were no “horror stories” to tell, no matter how much I “seem to want them.” I kept replaying that last point over in my head as I drove back to campus, past the fast fading leaves. Did I want them?

All I knew was that my obsession with Fernald’s legacy only grew. I was lucky that my grandma was such a fastidious record-keeper. I went through her archives, which had been tossed into bankers boxes and were sitting outside in the barn at her old house, and spoke to local historians, but I was only able to view a few of the tens of thousands of records belonging to Fernald that were held in the state’s archives. I could only access the small number that had the patient names redacted due to a draconian Massachusetts law that restricted access to institutional medical records indefinitely—rather than the standard 50 years as specified in the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA). That meant that the Fernald records from 1848 were treated the same as those from 2014.

What I was able to uncover complicated both the condemnations of Walter Fernald that I found online and my grandma’s unequivocal praise. He was undoubtedly a fierce supporter of what was then a radical idea: that disabled children should be offered treatment and education rather than being abandoned or neglected by their families. Through his work at the institution and in local school districts, he created the foundations of what we now call special education. But while he was opposed to the practice of forcibly sterilizing residents, he promoted eugenicist ideas about their potential criminality and, for a period of his career, called for their lifelong segregation from the surrounding community. These ideas turned his Waltham institution into the archetype for a national state hospital system—hundreds of sister institutions were established from Maine to California that were designed to permanently warehouse the disabled under the guise of “public safety.” This system—now often forgotten, its abandoned institutions the backdrop to haunted houses or misremembered as asylums (which served the mentally ill and typically had short-term, rather than indefinite, stays)—was among the largest public investments in the country from the late 19th to the mid-20th century. At its peak in 1967, it held nearly 200,000 people, very often against their will; Walter Fernald was one of its original masterminds.

I never got to share what I had learned with my grandma. She died a couple months after my visit. Would she have been disappointed by who her grandfather really was? Vindicated? In denial? I only knew she would have been proud of me for trying to understand our family history. Now, as she was being interred beside Walter, I recognized all the names on the back of the stone. I knew the story. I remembered.

But as I stepped back from the gravestone, I felt my foot drop onto stone instead of grass. I looked down and saw I was standing on a barely visible mud-caked slab with a name I didn’t recognize: “Barbara M. Fernald 1921–1935.” I called to my mother, “Ma, who is this?” She came over and together we scraped the mud off with our soles. She didn’t know, perhaps a cousin of my grandmother’s who had died young. What had kept her name off the central stone? Beside Barbara’s stone I noticed an even smaller square with no words on it—a nameless grave.

Who was Barbara? Who lay beneath that bare slab? Soon after my grandmother’s funeral, Alex Green, a fellow researcher I had met through my work, contacted me. Alex, a lecturer in public policy at Harvard University who was then finishing a book about my great-great-grandfather, had commiserated with my struggles with the state’s exceptionally restrictive records law. He had sued the state to get access to records from Fernald that were over 100 years old and, in order to view them, agreed to have his notes checked each day to make sure he wasn’t recording confidential patient information. He was so frustrated by the obfuscation that he persuaded the Legislature to create a Special Commission on State Institutions to study, among other things, the state’s actions with regard to records and offer recommendations for ways to improve access to them. Signed into law in July 2022, the 15-person commission—the nation’s first disability rights-led human rights inquiry into the legacy of institutionalization—met for the first time in June 2023.

“This may be a bit of a shock,” he now told me, “but I am fairly certain Fernald had two grandchildren who died in institutions for children with intellectual disabilities.” He had come across offhand references to them in his research. Tom Fernald, my grandmother’s uncle, had two children who both had PKU, a now-treatable genetic condition that causes toxic buildup of the amino acid phenylalanine and leads to progressive brain damage. Barbara Fernald had died at age 13 at a private facility in Pennsylvania in March 1935. Her younger brother Winton had been admitted to Fernald’s sister school, the Wrentham State School, where he died at age 21 in June of 1946. That was all Alex had.

The private facility in Pennsylvania was long closed, and according to the local historical society, its records had almost certainly been destroyed or lost. But I knew Winton’s records must be out there, in some basement archive, but that the state was not going to give me access to them, even though I was related to him and he was long dead.

This restriction was not only absurd but hypocritical. I knew, despite the state’s supposed emphasis on protecting patients’ identities, that thousands of records from as recent as the 1990s had been left on the abandoned grounds of the Fernald for hordes of trespassers to steal and vandalize. I knew it because I’d seen the documents myself.

Winton Fernald (Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services) (Massachusetts State Archives)

A couple months after my grandmother’s death, on a cold January morning in 2023, I sat in a car outside the metal gate leading to abandoned acres of the Fernald. I watched Bryan Parcival, a local photographer and Fernald historian I’d befriended through my research, jostle the gate’s lock. “If this doesn’t work we’ll have to hike on,” he said as he shook and twisted the key. With a sudden crack, the lock opened and fell to the ground. He pushed open the groaning gates and hopped back into the driver’s seat. “I got this key five years ago when the state had me take photos of this place. The guy who gave it to me, some maintenance man, died a few weeks later, so no one knows I have this.” He lifted the little silver key up to my face and smiled. “You ready?” he asked, and without waiting for my reply, he drove us past the “No Trespassing” signs and onto the property no one in my family had set foot on in decades.

I followed Bryan’s footsteps as he darted across the buckling wood floors into the Asylum building, which once served as the institution’s main hospital. Mountains of rusted wheelchairs lay crumpled on their sides beside wooden restraint chairs with thick black ropes. Spilling from cabinets was a stream of papers that lay beside books with broken spines, children’s drawings of butterflies, sheet music for “Ode to Joy,” forks, knives, and spoons. I picked up one of the loose papers, a patient record from 1995 titled “Psychotropic Medical Treatment Plan” with a person’s name, birthday, medications, symptoms, and a diagnosis of “chronic schizophrenia” clearly visible. It was one of thousands like it that dotted the floor.