Trump and Harris Take On Fox News
Harris, mostly, prevails. Trump remains Trump.
God bless you, ladies who watch daytime TV. Long pigeonholed as stay-at-home housewives, your numbers now include me, a work-at-home housewife (I’m divorced, but it’s my house, and my child is an adult, so I can call myself whatever I want). I can enjoy daytime TV aimed at the mainly suburban housewife demographic, like Donald Trump’s town hall with women voters in Cumming, Georgia, with Fox’s Harris Faulkner moderating, taped Tuesday evening but not run then—at a time a housewife is probably making dinner or putting down the bebés—but aired at 11 Wednesday morning, when we’ve made all the beds and planned the dinner menu, the kids are (best be) at school, and we can have our “me” time. It was incredibly thoughtful of Trump, a man who rarely spares us a thought, because he doesn’t seem to have a thought to spare.
The thoughts he spares us mainly revolve around fear. We’re apparently afraid, we women, and we have lots to be afraid of. Even before Trump turned to the major threat we face from immigrants, his signature issue, we heard about the threats from transgender athletes in women’s sports. (Almost every single woman in the room raised her hand when asked if she feared transgender threats.) Sex trafficking of women is up under Biden-Harris, Trump alleged (it is not). In a knotty-pine room weirdly decorated with bales of hay, as though we were departing on a grim hayride, women were reminded of our unsafety, regularly.
More from Joan Walsh
Of course, Trump had no way to address the one or two genuine questions he got. A single mother who said she broke her neck last year complained that her child tax credit decreased by 80 percent in the last few years. (Thanks to Republicans in the Senate and departing faux-Democrats like Joe Manchin, who thought she’s spend it on drugs.)
An unsympathetic Trump replied with his trademark word salad: “I gave you the largest tax cuts in the history of our country. Larger than the Reagan cuts. Larger. I understand exactly what you’re saying. We’re going to readjust things so that it’s fair to everybody, because it’s really not fair to everybody.… We’re going up higher, but we’re also going to readjust because you have to make some readjustments It’s unfair to some people, and we’re not going to have that.”
That made no sense at all. It went on like that. Kamala Harris, by the way, plans to expand the credit, giving $6,000 to parents of infants.
Shockingly, or not, there were Fox News plants in the audience, according to The New Republic.
Current Issue
To another question, Trump called himself, bizarrely, “the father of IVF.” But he had to allow that he learned what IVF was only last year, from Alabama Senator Katie Britt when she explained that her state’s Supreme Court had made it essentially illegal. How he could be the father of something he only recently heard about… well, maybe that describes Tiffany, too? Barron?
There was only one good question, from a woman who lives in Cumming but moved from Danville, California, which used to be a GOP stronghold but isn’t anymore.
“Women are entitled to do what they want to and need to do with their bodies, including their unborn,” she said. “That’s on them regardless of the circumstance. Some [abortions] are necessary to save their own lives,” she added. “Why is the government involved in women’s basic rights?”
Like most of his other remarks, Trump’s answer to this made no sense. But it was great that that question slipped in anyway. Trump praised himself for appointing the Supreme Court justices who sent the issue back to the states (where roughly 20 states now have abortion bans). He praised himself for giving women the freedom the questioner thought they should have. Harris Faulkner, of course, didn’t bother correcting him. Later she said, “Trump said ‘A woman does have the right to her body. And this is why I gave that right back to the states.’”
What are you talking about, Harris? Twenty states have taken our rights away.
Trump doubled down on his claims about using the military to crack down on domestic enemies, once again singling out Representative Adam Schiff, head of his first impeachment trial.
“I use a guy like Adam Schiff because they made up the Russia Russia Russia hoax,” Trump said. “It took two years to solve the problem. Absolutely nothing was done wrong. [Note: That’s not true.] They’re dangerous for our country.” The Pelosis, he said, are “so sick and they’re so evil.… They’re the ones doing the threatening…. It’s called ‘weaponization of government.’”
He tried to reassure a Vietnamese immigrant, “We want as many people as possible to come in legally [Note: I don’t think Stephen Miller or Project 2025 agrees]. But we don’t want murderers, we don’t want drug traffickers.” And he implied that most immigrants fall into those categories, and boasted of his support from the Border Patrol Union and the Fraternal Order of the Police. But he did acknowledge that the economy needs “good” immigrants, which he didn’t define, while he continued to deride most immigrant groups who come here.
Six hours later, a beady-eyed Bret Baier confronted Vice President Kamala Harris in a Fox News interview as though she were the hapless wife who didn’t have dinner on the table when he got home at 6 pm. He looked hangry, and he interrupted her endlessly.
But she did fine. Running for president? “It’s not supposed to be easy,” she allowed.
Baier tried to lead her into “basket of deplorables” territory, asking about Trump’s supporters. “Are they stupid?” he asked her.
“Oh God no,” Harris exclaimed. “He’s the one who talks about an enemy within. He suggests he would turn the military against the American people.”
Popular“swipe left below to view more authors”Swipe →
-
Ted Cruz Is Just As Hapless—and Maybe Just As Beatable—as Donald Trump Ted Cruz Is Just As Hapless—and Maybe Just As Beatable—as Donald Trump
-
Black Men Will Vote for Harris—White Men Are the Problem Black Men Will Vote for Harris—White Men Are the Problem
-
Chiefs Placekicker Harrison Butker Goes Wide Right and Finds Political Power Chiefs Placekicker Harrison Butker Goes Wide Right and Finds Political Power
-
Trump and Harris Take On Fox News Trump and Harris Take On Fox News
Baier needled Harris on immigration, sharing a clip of a mother who lost a daughter to an alleged murder by an immigrant. Apologetic in the moment, Harris brought the immigration standoff back to Trump’s blocking a tough bipartisan border bill. “Let’s talk about what is happening right now with an individual who does not want to participate in solutions,” she said.
When Baier shared Trump’s answer to a question asked by Faulkner at the earlier town hall about his hideous attacks on Democrats that soft-pedaled Trump’s remarks, Harris bristled. “Bret, with all due respect, that’s not what you just showed. He has repeated it many times. You and I both know he has talked about going after the American people. This is a democracy. In a democracy, the president of the United States should be able to handle criticism without saying he’d lock people up for doing it.”
And she ultimately stood up to Baier for his incessant interruptions. “You have to let me finish, please,” she said at one point. “I’m in the middle of responding to the point you’re raising, and I’d like to finish.” By my count, she asked him to stop interrupting her at least four times.
Former Republicans applauded her performance. “There will be loyal Fox-News-viewing women who will walk away from Harris’ interview thinking: I don’t agree w/her much, but she’s not dumb like Trump told me, & she’s tough, despite what he’s said,” Alyssa Farah Griffin tweeted. “It matters around the edges in a tight race.”
Even Fox’s Brit Hume gave Harris credit: “She was combative and energetic, and she certainly landed some blows on Donald Trump.”
I personally wish she hadn’t had to do it, but I’m proud as hell she did well.
Can we count on you?
In the coming election, the fate of our democracy and fundamental civil rights are on the ballot. The conservative architects of Project 2025 are scheming to institutionalize Donald Trump’s authoritarian vision across all levels of government if he should win.
We’ve already seen events that fill us with both dread and cautious optimism—throughout it all, The Nation has been a bulwark against misinformation and an advocate for bold, principled perspectives. Our dedicated writers have sat down with Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders for interviews, unpacked the shallow right-wing populist appeals of J.D. Vance, and debated the pathway for a Democratic victory in November.
Stories like these and the one you just read are vital at this critical juncture in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need clear-eyed and deeply reported independent journalism to make sense of the headlines and sort fact from fiction. Donate today and join our 160-year legacy of speaking truth to power and uplifting the voices of grassroots advocates.
Throughout 2024 and what is likely the defining election of our lifetimes, we need your support to continue publishing the insightful journalism you rely on.
Thank you,
The Editors of The Nation
More from The Nation
Ted Cruz Is Just As Hapless—and Maybe Just As Beatable—as Donald Trump Ted Cruz Is Just As Hapless—and Maybe Just As Beatable—as Donald Trump
Democrats need to recognize that Colin Allred is doing everything right in a Texas race that could give their party control of the Senate.
Street Wisdom Street Wisdom
Vote for women rights.
Black Men Will Vote for Harris—White Men Are the Problem Black Men Will Vote for Harris—White Men Are the Problem
Why is the media talking so much about the fraction of Black men who might go MAGA when more than 60 percent of white men will vote for Trump?
Last Night, a DJ Saved My Campaign Rally Last Night, a DJ Saved My Campaign Rally
At a town hall event in Oaks, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump appeared to give up on politics and spent 39 minutes nodding along to his favorite songs.
The Harris Campaign Has Offered Trans People Almost Nothing The Harris Campaign Has Offered Trans People Almost Nothing
Harris has been virtually silent on trans rights, and her policies would disproportionately benefit well-off trans people.
The Press Needs to Start Taking Trump Literally The Press Needs to Start Taking Trump Literally
The former president’s threats may seem outlandish. But his agenda is genuinely dangerous.