Politics / Trump and Harris Take On Fox News Harris, mostly, prevails. Trump remains Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris interviewed on Fox News by Bret Baier.

(Fox News)

God bless you, ladies who watch daytime TV. Long pigeonholed as stay-at-home housewives, your numbers now include me, a work-at-home housewife (I’m divorced, but it’s my house, and my child is an adult, so I can call myself whatever I want). I can enjoy daytime TV aimed at the mainly suburban housewife demographic, like Donald Trump’s town hall with women voters in Cumming, Georgia, with Fox’s Harris Faulkner moderating, taped Tuesday evening but not run then—at a time a housewife is probably making dinner or putting down the bebés—but aired at 11 Wednesday morning, when we’ve made all the beds and planned the dinner menu, the kids are (best be) at school, and we can have our “me” time. It was incredibly thoughtful of Trump, a man who rarely spares us a thought, because he doesn’t seem to have a thought to spare.

The thoughts he spares us mainly revolve around fear. We’re apparently afraid, we women, and we have lots to be afraid of. Even before Trump turned to the major threat we face from immigrants, his signature issue, we heard about the threats from transgender athletes in women’s sports. (Almost every single woman in the room raised her hand when asked if she feared transgender threats.) Sex trafficking of women is up under Biden-Harris, Trump alleged (it is not). In a knotty-pine room weirdly decorated with bales of hay, as though we were departing on a grim hayride, women were reminded of our unsafety, regularly.

Of course, Trump had no way to address the one or two genuine questions he got. A single mother who said she broke her neck last year complained that her child tax credit decreased by 80 percent in the last few years. (Thanks to Republicans in the Senate and departing faux-Democrats like Joe Manchin, who thought she’s spend it on drugs.)

An unsympathetic Trump replied with his trademark word salad: “I gave you the largest tax cuts in the history of our country. Larger than the Reagan cuts. Larger. I understand exactly what you’re saying. We’re going to readjust things so that it’s fair to everybody, because it’s really not fair to everybody.… We’re going up higher, but we’re also going to readjust because you have to make some readjustments It’s unfair to some people, and we’re not going to have that.”

That made no sense at all. It went on like that. Kamala Harris, by the way, plans to expand the credit, giving $6,000 to parents of infants.

Shockingly, or not, there were Fox News plants in the audience, according to The New Republic.

To another question, Trump called himself, bizarrely, “the father of IVF.” But he had to allow that he learned what IVF was only last year, from Alabama Senator Katie Britt when she explained that her state’s Supreme Court had made it essentially illegal. How he could be the father of something he only recently heard about… well, maybe that describes Tiffany, too? Barron?

There was only one good question, from a woman who lives in Cumming but moved from Danville, California, which used to be a GOP stronghold but isn’t anymore.

“Women are entitled to do what they want to and need to do with their bodies, including their unborn,” she said. “That’s on them regardless of the circumstance. Some [abortions] are necessary to save their own lives,” she added. “Why is the government involved in women’s basic rights?”

Like most of his other remarks, Trump’s answer to this made no sense. But it was great that that question slipped in anyway. Trump praised himself for appointing the Supreme Court justices who sent the issue back to the states (where roughly 20 states now have abortion bans). He praised himself for giving women the freedom the questioner thought they should have. Harris Faulkner, of course, didn’t bother correcting him. Later she said, “Trump said ‘A woman does have the right to her body. And this is why I gave that right back to the states.’”