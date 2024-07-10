Left Coast / An Open Letter to the President of the United States There are worse things in life than a comfortable retirement.

Asian elephants eating bamboo in the wild.

(Getty)

Dear President Biden,

I am sitting on a floating hotel, deep in the jungles of the River Kwai, in Thailand. To be honest, I had hoped to unplug this week, to put aside the messiness of US politics. But your ongoing refusal to confront what have become the catastrophic implications of your presidential candidacy has pushed me to write on my week off.

Mr. President, let me tell you what I did earlier this week. I spent a morning at an elephant sanctuary, a place where majestic old elephants, far past their prime, are eased into retirement—earning their daily bread by letting tourists feed them watermelons and give them mud baths.

There was, I’ll admit, something a bit sad about them—their ears were torn, the males’ tusks had been hacked off, and there was a passivity to them that made me wish they still had the wherewithal to raise a ruckus. But, at the same time, they were safe and were being taken care of in their dotage. There are worse things in life than a comfortable retirement.

Joe, when you got elected in 2020, I wept for joy. In defeating Donald Trump, you had saved the Republic; you had reinvigorated a dream that was in danger of morphing into a permanent nightmare. You had pitted liberalism against intolerance and darkness, optimism against Trump’s American Carnage vision—and you had won. There was little doubt in my mind that you were a genuinely decent, kind, humane, even humble man—everything that Trump and his rancid administration were not. It’s a rarity in the modern political environment that such traits win out over hard-right populism.

Four years later, you are making me weep again. But this time around, I weep over the arrogance and selfishness you are demonstrating in claiming, despite all evidence to the contrary, that you and only you can prevent Trump’s second ascent to power. I weep because you now so clearly lack the vitality and intellectual agility for the fight—but, while you have lost so much of your political skill set, you seem, somehow, to have preserved just enough wile and orneriness to cling to personal power like a hungry dog tugging on a bone. I weep because in 2020 you rose to the political moment to aggressively confront a terrible political peril, and in 2024 you are instead doing a star turn in your own version of Sunset Boulevard, sinking into a political quicksand of your own making that will destroy your legacy and return Donald Trump to office with an overwhelming mandate.

As I write this, it’s been 12 days now since you made it abundantly clear, in front of a TV audience of 54 million people, that you no longer have what it takes to be either a president or a presidential candidate. Last week I wrote, in the conditional tense, that this performance could result in your losing overwhelmingly in November. This week, the poll numbers seem pretty unambiguous. If you remain the Democratic candidate you will lose overwhelmingly. There are states such as New Hampshire, New Mexico, and Virginia, even New Jersey, for God’s sake, in play now for the Republicans, that a decent Democratic candidate would have locked up months ago.

Each day you refuse to step aside for a new generation is a day of campaigning against Trump lost. The sands are fast slipping through the hourglass, and each defiant statement you make—that one about only God being able to get you to change your mind was a real doozy—and each absurd fundraising letter you send out ridiculing the concerns of those who believe you can no longer win adds to the volume of wasted effort. There are barely 100 days left until the election. The longer you remain the Democratic Party’s candidate, the less chance the Democrats have of holding the White House, holding the Senate, or recapturing the House. You will either step aside too late for it to make a difference, or you will emerge as a nominee so damaged that no one will seriously expect you to win.

I weep, Joe, because of your delusions. Bubbles are strange things to live within, and you and your family seem, now, to have become bubble captives, as delusional in your analysis of power as Louis XIV. L’État, c’est moi.