Anti-Monopolist / When It Comes to Understanding the Dangers Posed by Big Tech, We’re Lost in the Cloud By treating IT and AI as neutral tools, we obscure our ability to see—and resist—power. If just one of the big three tech giants collapses, societal mayhem could follow.

An artificial intelligence powered Ameca robot on exhibit at the London Tech Week exposition in London, UK, on Monday, June 9, 2025. (Jason Alden / Bloomberg)

This article appears in the July/August 2025 issue, with the headline “Lost in the Cloud.”

We understand, almost intuitively, that geography is not an afterthought to politics, but the substrate on which political life is built. The flat, fertile land along the Hudson River enabled large estates and semifeudal tenant farming in the 18th and 19th centuries, which in turn led to hierarchical systems of local government. The stony hills of Vermont, by contrast,

discouraged such consolidation and lent themselves to smallholder farming, Congregational churches, and democratic wrangling through town meetings. The geographies themselves didn’t have meaning, but they were not side issues: They created the material conditions that made it easier for certain systems to flourish while others faltered.

The same is true for information technology. And yet too often, we treat IT as abstract and neutral, obscuring our ability to see power itself and to fight the necessary battles we need to govern ourselves.

A decade ago, most businesses stored their data on-site; today the majority of all business data is stored off-site. The same is true for personal data—remember when your e-mail was on your computer, not “out there”? The amount spent on off-site data storage could soon approach $1 trillion (we are just shy of $700 billion already).

While the word cloud suggests something ephemeral, the reality is as physical as dirt. Data stored on the cloud is physically located on servers, typically at large data centers, or server farms, which require enormous amounts of energy to maintain. Just three companies—Amazon, Microsoft, and Google—control over two-thirds of this critically important market.

A recent report, “Engineering the Cloud Commons,” by the Open Markets Institute shows how the big three have used a series of aggressive tools to protect their cloud dominance. They use opaque pricing, charge different amounts to different customers for the same service, make it unnecessarily difficult to switch providers, and exploit their power on other platforms to push users toward their own services. They are also leveraging this dominance to foreclose competition in one of the most dangerously concentrated technologies: artificial intelligence.

These anticompetitive techniques are the kinds of abuses that anti-­monopoly law is designed to prevent. And they are particularly dangerous with the cloud because, as the report details, there are “innate characteristics of the market”—massive barriers to entry, huge capital requirements—that already make concentration very likely, though not inevitable.

By treating the cloud as neutral, we have exposed ourselves to great danger. Concentration significantly increases the risk of widespread system failure. If just one of the big three tech giants collapses, societal mayhem could follow: hospital closures, data breaches, business disasters. Even without a collapse, we have put ourselves in a position of radical dependency greater than that of society on the big banks. Not only has Big Tech become too big and too embedded to fail; the firms know they can use that power to dictate policy. Some of the democratic risks are more direct: Amazon, Google, and Micro­soft have already shown themselves willing to suppress certain speech and amplify others. Ownership of the cloud is also ownership over speech-related data.

The Open Markets report proposes an immediate remedy: Cloud providers should be required to operate in the public interest, offering fair and equal access to infrastructure, with public oversight and rate regulation. Second, since such essential services cannot coexist with monopoly ownership, the big three will have to divest their interests.

Reporting on AI often treats it as an abstract force, separate from the physical architecture that makes it possible. We talk about AI as “doing things,” with no reference to the physical infrastructure it requires or the corporate systems it serves. We erase the layers. We treat models, chips, and data centers as immaterial when, in fact, they are as structured, owned, and governed as a factory or a plantation.