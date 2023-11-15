Politics / Republican Senators Are Taking the Class War Way Too Literally In a wild Senate hearing, union leaders heralded a new age for labor, while one GOP senator actually tried to pick a physical fight.

Sean O’Brien faces off against Markwayne Mullin. (PBS News)

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain gave members of the US Senate a lesson in the history of American labor relations on Tuesday.

Testifying before a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, Fain reflected on how race-to-the-bottom trade agreements, corporate greed, and government policies that tipped the balance against unions had in recent decades created a circumstance where “workers got caught on the losing end of a one-sided class war.” But there was a bright side to the story the union leader told.

In recent years, Fain explained, a growing recognition on the part of American workers that they need union representation to address income inequality, in combination with an emboldened union push to organize and strike for better wages and benefits, has “begun to turn the tide in that class war for the American worker.”

It was an inspired message that highlighted the remarkable successes of recent strikes by the UAW and other unions and spoke to the enthusiasm of Americans for organized labor at a point when polls show overwhelming support for unions—not just among Democrats and progressive independents but also among conservatives and Republicans. An October poll found that 78 percent of Americans backed the UAW during its strike against the Big Three automakers, which resulted in historic contract gains. Notably, according to that survey by the Navigator Research polling group, 74 percent of Republican voters said they believed workers have a right to collectively bargain and strike for better pay and conditions.

That’s a reality HELP Committee chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wanted to focus on when he invited Fain, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien, and Association of Flight Attendants International President Sara Nelson to address the committee Tuesday morning. But while Sanders was clearly pleased to report on the growing strength of the labor movement—explaining in his opening remarks, “We’re not just seeing unionizing efforts in blue-collar jobs, we’re seeing it in white-collar jobs and on college campuses”—his Republican colleagues were just as clearly rattled.

Reliant on big donations from anti-union billionaires and corporate interests, congressional Republicans and their allies in the states long ago abandoned the pro-union policies of GOP presidents such as Dwight Eisenhower and have in recent decades used their positions to engage in ever-more-extreme efforts to thwart the ability of workers to organize and collectively bargain. Suddenly, these anti-union Republicans find themselves on the losing end of the class war.

That’s a circumstance that has made them fight mad.

Literally.

Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin, a former CEO who has reported personal assets between $31.6 million and $75.6 million, used his time for questioning the witnesses to go after O’Brien.

The Teamsters president had, in his opening statement, described his union’s successful negotiations with UPS, and observed, “This summer, we negotiated the largest private sector collective bargaining agreement in North America.”