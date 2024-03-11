Politics / The “Uncommitted” Movement Keeps Getting Stronger The campaign is racking up votes—and delegates—across the country. It’s now the biggest challenger to Joe Biden in the Democratic primary.

Asma Mohammed (C), an activist with Uncommitted Minnesota, addresses media during a watch party during the presidential primary in Minneapolis, Minn., on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Stephen Maturen / AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden’s strongest challenger in the race for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination has emerged. But this challenger isn’t a candidate. It’s a call to action for an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza, and for restricting US military aid to Israel, and it is known by one word: “uncommitted.”

The campaign to mark the “uncommitted” box on Democratic primary ballots in order to send a message to Biden about Gaza began barely a month ago in Michigan. But it has kept gaining momentum ever since. “Uncommitted” or its equivalent has now won more than 370,000 votes in primaries and caucuses nationwide, picking up at least 20 delegates to this summer’s Democratic National Convention. And those numbers will rise, perhaps significantly, in the weeks to come.

That’s a significant signal to the president, who gave unwavering support to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, and continued to do so even as the civilian death toll mounted from Israel’s military assault on Gaza. Now that over 30,000 Palestinians have been killed—more than half of them women and children—Biden is speaking more frequently (including during his State of the Union address on Thursday) about getting humanitarian aid to Gaza and trying to negotiate a temporary cease-fire. But that’s seen as an insufficient response to what supporters of the burgeoning “uncommitted” movement identify as nothing less than genocide.

So the “uncommitted” vote continues to grow.

“That is a powerful way to send the administration a message,” Christian Peterson, a University of Minnesota law student, said of “uncommitted” ballots cast in Minnesota and other primary and caucus states in recent days. “Biden needs to stop sending military aid to Israel.”

Abdullah Hammoud, the mayor of Dearborn, Mich., which on February 27 gave a majority of its votes to the “uncommitted” option on that state’s primary ballot, observed as “uncommitted” vote totals mounted that “the pro-peace, pro-justice, pro-democracy movement is growing and making waves.”

Hammoud is right.

It was big news when the “Listen to Michigan” movement’s late-starting and minimally funded “uncommitted” campaign won more than 100,000 votes, 13 percent of the overall total, and two delegates, on February 27. But, since then, state-based “uncommitted” campaigns have gone from strength to strength.

In Minnesota’s March 5 primary, a hastily organized “uncommitted” campaign won 19 percent of the vote and 11 delegates. In the vote-rich Twin Cities metropolitan area, which is the electoral engine for Minnesota Democrats, “uncommitted” took roughly 25 percent of the vote, and in the congressional district of US Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minneapolis Democrat who was an initial cosponsor of the House cease-fire resolution, the “uncommitted” total surpassed 30 percent. In several legislative districts whose representatives, such as state Representative Hodan Hassan (D-Minneapolis) urged votes to send Biden a message about Gaza, “uncommitted” actually won.

Minnesota has a large Somali American immigrant population, as well as a broader Muslim community, concentrated in the Twin Cities. But “uncommitted” also won around 20 percent in the northeast Minnesota city of Duluth. “The purpose of the Uncommitted Minnesota campaign was to send a clear message to the Biden administration that we need a change in US policy toward Israel and Gaza,” said Joel Sipress, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party chair in Minnesota’s 8th State Senate district, which takes in Duluth. Sipress, who urged primary voters to mark the “uncommitted” box on their ballots, said, “I think a strong message was sent.”