The Case for Letting Noncitizens Vote Measures to allow local noncitizen voting failed in the last election, but that hasn't always been the case throughout American history.

Santa Ana Families for Fair Elections launching a campaign to expand local noncitizen voting in September 2023.

(Harbor Institute for Immigrant and Economic Justice)

Carlos Perea remembers listening to his mother’s stories about dodging immigration raids in Orange County’s textile factories.

“There was this interesting dynamic in Orange County at the time, being heavily anti-immigrant but relying on immigrant labor,” said Perea. “It showed me how we’re treated as Mexicans, as undocumented people.”

Perea, a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient, came to the United States at 14, joining his mother who had immigrated a decade earlier. He arrived in Santa Ana, Orange County, just as the Bush administration launched sweeping workplace raids targeting undocumented workers across the nation. At the same time, Los Angeles erupted in historic protests, including “La Gran Marcha,” where more than half a million people marched for immigrant rights. A few years later, Perea would be involved in the Dreamer movement challenging Obama on mass deportations.

In 2012, after years of pressure, Obama enacted DACA through executive action. But the more protective pathways to citizenship for millions of undocumented people died in Congress, and have never been revived. “A lot of these fights started to sharpen our politics,” said Perea, now the executive director of the Harbor Institute for Immigrant and Economic Justice. “Are we going to continue to have our immigrant communities be this chess piece for the Democratic Party or Republican special interest? Are we going to constantly be tossed around and gain no meaningful outcome?”

For thousands of progressives in Santa Ana, the way forward was clear: Power needed to come from the bottom up. Recognizing a “crisis of democracy” at the local level, Perea and others in the Latino and Vietnamese communities of Santa Ana began campaigning for the right to vote as noncitizens.

In November of 2024, these efforts culminated in a measure on the Santa Ana ballot. Measure DD proposed expanding the right to vote to noncitizens in general municipal elections by 2028. The measure, the first of its kind to be proposed in Southern California, failed by a margin of 59 percent to 41 percent—fewer than 15,000 votes. “This was something people thought was impossible to even get on the ballot,” Perea said. “I think it speaks volumes that there were a large number of people in Santa Ana ready for noncitizen voting on our first try.”

Twenty-two localities already allow noncitizen voting of some sort, including San Francisco and Oakland. Each of these municipalities has distinct laws governing noncitizen voting. Many only allow lawful permanent residents to vote, and most limit it to parents in school board elections. Currently, 16 towns in Maryland, two cities in California, three towns in Vermont, and the District of Columbia allow noncitizens a measure of voting rights in local elections. Four municipalities in Massachusetts have also passed local voting laws, but, without approval from the state, they can’t legally implement them.

Measure DD was one of the boldest and most inclusive proposals to date, with its definition of “noncitizen” encompassing permanent residents, refugees, undocumented immigrants, DACA recipients, and those on school or work permits.

“We established a narrative—now people know what noncitizen voting is,” Perea said. “It’s going to be our job now to make the case of presenting this as the North Star of the [immigrant] movement. It’s going to be a tough battle, but we have nothing to lose.”

From the country’s founding until 1926, 40 states at various times allowed noncitizen immigrants to vote in local, state, or federal elections, according to Ron Hayduk, a professor of political science at San Francisco State University. “History flies in the face of this idea that immigrants never could or never should be voting. That it’s improper, that it’s unconstitutional, that it’s illegal. In fact, history shows that it’s the opposite,” said Hayduk. “I like to say that it’s as American as apple pie and older than our national pastime: baseball.”