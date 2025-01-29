Politics / RFK Jr.’s Family Dissents. I Hope the Democrats Do Too. There are so many reasons to reject the HHS secretary nominee’s crackpot health science. Edit

US Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be Health and Human Services Secretary.

(Alex Wroblewski / AFP)

“Are you supportive of these onesies?” Senator Bernie Sanders thundered at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his confirmation hearing as Health and Human Services secretary Wednesday.

We all needed a laugh, and I did laugh, but Sanders’s question was serious.

The onesies read: “Unvaxxed. Unafraid” and “No vax. No problem.” They sell for $26.

As other Democrats pointed out, Kennedy has made millions from organizations and lawsuits deriving from his opposition to vaccines, and one of the groups sells these idiotic anti-vaccine onesies.

Kennedy demurred. He no longer runs the group in question, he said. And he denied that the T-shirts meant what they obviously did.

Sanders was not amused.

Can you imagine Kennedy’s minions saying “no” if he called them and said, maybe those onesies might spread misinformation? Or maybe they’re in poor taste? Or maybe, just get rid of them? For a while? For me?

Bobby, as I’ve said before, is a congenital liar. He claimed, “I spent 30 years trying to get mercury out of the fish in this country and nobody ever called me anti-fish.” The mercury he’s crusaded against, in childhood vaccines, was already taken out of them when he continued to insist it was poisoning us. He can’t be believed, about anything, and I’d say at least 50 of the 53 Republican senators know that.

Yes, this is kinda personal.

But not really. Most of the world realizes he’s a fraud now. My front-row seat 20 years ago isn’t even that interesting. It just keeps me alert to his lies.

Bobby zigged and he zagged on Wednesday.

Stalwart Democrats tried to ask him “yes or no” questions about his horrible health stances over the years. He was often hard to pin down.

Did he link anti-depressants to school shootings?

Did he say many CDC workers belong in jail?

Did he support tying Medicaid to work requirements?

Did he compare the CDC to Nazi death camps?

Did he say Lyme disease is a highly likely militarily engineered bioweapon?

He did, did, did, did, and did.

But he did, did, did, and did try to slightly wiggle out from each. I don’t think it worked, but I’m not in his fan base.

Senator Elizabeth Warren made him sweat.