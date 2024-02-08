Politics / Will the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 Turn Trumpism Into a Governing Agenda? Be scared, be very scared.

Trump supporters rally to welcome him at Manchester airport in Manchester, N.H., on May 10, ahead of his CNN town hall. (Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images)

What would a second Trump term look like? His bluster on the stump—“I am your retribution”—contrasts with a first term in office where his menace was mitigated by his sloth, ignorance and incompetence. But don’t count on that if he wins in the fall.

This time, the right is intent on turning Trumpism into a governing agenda. The Heritage Foundation, the right’s premier policy institute, has launched a multimillion-dollar Project 2025 to recruit, train and plant MAGA operatives throughout the government, and arm them with clear marching orders.

Project 2025 includes four elements: The 900-plus-page Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise details the right’s agenda for each major department and agency in the federal government; the Playbook, a still secret compilation of executive orders and initiatives for the first 180 days of the administration; a right-wing “LinkedIn” designed to recruit and vet thousands of MAGA movement operatives to staff the government; and a Presidential Academy to train them on how to operate.

Heritage’s proudest moment was its 1980 Mandate for Leadership, which Ronald Reagan, a self-proclaimed movement president, literally distributed to cabinet members. Heritage boasts that Reagan implemented 60 percent of its recommendations by the end of his first year—including massive tax cuts, Star Wars, doubling the military budget in peacetime and more. It has been producing a Mandate ever since, but this is by far its most ambitious effort, designed, in words of its new president, Kevin D. Roberts, for “institutionalizing Trumpism.”

Heritage’s embrace of MAGA throws Reaganite conservatism under the bus. Roberts’s forward decries “decades of disappointment” because the “Republican establishment never moved on from the 1980s,” continuing to peddle “supply-side economics, a “bellicose foreign policy,” and “belief in small government.” No more of that. The MAGA movement “increasingly knows what time it is in America.” Heritage shows how to employ presidential powers to turn Trump’s truculence and insults into a governing agenda.

The priority will be to bring the permanent bureaucracy to heel. No more “adults in the room” to curb Trump’s impulses. No more civil servants loyal more to the law than to the president. Trump will revive his “Schedule F” executive order to turn high-level civil service jobs over to political appointees. Instead of the normal 4,000 presidential political appointments, Roberts now suggests aiming for 50,000 or more.

These appointees will be driven not by Reagan’s sunny “morning in America” conservatism but by a dark QAnon vision of America betrayed. In his forward, Roberts warns that the “very moral foundations of our society are in peril” from “the totalitarian cult known today as the “The Great Awokening.” This “woke Marxist” cult, Roberts charges, has infiltrated the military, the corporations, the universities, and the bureaucracy. Big Tech is “less a contributor to the US economy than it is a tool of China’s government.”

Paul Dans, director of the 2025 project, writes in his introductory note,

The long march of cultural Marxism through our institutions has come to pass. The federal government is a behemoth, weaponized against American citizens and conservative values, with freedom and liberty under siege as never before. Our goal is to assemble an army of aligned, vetted, trained, and prepared conservatives to go to work on Day One to deconstruct the Administrative State.

While the Mandate’s chapters lay out, often in turgid bureaucratese, an agenda for major departments and agencies, the priorities are drawn straight from Trump’s venom.