Feature / Justice on the Ballot The Republican Attorney Generals Association is working overtime to make sure these MAGA zealots become their states’ top prosecutors in November.

Illustration by Tim Robinson.

This article appears in the September 2024 issue, with the headline “Justice on the Ballot.”

Authoritarian regimes cannot work without functionaries and bureaucrats who enforce the strongman’s will at the local level. A despot, even one who is operating above the law and using all the tools of fear and violence at his disposal, cannot easily reach into people’s everyday lives.

As detailed in the Project 2025 organizing document, Republicans have big plans for a fascist takeover of the national government should Donald Trump be reinstalled as president.

(Trump has tried to distance himself from the project, but don’t be fooled.) Their plans involve placing Trump loyalists at every level of government, stripping executive agencies of their independence, and using the levers of power to take rights away from women, the LGBTQ community, and pretty much anybody who dares to oppose them.

Project 2025 is a plan for the national level, but what about state and local concerns? Obviously, conservatives plan on winning—and holding—many gubernatorial seats and statehouses, imposing their antebellum vision through the power of state government, just as white folks were able to do during the Jim Crow era. But there is another important piece in the totalitarian apparatus: state attorneys general. By controlling the office of a state’s top prosecutor, Republicans can break into people’s homes and bedrooms and turn their culture-war obsessions into criminal penalties and prison time. Should Trump’s dystopian reelection come to pass, it likely won’t be SEAL Team 6 standing with its jackboots on the necks of civil liberties and pluralistic tolerance. It will be a state trooper, acting under the direction of an elected state attorney general, who comes to your wedding to break up your same-sex marriage, deport your friends, or force your daughter to bring a pregnancy to term against her will.

To help promote this dreadful work, Republicans have an organization in place that both amplifies the efforts of existing authoritarian AGs and recruits and backs future ones. It’s called the Republican Attorneys General Association, or RAGA. Founded in 1999 as part of the Republican State Leadership Committee (a group devoted to getting Republicans elected to statewide office), RAGA split off as its own entity in 2014. Since then, a villainous row of wealthy Republican donors have poured millions upon millions of dollars into the group, successfully installing their candidates in the top prosecutor spots and making sure that, once in office, those Republican AGs do what their donors paid for.

There are 27 Republican state attorneys general—and all of them share a broadly extremist agenda, regardless of the particularities of their state. They’re all anti-immigrant, and they’re willing to use every shred of their power to harass, detain, and deport people who are out of status. They’re in favor of forced birth. They’re anti-trans, anti-labor, and anti-environment, and they support smash-and-grab capitalism. Only five are women. Almost all of them are white.

RAGA is incredibly well funded. The organization rakes in dollars from Koch Industries (the multinational, earth-destroying conglomerate operated by Charles Koch); the US Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform (a group dedicated to protecting big business by preventing class-action lawsuits and limiting legal liability for wrongdoing); and Altria Client Services and Reynolds American (both lobbying arms of the tobacco industry). By far the biggest RAGA funders, though, come from groups aligned with the conservative legal archfiend Leonard Leo.

According to Open Secrets, the Leo-aligned Judicial Crisis Network gave $4 million to RAGA in the 2020 election cycle, $6.5 million in 2022, and $1 million (so far) in 2024. And that’s just the money we can track via public filings; Leo is also widely believed to control the purse strings of the dark-money behemoth the Concord Fund. Reports indicate it has funneled at least $9.5 million to RAGA since 2020.

We have an idea of what all these donors are getting for their money, because RAGA produces a “price list” that details its pay-to-play scheme. According to documents from 2018 that were obtained by True North Research, for an annual contribution of just $125,000, donors get to attend the attorneys general annual meeting as well as “retreats” with senior staff of the various officeholders. For an annual contribution of $250,000 or more, donors are instructed to call in to find out what else is on the menu, as if they’re checking on the soup of the day. Who can say for sure what Leo gets for the millions and millions of dollars he directs their way, but my opening guess would be anything he damn well wants.

I think the RAGA pay-to-play scheme can be distinguished from those of other seedy political associations by the fact that the RAGA crew are prosecutors. They’re part of law enforcement. When RAGA officials sell themselves, or appear to sell themselves, what they’re giving away is the fair and equal application of the rule of law. Individuals and corporations that give money to RAGA are potentially buying themselves out of legal scrutiny, or criminal liability, for their business practices. Paying off RAGA is not unlike a Mafia family paying off a detective to look the other way on an unsolved murder, or a drug dealer contributing enough money to the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association that any cop who pulls him over knows not to write him up for drunk driving.

Last year, ProPublica reported on shady dealings between RAGA officials and Johnson & Johnson. After RAGA supported the January 6 attempted coup, many of its funders fled. So did Johnson & Johnson—at first. But the company, which was facing costly litigation at the state level, soon agreed to a meeting with RAGA bigwigs, and the money began flowing again. A few months later, RAGA attorneys general negotiated two settlement deals with Johnson & Johnson. There’s a reason that corporations like Amazon, Walmart, UPS, and Home Depot, which are often entangled in state litigation, contribute to RAGA.

Legal malpractice: In the lead-up to January 6, RAGA sent robocalls urging people to attend Trump’s Stop the Steal rally. (Brent Stirton / Getty Images)

While cozy, corporate-friendly schemes are a big part of the RAGA docket, its most significant work is ideological. RAGA attorneys use their power to push the Republican agenda through the court system by filing lawsuits and complaints against any law or rule they don’t like.

After the 2020 election, the Texas AG and indicted felon Ken Paxton brought a motion to the Supreme Court to invalidate the results of the election in four states that Joe Biden clearly won; 17 RAGA members joined the motion. But the group didn’t stop there. In addition to its legal maneuvers, RAGA engaged in extralegal activities to overturn the election: Its 501(c)4 dark-money wing, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, recorded a robocall urging people to join the protests on January 6 and “stop the steal.”

While RAGA wasn’t able to overthrow the government—with the pen (in courts) or with the sword (at the Capitol)—the example reveals its basic playbook for working the legal system.

Step one: An attorney general files a test case—a lawsuit that the AG knows violates federal law and, just as often, basic logic. Step two: Other RAGA AGs join the fight. Step three: The lawsuit is either rejected by the lower court or, if a Trump judge is presiding, accepted—but in either case, the ruling is almost always appealed by the losing side. Step four: RAGA’s friends on the Supreme Court take the opportunity to intervene and, in most cases, change the federal law to align with Republican political or cultural priorities.

RAGA AGs use this playbook again and again, although their pet issues differ by state. Paxton, for instance, has used test cases to inject as much cruelty as possible into the nation’s immigration policies. Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador used a test case to try to prevent sick women from receiving emergency medical care should that care include an abortion. Before he was elected as Louisiana’s governor, Jeff Landry led the charge to get the Supreme Court to eviscerate the Clean Water Act.