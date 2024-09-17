Politics / Should We Call the Threat to Trump an “Assassination Attempt”? The gunman never had him in his line of sight nor fired a shot. Trump ignored Secret Service warnings about security at his golf course. Yet he’s blaming Democrats and raising money.

Palm Beach County Sheriff personnel block a road near the Trump International Golf Club after an apparent assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump on September 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Supposed strongman Donald Trump is surprisingly good at playing the victim. After what is widely being called his “second assassination attempt”—a man set up a rifle in the woods outside his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday–he blamed the “highly inflammatory language” of Democrats for the violence. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have called him “a threat to democracy,” he noted.

“These are people that want to destroy our country,” Trump countered. “It is called the enemy from within. They are the real threat.”

Who’s using “inflammatory language”?

His running mate and lackey Senator JD Vance sounded the same notes. “No one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in last couple of months and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months. I’d say that’s pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down their rhetoric.”

Vance was also echoing Twitter destroyer Elon Musk, who said on his hellsite: “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.” (He later took the post down, saying critics misunderstood his attempt at humor.)

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that after Trump’s 2016 election, the Secret Service briefed him on his vulnerability while golfing at his own courses, “because of their proximity to public roads.” They even brought photos to help convince the notoriously inattentive president that his courses were tough to secure. It didn’t work; Trump kept golfing at Trump properties. (His West Palm Beach course is one of the most exposed, bordered by busy major thoroughfares near the local airport).

Trump also made his own protection more difficult last Sunday by golfing unexpectedly, forcing security to scramble. “The president wasn’t even really supposed to go there,” acting Secret Service head Ronald Rowe told reporters Monday. “It was not on his official schedule.” He also said the gunman, repeated gun felon Ryan Wesley Routh, never had Trump in his sights and never fired a shot.