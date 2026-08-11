Comment / Saluting a Matriarch—25 Years After Nickel and Dimed Barbara Ehrenreich’s thesis has become even more resonant since the book’s 2001 release. Saluting a Matriarch—25 Years After “Nickel and Dimed” Barbara Ehrenreich’s thesis has become even more resonant since the book’s 2001 release.

Journalist and author Barbara Ehrenreich speaks onstage during the 2006 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour for PBS on July 27, 2006, in Pasadena, California. (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

This article appears in the September 2026 issue, with the headline “Saluting a Matriarch.”

“The first thing I discovered is that no job, no matter how lowly, is truly ‘unskilled.’” This is from Barbara Ehrenreich’s 2001 masterwork Nickel and Dimed. I read it that year, when I was 29. Eventually, Barbara became my good friend and colleague, as we created a media organization, the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, and wrote and edited articles together.

Alissa Quart is the editorial director of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, which supported this forum.

To recap: For that book, Barbara went undercover, reporting as she worked as a housekeeper, nursing aide, a home cleaner, a waitress at Jerry’s and Hearthside restaurants, and a Walmart worker, all in her later 50s, wrestling with cleaning products, carrying huge diner orders, and sometimes living in motels. The book was a departure from her earlier acidly funny and sociological work, ranging from midwifery to middle-class anxiety, but for which she rarely interviewed a soul.

It’s hard to underestimate the effect Nickel and Dimed’s vacuum-cleaner’s-eye view of what it means to work a minimum-wage job in this country had on so many of us. In my case, I had been partly lulled by the hipster aestheticism of the late 1990s and the myth that ideology itself was at its end (not so fast). For those blinded by America’s late-20th-century comforts, Barbara’s book helped us to stop “unseeing” low-wage workers. It also showed us what anyone who has ever made a pizza or taken care of a child already knew but had perhaps not articulated: that there is no such thing as “unskilled” work. As Barbara wrote, “The ‘working poor,’ as they are approvingly termed, are in fact the major philanthropists of our society.” And Nickel and Dimed also helped precarious creatives like me and my ilk—freelance writers, art handlers, grad students, bookstore clerks, paid hourly and shabbily—see themselves more clearly, as on a continuum with other working people. Barbara showed us the label “unskilled work,” which divided underpaid hyper-educated freelancers I think of as “black turtleneck workers” and underpaid blue-collar was a false distinction.

In Nickel and Dimed’s wake, I devoted myself to what I thought of as “undercover sociology,” reporting my book Branded from teens’ bedrooms and at marketing conferences. Barbara had that influence because she was a reporter and activist, but also because she was a trickster—she liked to fuck stuff up. With each aperçu, I think of her cackling and muttering, “Take that, Yuppie American reader! Look how impossible it is to live on the wages real people earn!”

As the year 2001 and then the decade progressed, Nickel and Dimed’s thesis became even more resonant. A new recession had started, one caused by the bursting of the dot.com bubble and then by the terrorist attacks six months later, as well as the Enron scandal and other money-man-accounting crises. Wikipedia had just launched and with it a notion of “unskilled expertise.”

In the years after Nickel and Dimed, there were also major movements that were somewhat inspired by it, from Fight for $15 to Occupy Wall Street, a mass movement that started in New York City in response to the corporate bailouts, Occupy’s encampments generated hope.

Soon after Occupy, I met Barbara, in what was to be the last segment of her life. She had just founded what would become our shared organization, the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, and talked to me on the phone, in her crackling voice, about a multimedia project I was working on, The Last Clinic, devoted to the only remaining abortion clinic in Mississippi, which would be the center of the Dobbs decision. She told me about her experience with the underground abortion collective Jane. I was enamored with her from the start: I thought of her as a matriarch of meaning. As with a number of her protégés, mostly women, Barbara also almost immediately put faith in me, constantly dubbing me her “successor.” Needless to say, that gave me faith in myself. Barbara’s brilliance, weirdness, and incorruptibility made her into something of an intellectual curio, an outsider-insider, and thus, for me, easier to love.

As an insider, she was paid a mighty word rate, her book sold 1.5 million copies, and she knew everyone; as an outsider, she far preferred pleasure and freaks to the famous and well-regarded. She was prickly, funny, ribald, in fact, and could be rude—she enjoyed martinis, cigarettes, and sardonic comebacks: when we went to lunch meetings with potential nonprofit funders who would order lattes, she’d enjoy ordering a plain soda, with an anti-elite glint in her eye. She hated sanctimony and reveled in a startling, even comic austerity—in fact, she cast aspersions on women who hired housecleaners. When we started to work together, she wanted us to exist in an anarchist state of shared power, as “co-editors.” (It brought about years of complications, as any management student would have foreseen, but it was worth it.)

We had gotten into the media business when a-dollar-a-word was the basic pay for an independent reporter. Thirty years later, a-dollar-a-word is a windfall. She knew that she was in the 1 percent of nonfiction writers, most of whom earn $25,000 a year. She also wanted to give back to the reporters who were working in stores or living on the street, and to make sure that not only the rich got to write about poverty. EHRP, the nonprofit she founded and that I ran with her—and then, sadly, without her—became our answer.

Barbara passed away in 2022 and since then I often wonder what she would make of what has happened since then. She was once the first co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America with Michael Harrington; many decades later, the DSA has given us Zohran Mamdani and today’s DSA-ed crop of left political leaders. What would she make of the group’s astounding political success and the rise of one of her central concerns, “affordability,” in public discourse, inspiring voters as “inequality” somehow could not? What would she think of ICE grabbing off the street the immigrant workers she had championed, the administration’s halting of crucial medical research and the spread of 20th-century diseases like measles as vaxxes are blocked? (A trained biologist, Barbara would surely be particularly appalled.) She would also be keen on AI refuseniks currently refusing to, well, play with the robots or retrain them to do their white-collar jobs. Barbara would, I think, not only report on serving Coca-Colas but also, on being an AI trainer, an Uber driver controlled by the algo, or a content filterer forced to screen violent amateur online footage.

Lastly, she would be pleased to note that Nickel and Dimed continues to sell, a director is planning to make it into a feature film (amazingly, it has already been a musical!). It is also one of the most frequently censored books in the country.

I’ve gathered the formidable contributors that follow, Arlie Hochschild, Deirdre English, Ai-jen Poo, Bill Fletcher, and Ann Larson, all who knew or were greatly influenced by Barbara. In times like these, we should commemorate those like Barbara who fought hard, and well.

—Alissa Quart



Deirdre English

Deirdre English is coauthor of three books with Barbara Ehrenreich, a former editor in chief of Mother Jones, and a former director of the Magazine Center at the Graduate School of Journalism at the University of California at Berkeley.

Barbara had always been keenly aware of class: This struck me the first time I met her in the early 1970s as a fellow founding faculty member at the State University of New York at Old Westbury. We co-taught a course in women’s studies and began the seven years of research that resulted in our book, For Her Own Good: Two Centuries of the Experts’ Advice to Women. That book showed how male-dominated medical mismanagement of women’s physical and mental health had helped authorize stereotypes of gender, class, and race: For example, upper-class women were diagnosed as too weak and “hysterical” for work life outside the home, while working-class and poor women, especially Black women, were deemed so robust as to thrive on hard labor. This “scientific” medicalization of class, race, and gender helped to socially construct identities that were perpetuated as if they were natural.

We remained co-conspirators for life. When I became editor in chief of Mother Jones, I published her work frequently. She interrogated the overseas dumping of banned contraceptives for a National Magazine Award–winning investigative report, and her penetrating book Hearts of Men was a cover story. When she set out to write Nickel and Dimed, she secured me as her listed reference on job applications, and I was all set to confirm her fictitious identity that she was simply a recent divorcee without job experience—but no boss ever bothered to call me to check her references. On the road, she e-mailed me her notes for safe-keeping in case anything happened to her laptop (this was before we all had the alternative of uploading files to data centers, aka “the cloud”) and she called me occasionally to reground in her “previous life.” I claim the honor of having read and discussed the drafts of all of her books over the years. Barbara thrived on questioning everything, thrashing out ideas and pushing them to their logical extremes. Conversations with her were wide-ranging, eye-opening, and often thrilling.

The impact of Nickel and Dimed was epitomized not only by the hands-on labor Barbara performed, or by her no-bullshit voice, but by the systematic class analysis she precisely laid out. It was obvious enough that costs, especially rents, were high while wages were low, as she experienced when, to maintain an adequate caloric intake, she needed a second job. Then she had to move to more expensive lodgings to be closer to that job. This workload exhausted her yet barely elevated her diet of largely beans, chopped meat, and noodles, supplemented with fast food. So the initial findings were laid out.

But Barbara wrote not only of stretched-thin workers who live, then as now, in a “state of emergency” but of the affiliates who manage them, the executives who exploit them and the owners and stockholders who profit from them. She detailed how the practices and costs of disciplining workers with invasive surveillance (so much more pervasive today) weigh against the hopes of workers organizing for higher wages: “It is a tragic cycle, condemning us to ever greater inequality, and in the long run, almost no one benefits but the agents of repression themselves.”

Beside her focus on class, Barbara had a message in Nickel and Dimed about gender, directed especially at members of the labor movement and the left, which still stubbornly stereotyped workers as men in mills, mines, and factories. Yet by the late 1990s, low-wage service jobs were among the fastest-growing types of work. Her choice to take on such jobs, which were done disproportionately by women, was not only a necessity but, as a socialist-feminist, the way she pushed the labor movement to wake up and be more feminist and the feminist movement to be more class- and race-conscious. This multi-issue message was always Barbara’s creed.