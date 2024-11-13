Politics / Should Sonia Sotomayor Retire Before January 20? The difference between what the answer should be—and what it will be—tells you almost everything you need to know about today’s Democratic Party.

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor during the celebration of Women’s Day at the Constitutional Court on March 4, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.

(Eduardo Parra / Europa Press via Getty Images)

Should Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor retire before January 20 so Biden can replace her before he leaves office? It’s a question that’s been on the mind of liberals since it became obvious that Donald Trump and his ruling junta had won control of all three branches of government. The Republicans will control the White House, the House, and the Senate. They already control the Supreme Court. Potentially ceding yet another seat to the Republicans feels like the last thing Democrats should do in the current environment.

In reality, there is little practical difference between the current 6–3 Republican supermajority on the court and a potential 7–2 Republican supermajority. Justices like John Roberts, alleged attempted rapist Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett side with the liberal minority only rarely, and even then, they often move as a block. It doesn’t actually matter in the near term if liberals dissent from all the important cases with two votes or three votes—they’re still going to lose every issue they care about.

And yet, Sotomayor should certainly retire now. If Democrats ever hope to retake the court through the normal course of appointments and retirements (which isn’t projected to happen until at least 2045, assuming Democrats are still allowed to win elections and appoint justices), then having one less conservative appointment to overcome is valuable. A young liberal justice appointed now might live long enough to see Democratic control of the Supreme Court again; Sotomayor, alas, likely will not. She is 70 years old. She’s lived with Type-1 diabetes most of her life. And while reports vary widely about the current state of her health, Democrats have rolled the dice with aging liberal justices in the past—and lost.

Donald Trump’s election means that liberal justices on the Supreme Court will have to live for another four years, at least. Even if you think that Trump’s successor (if he has a successor) can be beaten in 2028, Daniel Block explains that Republicans are poised to have long-term control of the US Senate. This means that it’s likelier than not that liberal justices will actually need to live for another eight years, or more, before there will be a reasonable chance to replace them with a Democratic appointee. As the oldest of the three liberal justices, Sotomayor should retire now, and Biden and the Democrats should ram through a replacement before they leave office, and that replacement should essentially be a 20-year-old recent law graduate who can be counted on to outlive the coming darkness of one-party Republican rule.

Of course, that’s not going to happen. Sotomayor will not retire, and Democrats will not push through a replacement. The reasons for this are simple: Democrats continue to refuse to use their power maximally when it comes to the federal judiciary. The party is, in a word, “weak,” and lacks the strength of will to do what is necessary. Sotomayor will be allowed to continue in her post, leaving all of us to hope she outlives a Trump administration or a Vance administration or a Senate controlled by Republicans.

If that does not happen, liberals will bemoan the fact that she did not retire when she “had the chance,” much like they continue to criticize the (long dead) Ruth Bader Ginsburg for not retiring during the Obama administration. Now is that “chance,” but we will be forced to watch as Democrats blow it in real time, and then live to see those same Democrats regret it later.

The problem starts at the top, which in this case, is Sotomayor herself. Her people have been talking to The Wall Street Journal and, guess what, she doesn’t want to retire. A consistent problem with Supreme Court justices is that they really like being Supreme Court justices and put their personal preferences over the good of the country. These people, imbued with power for life, come to think that they—not their votes—are indispensable.

I love Sotomayor. I think she’s been one of the best Supreme Court justices in history. She is who other people think Ruth Bader Ginsburg was. But there are thousands and thousands of people who could do what she does (being a Supreme Court justice is not nearly as hard as these people would have you believe), vote like she votes, and dissent like she dissents. She should realize that her mission is more important than her career. She should leave now so the next Sotomayor can carry on. But Supreme Court justices don’t really think like that. Indeed, in this moment, Sotomayor is acting… just like everybody else.

But it would be wrong to be too harsh on Sotomayor, because she is also very smart and can read the tea leaves as well as anybody. What those leaves suggest is that the craven Democratic Party, as currently constituted, would probably be unable to replace her during the lame-duck session even if she retired. Democrats will officially lose control of the Senate in January, but the reality is that they lost control long ago. Replacing Sotomayor would require the full participation of Senate Democrats, and that’s something this ailing and unserious party cannot accomplish. Soon-to-be ex-Senator Joe Manchin will not vote for a Sotomayor replacement in the lame-duck session, and who knows where soon-to-be ex-Senator Kyrsten Sinema is these days.

And it’s not just these two longtime traitors who are likely to scuttle any Democratic attempt to wield power. We know this because, separate and apart from the Sotomayor question, there are currently 41 federal judicial vacancies that Biden and the Democrats have not filled. And that number doesn’t include a number of federal judges, at least three on the circuit court, who would like to take senior status now, pending the confirmation of a replacement Biden has already named but the Senate hasn’t confirmed.