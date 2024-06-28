Politics / “Homestyle Fare”: The Supreme Court’s Weird, Ahistorical, Platonic Bribery Jurisprudence The Supreme Court’s ruling in Snyder is baffling—so long as we ignore a desire by the justices to minimize the extent of their own corrupt conduct.

United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh poses for an official portrait at the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court came down with a 6-3 decision concluding that one of the most important federal bribery laws—ominously numbered Section 666 of the United States Code—does not mean what it says it does.

The statute has two purposes. First, it is designed to protect the integrity of federal funds, by preventing federal money from being used in state and local corruption schemes. Second, it allows the federal government to prosecute state corruption which would otherwise go unpunished—all too often, local prosecutors are either afraid of powerful state politicians, or under-resourced, or both. Section 666 bars any actor with a state or local agency that takes federal funds over a certain amount from “corruptly” soliciting, accepting, or agreeing to accept payments “intending to be influenced or rewarded,” as well as target any person who “corruptly gives, offers, or agrees to give anything of value to any person, with intent to influence or reward,” to an agent within a state or local agency receiving federal funds.

At issue was whether §666 prohibits after-the fact payments for government work, as well as before-the-fact payments for yet-to-be-conducted government work. In Snyder, that division was treated as the bribery/gratuities distinction—a bribe being a before-the fact payment, with a gratuity coming after the desired activity has been performed.

In Snyder v. United States, the court, in a decision written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, concluded that “gratuities” or after the fact payments—what some might call a “tip”—are not covered by the statute. Kavanaugh’s opinion was based on two cornerstones. First, he built the decision on the premise that there is a clear conceptual and moral difference between bribes and gratuities, and “unlike gratuities, bribes can corrupt the official act—meaning that the official takes the act for private gain, not for the public good.” Unlike bribes, gratuities merely “raise ethical and appearance concerns.” Second, Kavanaugh worries repeatedly about the “trivial” violation and the “unwary’ innocent official. He justifies his decision on federalism grounds, rightly pointing out that the federal law is in some cases stricter than state law. However, the argument was superficial—just a few paragraphs long, not a serious federalism discussion—and sounded more in the key of sympathy for the unlucky public official who accepts gift cards in the course of routinized local corruption.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented with brevity and ferocity, noting that the bulk of the majority opinion was about policy and ignored the plain text of the statute. As she wrote, this is a reading that “only this Court could love.” She read it as a policy brief, not a worthy statutory interpretation, and chastised the majority for overreach: “woulds, coulds, and shoulds of this nature must be addressed across the street with Congress, not in the pages of the U. S. Reports.” The text of the statute, as you’ll recall, prohibits accepting or giving gifts to “reward” official behavior. Traditional statutory interpretation would treat “reward” as, well… “reward”—something given for an act previously performed.