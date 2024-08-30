Politics / StudentNation / Youth Voter Turnout in NYC Is Struggling. These Organizations Want to Fix It. A lack of knowledge about the process—from registration to marking a ballot—is often the main barrier between youth and voting. “If young people sit it out, that will have an impact.”

Members of 18by Vote engaging in youth peer-to-peer organizing.

(Jessika Landon)

Despite a marked increase in enthusiasm among the Democratic Party and young people, advocates and activists maintain growing concern over youth voter participation this November—especially in traditionally blue New York State.

“Historically, New York has some of the worst voter turnouts in the nation and that includes young people,” said Justin Yulo, a project coordinator at the New York Public Interest Research Group.

Many young voters have not yet been persuaded by either party, with Kamala Harris’s history as a prosecutor and the Biden administration’s continued support of the brutal war on Gaza weighing on progressive voters. These fears were exacerbated by the Democrats’ refusal to put a Palestinian speaker on stage during their four-day convention, giving pause to activists hoping for a more aggressive posture against Israel’s war from Harris.

“We live in an underfunded and over-policed neighborhood, and nothing has ever changed. No voting has ever changed that,” said Victoria, a 20-year-old student at the City University of New York who was arrested in April after participating in the Gaza solidarity encampment. “Whatever party is in charge has not changed that. So why even try?” she said. She emphasized the magnitude of the Israel-Gaza conflict to younger voters, especially those in New York City. “By not being pro-Palestinian and not advocating for an immediate ceasefire or for Palestinian liberation, you are turning away a big demographic for youth voters.”

New York will be nothing short of a key battleground this year, as a minimum of seven out of 26 congressional seats are expected to be tight races as Democrats and Republicans fight for control of the House.

Consequently, several organizations have stepped up to spur interest among youth voters in New York—not just in the presidential election but also in races for the New York Senate, Assembly and congressional seats.

The 2020 presidential elections saw record youth turnout. In New York City, 59.3 percent of voters aged 18–29 participated in the general election, a 3.4 percent increase from the 2016 general election, according to the New York City Campaign Finance Board.

“A common misunderstanding is that young people are apathetic about politics,” said Lucille Wenegieme, recently appointed executive director of Headcount, a national nonprofit dedicated to promoting civic engagement through music and entertainment. “In reality, they are deeply passionate about a broad spectrum of issues from social justice to economic opportunity,” Wenegieme said. “What they need is access, information, and encouragement to turn their passion into action.”

On May 8, the Type Media Center in conjunction with the Puffin Foundation held an event with more than a dozen different organizations—including Headcount, which won the night’s Creative Citizenship award—seeking to address obstacles that hinder the youth vote in New York. [Full disclosure: The Puffin Foundation is the primary funder of StudentNation, the program under whose aegis this article is published.]

Promoting youth engagement holds personal value for the Puffin Foundation’s president, Neal Rosenstein. As a student at SUNY Purchase more than 40 years ago, Rosenstein sued the State Board of Elections for the right to vote on campus, using the address of his Westchester student apartment where he was counted as a resident, according to the US Census.