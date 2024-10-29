Politics / Peering Into the Minds of the Moderate White Women Who Might Just Save Us From Trump Once Kamala Harris became the nominee, a significant number of white women shifted their support to her. Can she close the deal?

(Getty Images)

On a weekday in mid-October, I log into a virtual focus group to eavesdrop on a group of women who could determine whether we reelect Donald Trump. They sit at kitchen tables or on couches and sip from mugs or Styrofoam cups. Most live in swing states. Some pet their cats. They look surprisingly nonchalant given that our democracy rests in their hands.

They are all white women, a handful of representatives of the voting bloc that makes up an astounding 38 percent of all people who vote in this country; in the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin they make up an even higher proportion of the electorate—42, 43, and 44 percent, respectively. For the past decade, white women have turned out to vote at a higher rate than any other demographic. But despite an overall gender gap in which women favor Democrats, white women don’t; in 2016, more white women voted for Trump than Hillary Clinton; in 2020, an even higher percentage, 53 percent, went for Trump over Biden. As my Nation colleague Kali Holloway noted, only twice since 1952 have white women chosen the Democrat: Lyndon Johnson in 1964 and Bill Clinton in 1996. But this is the first presidential election since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which means white women have a chance to show the president who vaporized their rights that he no longer has their loyalty. They’re not off to a great start; as Holloway noted, in the 2022 midterms, just four months after Dobbs, 55 percent of white women voted for Republican candidates, a higher percentage than in 2018.

But since then, cracks have begun to show. An August poll found that after Harris became the nominee, a growing share of voters in swing states called abortion central to their choice of candidate, and far more of them trusted Harris than Trump on the issue. The increase was particularly steep among women. White men and women had been basically tied in their support for Trump before the convention, but Harris’s nomination changed the math dramatically, pushing white women 11 percentage points away from Trump while white men shifted eight points toward Trump. The most recent ABC News/Ipsos poll showed Harris with a narrow lead among likely voters driven in part by an increase in her advantage with suburban women. One recent CNN poll predicted Trump would do worse among white women than any Republican candidate this century.

“In these battleground states, where white voters are such a huge share of the vote, whichever candidate does better connecting with these movable white women, it could be determinative,” Jackie Payne, founder of Galvanize Action, told me. Her group focuses on studying and moving moderate white women—those who are not fixed on either end of the political spectrum—on issues like the climate, healthcare, and abortion. With the election around the corner, they’ve been running focus groups to determine what moderate white women care about and who they’ll be voting for. In Galvanize’s most recent polling, the economy reigns supreme; 35 percent of white moderate women ranked it as their top issue, while abortion was their fourth most important issue (11 percent), after preserving democracy (18 percent), and immigration (14 percent). This latest poll showed an encouraging trend: White moderate women who had been evenly split between Trump and Harris in June were now tilting toward Harris by two percentage points.

It’s not just the presidential candidates who are trying to woo this demographic. In many of the record 10 states where initiatives to protect abortion rights are on the ballot, strategists have geared their message toward moderates, targeting women who might vote Republican and for abortion rights. In Florida, where Republicans outnumber Democrats, and the initiative to enshrine abortion rights must clear a steep 60 percent threshold to pass, the pro-choice Yes on 4 campaign has tuned its messaging to a moderate frequency:

“Do not attack Republicans (including DeSantis or Trump) directly,” internal guidance sent to supporters by the campaign and obtained by The Nation urges. “Instead, refer to ‘extreme politicians’ who banned abortion.”

“Unless communicating with our base or other activists, do not mention Florida being a safe haven for abortion in the Southeast,” the guidance goes on. “For many swing voters, doing so triggers concerns about ‘abortion tourism.’”

“Conversely, when telling abortion stories, do not focus on travel stories,” the points go on. “Instead, focus on stories when the health of the woman and/or fetus was at risk, or when the patient was the survivor of abuse.”

Natasha Sutherland, spokesperson for the Yes on 4 campaign, said the internal guidance was designed “to ensure that folks that are talking about this issue remain surgical and laser-focused on the points that we know resonate broadly.” The Florida campaign–which is the most high stakes of this election year precisely because Florida was a safe haven for abortion access in the South–recently announced it had raised $100 million, the most by any abortion ballot initiative since Dobbs. “Overall, our message is really broad, and it’s one that has to resonate with all people and essentially answer the question: What’s in it for them? Because if we don’t make that case, they’re not going to hear anything else we have to say,” Sutherland told me.

Stories about health risks and abuse are the ones that “tap into the empathy of most people very broadly,” she added, noting that stories about miscarriage, for example, can be an entry point for voters who may not realize that abortion bans put miscarriage care at risk.

Democratic candidates, too, have been emphasizing these harrowing stories, hoping to connect with the strong majority of women, including white moderates, who want abortion to be legal—although just 48 percent of moderate white women in the latest Galvanize poll said they would only vote for a candidate will take action to protect abortion for everyone.

This gap between pro-choice leaning and partisan loyalty is one of the many puzzles intrinsic to white women voters, so when Galvanize agreed to let me lurk in their focus groups and listen to moderate white women talk about the election, I jumped at the chance, with two questions in mind: What are white women who still support Trump thinking, especially on abortion? And in the long term, what is won or lost when movements and political candidates shape their messages around what moderate white women want?