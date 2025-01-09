Environment / Our Future Copresidents Wage Garbage Wars on LA Fires Racist, stupid crap—that’s not unexpected. What we need is a tough local and national Democratic response. To everything. Edit

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to the media before going to view the wildfire damage in the Los Angeles area.

(Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

Copresidents-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk wasted no time racing to the political bottom in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles fires Wednesday, which have so far killed at least five people, injured many more, and destroyed thousands of structures—many if not most of them homes.

No surprise there.

On Truth Social Wednesday, the juvenile Trump denounced California Governor Gavin Newsom as “Newscum” and accused him of “refusing to sign the water restoration declaration…that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning.”

As local news sources and others quickly noted, that wasn’t true. “State officials along with Republican sources in California’s legislature confirmed to KCRA 3 on Wednesday there was never a ‘water restoration declaration’ placed in front of Newsom,” the local station reported. “Since Newsom has been in office, there has not been legislation that would do what Trump is describing.”

Copresident Musk went Trump one better, as he frequently does. He blamed the disappointing (to everyone—it’s tragic) response to the fire on DEI hires in the fire department. “They prioritized DEI [diversity, equity, inclusion principles] over saving lives and homes,” Musk claimed, ridiculously. At the same time, he seemed to blame it on Jews, cosigning a post by maniac Alex Jones that blamed a “globalist plot to wage economic warfare and deindustrialize the United States before triggering global collapse.”

“True,” Musk replied.

As journalist Ned Resnikoff observed, targeting “a city with a large Jewish population” for destruction would seem counterintuitive, but who really knows.

Pretty dumb of the Elders of Zion to light a city with a large Jewish population on fire — Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff.bsky.social) 2025-01-09T17:34:12.019Z

Right- and left-wing critics of liberal Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass widely claimed that she’d cut the fire department budget, which she did not, as Politico reported. “In fact, the city’s fire budget increased more than $50 million year-over-year compared to the last budget cycle.”