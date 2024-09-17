Should We Call the Threat to Trump an “Assassination Attempt”?
The gunman never had him in his line of sight nor fired a shot. Trump ignored Secret Service warnings about security at his golf course. Yet he’s blaming Democrats and raising money.
Supposed strongman Donald Trump is surprisingly good at playing the victim. After what is widely being called his “second assassination attempt”—a man set up a rifle in the woods outside his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday–he blamed the “highly inflammatory language” of Democrats for the violence. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have called him “a threat to democracy,” he noted.
“These are people that want to destroy our country,” Trump countered. “It is called the enemy from within. They are the real threat.”
Who’s using “inflammatory language”?
His running mate and lackey Senator JD Vance sounded the same notes. “No one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in last couple of months and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months. I’d say that’s pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down their rhetoric.”
More from Joan Walsh
Vance was also echoing Twitter destroyer Elon Musk, who said on his hellsite: “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.” (He later took the post down, saying critics misunderstood his attempt at humor.)
Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that after Trump’s 2016 election, the Secret Service briefed him on his vulnerability while golfing at his own courses, “because of their proximity to public roads.” They even brought photos to help convince the notoriously inattentive president that his courses were tough to secure. It didn’t work; Trump kept golfing at Trump properties. (His West Palm Beach course is one of the most exposed, bordered by busy major thoroughfares near the local airport).
Current Issue
Trump also made his own protection more difficult last Sunday by golfing unexpectedly, forcing security to scramble. “The president wasn’t even really supposed to go there,” acting Secret Service head Ronald Rowe told reporters Monday. “It was not on his official schedule.” He also said the gunman, repeated gun felon Ryan Wesley Routh, never had Trump in his sights and never fired a shot.
By contrast, President Obama, also an avid golfer, mostly golfed at the course at the military’s Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, or on military bases in Hawaii while vacationing there. Obviously, security there was tighter, with rigid screening protocols.
People who’ve golfed at Trump International told the Post they were surprised how little screening they received and how close they could get to the former president: “One person who played last year said he wasn’t asked any questions or subjected to a bag search. After he finished his round, this person said, he walked into the clubhouse and took a corner table near where Trump later came to dine.”
I’m not blaming Trump for Routh’s alleged intention to shoot him. I’m just noting that he’s made it more difficult for Secret Service and other law enforcement officials to protect him—at the taxpayers’ expense. So far, Routh has only been charged with gun crimes, not attempted murder or assassination. Yet Republicans are not only raving about a second assassination attempt but blaming Democrats for it.
Even the mainstream media is occasionally resorting to false equivalence about rhetoric on “both sides.” But as David Frum succinctly tweeted Tuesday:
The upsetting things said by Trump and Vance are not true.
The upsetting things said about Trump and Vance are true.
(Read the whole thing here.)
Enragingly, Trump and Vance continue their lies about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, killing and eating cats and dogs, which Republican Governor Mike DeWine told reporters has led to at least 33 bomb threats. The city has had to cancel its annual cultural festival. State troopers are patrolling 17 local schools, after many had to be evacuated. DeWine called his fellow Republicans’ claims “garbage,” and begged them to stop the lies. They won’t.
Popular“swipe left below to view more authors”Swipe →
-
How John Roberts Went Full MAGA How John Roberts Went Full MAGA
-
JD Vance Can’t Even Bullshit Properly JD Vance Can’t Even Bullshit Properly
-
How Historical Fiction Redefined the Literary Canon How Historical Fiction Redefined the Literary Canon
-
The Nuclear Arms Race Is Back and More Terrifying Than Ever The Nuclear Arms Race Is Back and More Terrifying Than Ever
One final irony: The US Attorney helping to investigate the threat to Trump, Markenzy Lapointe, is a Haitian immigrant.
We need your support
What’s at stake this November is the future of our democracy. Yet Nation readers know the fight for justice, equity, and peace doesn’t stop in November. Change doesn’t happen overnight. We need sustained, fearless journalism to advocate for bold ideas, expose corruption, defend our democracy, secure our bodily rights, promote peace, and protect the environment.
This month, we’re calling on you to give a monthly donation to support The Nation’s independent journalism. If you’ve read this far, I know you value our journalism that speaks truth to power in a way corporate-owned media never can. The most effective way to support The Nation is by becoming a monthly donor; this will provide us with a reliable funding base.
In the coming months, our writers will be working to bring you what you need to know—from John Nichols on the election, Elie Mystal on justice and injustice, Chris Lehmann’s reporting from inside the beltway, Joan Walsh with insightful political analysis, Jeet Heer’s crackling wit, and Amy Littlefield on the front lines of the fight for abortion access. For as little as $10 a month, you can empower our dedicated writers, editors, and fact checkers to report deeply on the most critical issues of our day.
Set up a monthly recurring donation today and join the committed community of readers who make our journalism possible for the long haul. For nearly 160 years, The Nation has stood for truth and justice—can you help us thrive for 160 more?
Onwards,
Katrina vanden Heuvel
Editorial Director and Publisher, The Nation
More from The Nation
The Futile Search for Political Motives in the Second Trump Assassination Attempt The Futile Search for Political Motives in the Second Trump Assassination Attempt
Both Democrats and Republicans claim Ryan Wesley Routh belongs to the other side. But his beliefs are incoherent—and all too American.
How John Roberts Went Full MAGA How John Roberts Went Full MAGA
A revealing article in The New York Times details how the chief justice put his thumb on the scale for Trump to keep him on the ballot and out of jail.
A September 16 Remembrance A September 16 Remembrance
of Mahsa Amini on the anniversary of her murder.
Is Eric Adams’s Luck About to Run Out? Is Eric Adams’s Luck About to Run Out?
Losing one police commissioner might be merely careless. But losing two—with a number of federal investigations targeting the mayor’s inner circle—has encouraged challengers.
JD Vance Can’t Even Bullshit Properly JD Vance Can’t Even Bullshit Properly
Donald Trump is a world-class BS artist. His running mate is just a twitchy liar.
How the Liberal Media Gave Us JD Vance How the Liberal Media Gave Us JD Vance
The months-long romance between Vance and an easily duped press in 2016 led directly to his sordid political rise.