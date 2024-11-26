Books & the Arts / History’s Specter The impossible story of communism. The Impossible Story of Communism How do you tell the history of a global movement in all its hope and contradiction?

The story of communism is one of the greatest tragedies in modern history. The movement grew, above all, out of horror at the terrible human toll of early capitalism. Out of that horror came hope for a better, more just future as well as a theory explaining how this future would arrive. As Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels explained in their 1848 Manifesto of the Communist Party, capitalist systems in the world’s most highly industrialized states would not only grow corrupt and exhausted as they matured and expanded; they would also, as they forced more and more workers to sell their labor for a wage, create their own gravediggers: a proletariat capable of rising up and establishing a new social order.

In the decades after The Communist Manifesto appeared, a plethora of organizations—from electoral parties to workingmen’s leagues to secret societies and terrorist groups—took shape, committed to making the theory a reality. Modern socialist as well as communist movements trace their descent from them. In two successive workers’ internationals, as well as in newspapers, party meetings, universities, private homes, and a thousand grubby cafés, communists took part in fierce, chaotic debates about how to achieve their goals.

But the actual communist regimes that came into being in the 20th century violated the theory, silenced the debates, betrayed the hope, and never achieved the goals. Industrial workers did not seize power in the advanced capitalist states. Instead, in the most important cases, groups of ruthless militants seized power in heavily agrarian states driven to collapse by world war—above all, Russia in 1917 and China in 1949. Then, facing opposition from without and division from within, they resorted to dictatorship, terror, and ultimately mass murder to impose their vision of the future by force.

Yet the hope did not immediately expire, and around the globe millions continued to rally to the communist cause and believe in its promise, even as millions of others suffered and perished at the hands of communists. But eventually, little was left of the communist states but cumbersome, repressive bureaucracies that could neither compete with capitalist economies nor keep the allegiance of their own populations. In the end, they either collapsed under their own weight (as in Europe) or made unholy bargains with capitalism so that their leaders could remain in charge (as in Asia). Today, 107 years after the first great communist revolution, the country in which it took place has become a corrupt, aggressive, quasi-fascist dictatorship. Other remnants of communist power include the strange, pharaonic totalitarianism of North Korea, the repressive state capitalism of China and Vietnam, and a desperate Cuba bending under the weight of its own corrupt elite and the long, cruel US embargo. No one who still hopes to counteract the enormous damage that unfettered capitalism continues to wreak upon the world can afford to overlook or explain away this somber and dispiriting record.

Making sense of the immense, complex, and gripping story of communism in its full dimensions requires a rare combination of expertise and skills. Historians who want to tell the story need to grasp the intellectual contexts in which communist ideas first developed. They need a deep command of global history and a willingness to learn as much as possible about the many different localities around the world in which the communist story has played out, not to mention the many different social strata. Their work, ideally, should give a sense of what communism has meant to European intellectuals and Asian guerrillas, to Cuban bureaucrats and Uzbek factory workers, to American students and to prisoners in the gulag, and much more. They need the sympathy to show what attracted people to communism, but also the distance to judge communist actions dispassionately. The excellent, three-volume Cambridge History of Communism does a great deal of this work, but it is a specialist-edited collection with dozens of individual authors and makes no claims to narrative coherence. To put all of these elements together in a single volume would require an author with encyclopedic knowledge and exceptional storytelling skills.

Is such a history even possible? The British political scientist Archie Brown’s lively The Rise and Fall of Communism (2009) has probably come the closest of any serious study written since the fall of the USSR. While Brown, who advised Margaret Thatcher on the Soviet Union, had little sympathy for communism, he knew the Soviet Union well and offered a fluid narrative history of the principal communist regimes as well as vivid pen-portraits of individual leaders and militants. There were significant gaps as well. Brown had relatively little on the history of communist ideas or on social and economic life in the communist states, and he compressed many important episodes into a handful of pages to keep the book to a manageable length.

Sean McMeekin’s To Overthrow the World: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Communism regrettably falls much farther from the mark. McMeekin is a veteran historian of Russia and the Soviet Union, and his admirable familiarity with the Soviet archives is on full display here. But for years, his animus toward Soviet communism has seriously distorted his understanding of the subject, leading him to portray Soviet leaders as one-dimensional, conspiratorial, power-hungry villains and to give very little sense of what might have driven ordinary people to support them. His 2017 book The Russian Revolution: A New History strained the evidence to depict czarist Russia as a fundamentally healthy regime whose subjects had little reason to rebel against it. (It also contained a bizarre swipe at Bernie Sanders as a latter-day Bolshevik.) His 2021 book Stalin’s War came close to portraying Churchill and Roosevelt as dupes who saved the USSR with copious wartime aid when they might have done better to help overthrow it.

Appearing just three years later, McMeekin’s new book reprises large chunks of his earlier ones, shows many signs of haste, and, in a wild conclusion that sounds like Elon Musk on a bad day, falls into conspiracy theorizing. Readers who assume that the book’s subtitle, “The Rise and Fall and Rise of Communism,” signals an appreciation of contemporary radical movements for social justice will meet with severe disappointment. That final “rise” refers to McMeekin’s belief that the “Chinese Communist model of statist governance and social life” is now taking over the Western world. He speaks of “modern-day thought commissars” and compares the “COVID unvaccinated” and “other dissidents,” including far-right British nationalist Nigel Farage, to victims of Chinese state repression. He warns that a grim fate now awaits anyone who defies “the approved consensus of Western social and governing elites on…’climate change’ [note the scare quotes], immigration, race, sexual orientation, or gender identification.” It is difficult to take seriously a book by someone who has fallen so deeply into this particular rabbit hole, and I can’t help but wonder how Basic Books let these exhalations from the Twitter swamp appear under its imprint.

Mercifully, McMeekin manages to keep the Muskian notes out of the bulk of his text, but it suffers from other problems. To squeeze his entire history of world communism into 458 pages (160 pages less than Archie Brown’s already terse study), he has adopted a largely top-down narrative approach, centered on leadership cadres, that rarely rises above superficiality. After a quick, textbook-style canter through the French Revolution and the early utopian socialists, McMeekin devotes a caustic 45 pages to Karl Marx, whom he credits with a “doctrinaire and eccentric worldview.” He spends 20 more pages trying to untangle the complex politics of the Second International, its exclusion of anarchists, and its ultimate collapse when the workers of the world failed to unite at the start of World War I but instead rallied to their national causes. It is at this point that he arrives, with visible relief, at his area of genuine expertise—the Russian Revolution—and devotes half the rest of the book to the USSR up through Stalin’s death in 1953. The final section largely tacks back and forth between the USSR and communist China, leading to the coda about how we are all falling victim to “the China model of Communist statist surveillance.”

McMeekin is at his best when he’s explaining how communists consolidated their power in Russia and China. In his chapters on Russia, for instance, he uses archival material to give a vivid account of how Lenin and the Bolsheviks took over Russian institutions, with particular emphasis on the massive confiscation of private property, including especially in the banking sector. Joseph Stalin’s early exploits robbing banks for the Communist Party in Georgia turned out to be a prelude to what amounted, in one sense, to the largest set of bank robberies in history, with Bolshevik officials often literally walking into banks, forcing the vaults open, and taking the contents. McMeekin gives a similarly strong narrative account of Chinese collectivization after the communist triumph in 1949. He explains, for instance, how party cadres scoured the countryside for every possible source of fertilizer to increase crop yields, leading to the party boss in Sichuan declaring, “Even shit has to be collectivized!”