It Would Be Idiotic to Make Mitch McConnell the Face of Anti-Trump Resistance Countering imaginary isolationism, the outgoing Senate Republican leader advocates a return to Cold War militarism.

The new face of the resistance? Outgoing Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

One of the hallmarks of American gerontocracy is that even when aging and ailing leaders step down from official posts, they don’t really relinquish power; they continue to be dominant figures in Washington, leveraging their historic stature to continue to shape events. Nancy Pelosi, who at 82 supposedly withdrew from Democratic House leadership in 2022 (and is currently recovering from hip replacement surgery after a fall in Luxembourg on the weekend), was busy before her injury working the phones to thwart Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from becoming the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. Similarly the 82-year-old Mitch McConnell, although allegedly retiring from leadership of Senate Republicans and himself prone to health scares—including a recent fall that resulted in a concussion—is actively pushing to be an elder statesman defending the traditional GOP foreign policy of hawkishness against what he sees as rising isolationism in both major political parties.

On Monday, McConnell published a lengthy treatise in Foreign Affairs, the traditional organ of the American national security establishment, warning of “the price of American retreat.” Because the article contains criticism of right-wingers who are skeptical of continued military aid to Ukraine, it has been framed by the mainstream media as offering a principled Republican alternative to Trumpism. According to Axios, “McConnell is putting Trump — and the entire Republican party — on notice that he plans to be an active combatant in the looming GOP civil war on foreign policy.” Axios had earlier described McConnell a leader in the “GOP’s Senate Resistance” to Trump. The Independent has singled out McConnell as “one of the few Republicans to criticize Trump in recent times as much of the party continues to fall in line.” McConnell’s supposed rebuke of Trumpism earned bipartisan praise, touted by both Republicans and Democrats.

It would be true madness if Democrats allow McConnell to become the face of anti-Trump resistance, following in the footsteps of Dick and Liz Cheney, who were embraced by the party elite in the recent election. If that happens, then we might as well surrender because the belligerence and imperialism of Republican hawks is even more dangerous than Trumpism.

Progressive analysts Nancy Okail and Matt Duss, also writing in Foreign Affairs, accused Joe Biden and Donald Trump of having a “foreign policy of nostalgia.” The same critique is even more true of McConnell, who offers a fantasy vision of the United States returning to the unbridled militarism of the early Cold War of the 1950s and 1960s, when it squared off against the Soviet Union, China, and anti-colonial insurgencies around the globe.

The great illusion of the original Cold Warriors was that the threat came from a monolithic international communism, which meant the United States constantly ignored the fact that the Soviet Union and China had very different ambitions—and were in fact frequently in conflict. McConnell has a similarly myopic view of the world, arguing that Russia, China, Iran and North Korea “are now working together more closely than ever to undermine the U.S.-led order that has underpinned Western peace and prosperity for nearly a century.” What McConnell doesn’t bother to ponder is the fact that to the extent this is true, it’s because of choices the United States made to box these countries in with sanctions or regional alliance systems such as NATO (in Europe), the Abraham Accords (in the Middle East) and AUKUS (in Asia). This insistence of USA primacy on all fronts has pushed previously inimical states (notably Russia and China) closer together.

Like Biden and Trump, McConnell speaks the language of the last century and its fantasy of unchecked USA hegemony. It’s not an accident that McConnell evokes “the arsenal of democracy” and the bipartisan military Keynesian program that powered decades of domestic economic growth.

Equally quaint is McConnell’s division between isolationists who want retreat, and internationalists who support America’s global commitments. This framing itself harkens back to the longstanding attempt by Cold War centrists (both liberals and conservatives) to steal the historic valor of Rooseveltian antifascism for a policy of permanent American militarism.

Sadly there is little genuine isolationism in Donald Trump’s GOP—as can be seen in his nomination of ultra-hawk Marco Rubio to be secretary of state as well as the belligerence that characterized Trump’s first term in office.