Bari Weiss's Counter-Journalistic Crusade Targets "60 Minutes" The new editor in chief at CBS News has shown she's not merely stupendously unqualified—she's ideologically opposed to the practice of good journalism.

CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss hosts a town hall with Erika Kirk on December 10. (Michele Crowe / CBS News via Getty Images)

The mega-rich have always been willing to hire, promote, and fund people willing to unquestioningly run interference for their interests while making them feel like their near-pathological selfishness, hoarding of money and power, and total disregard for the public interest is somehow morally justifiable. CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss is simply another in a long line of feckless water carriers for the 1 percent.

Which 1-percenters, you ask? Well, it’s hard to tell; there are so many of them. A recent New York magazine article outlining Weiss’s popularity with entertainment moguls and celebrities who are very, very angry about wokeness (but don’t want to be considered bigots, you understand) is so rife with the names of A-list billionaires and centi-millionaires that I think I went up a tax bracket just by reading it. Friends, supporters, and investors include Lloyd Blankenfein, Howard Schultz, Jeff Bezos, Brian Grazer, Herb Allen III, and an assortment of other people who think pronouns in e-mail signatures are embarrassing but “Chief Happiness Officer” is not. They believe in empathy and compassion as rhetorical wrappers for corporate activity but in the real world have none for vulnerable people unless it comes with a tax write-off.

Weiss’s newest patron is David Ellison, the CEO of Paramount Skydance, who has purchased The Free Press, her center-right commentary Substack that is committed to “liberal principles of free speech and open inquiry” as long as the open inquiries fit neatly into a thin slice of the center-to-center-right continuum. As part of the deal, Weiss, a commentator with no experience running a broadcast newsroom, was made the editor in chief of CBS News.

David Ellison and his father, Larry, are allies of and financial supporters of Donald Trump. In any ordinary newsroom, this would constitute a conflict of interest that would necessitate the construction of ethical firewalls designed to prevent coverage of the presidency from being unduly influenced by these relationships. Ellison the younger has done the opposite: Weiss is reporting directly to him rather than any of the news executives at CBS. Far from operating within a firewall, Weiss is a conduit.

This became especially clear on Sunday, when she pulled a 60 Minutes report about Venezuelan men whom the Trump White House has deported to El Salvador’s notorious Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) mega prison. Weiss justified her decision on the grounds that the segment didn’t feature a comment from the White House (it did note that the White House had elected not to give a comment when the reporters on the piece requested one, which is all the due diligence required). 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi said in an e-mail to colleagues, “Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices. It is factually correct. In my view, pulling it now, after every rigorous internal check has been met, is not an editorial decision, it is a political one.”

Weiss claims this isn’t true, of course. “Holding stories that aren’t ready for whatever reason—that they lack sufficient context, say, or that they are missing critical voices—happens every day in every newsroom.”

I have written for many different newsrooms and run newsrooms myself. “Screened five times and cleared by attorneys and Standards and Practices” is a level of review that exceeds any I’ve experienced, including at major newsrooms like The New York Times and The Washington Post. The idea that all of the parties involved—many of whom are heavily liability oriented—missed something that Bari Weiss did not strains credulity, especially given Weiss’s historically lax reporting standards for herself.

The funniest and mercifully lowest-stakes example of Weiss’s own anemic standards of editorial review comes from Weiss’s Free Press investigation—and I use the word “investigation” very loosely—of the resignation of a librarian named Jodi Shaw from Smith College. Shaw had alleged that she experienced “reverse racism” after the university would not allow her, a white woman, to make a presentation at a department meeting in a rap format. Weiss’s primary beat at the time was producing an endless series of articles claiming that concerned citizens and private school students continually called her to complain about leftist overreach on their well-appointed campuses. Weiss wrote that on a daily basis, “I get phone calls from anxious Americans complaining about an ideology that wants to pull all of us into the past. I get calls from parents telling me about the damaging things being taught in schools: so-called antiracist programs that urge children to obsess on the color of their skin. I get calls from people working in corporate America forced to go to trainings in which they learn that they carry collective, race-based guilt—or benefit from collective, race-based virtue.”

When I came across this overwrought testimonial, I initially assumed that it was rooted in a basic misunderstanding. Perhaps Weiss had latched herself onto Shaw’s plight under the misapprehension that a rapped presentation that promised to be exceedingly awkward—and meant not for comparatively powerless students or corporate underlings but for Shaw’s administrative peers—was somehow a constitutionally protected mode of self-expression. And maybe Shaw, who claimed to Weiss that she was a lifelong liberal, which Weiss took at face value and did not question, simply did not understand that rapping in a work meeting was… unorthodox? Unprofessional? As I wrote at the time, “No, [Ms. Shaw], you cannot rap your presentation, and neither can you set it to Sondheim, or Twitch it while playing Call of Duty, or deliver it as an abstract performance titled The Student Support Coordinator Is Present.”

But here I did something Weiss did not seem to have any inclination to do: I picked up the phone. And unlike Weiss’s phone, which she claims is always ringing with aggrieved rich people horrified by wokeness, my phone makes outbound calls. So I called, among other places, Smith College. Which refuted her entire story. I picked up some sources along the way who told me Shaw had been kicked out of an alumni group for reasons that definitely contradict her claims to have been a lifelong liberal, and a trail of digital posts by Shaw herself railing against social justice.