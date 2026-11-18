Politics / Make America Function Again! Who is going to fix all the things the Republicans, corporations, and tech titans broke?

An airport departures board following a nationwide flight ground stop ordered by the FAA. (Marcin Golba / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The thing about bills is that they always come due. Americans are starting to see the true price of years of Republican malfeasance, corporate greed, and rushed reliance on unproven artificial intelligence systems. That price looks like e-mail outages. It looks like nationwide flight ground stops. It looks like data breaches, malware attacks, and the enshittification of every product, good, or service available for purchase.

America is not a failed state—not yet at least. In the scholarship, a “failed state” is one that has lost its monopoly on the legitimate use of force, and one that cannot provide basic public services. We’re not there yet; our extrajudicial murder force, ICE, still technically acts under the color of government authority. And the government, at the federal as well as state and local levels, still has the ability to provide services: We can maintain the electrical grid, support a transportation network, and (mostly) deliver clean drinking water to those lucky enough to have homes and not live in Michigan. We just screw up the delivery of those services with increasing and alarming frequency.

The United States is not failed, but it’s far from functional. We’re a nation held together by duct tape and super glue. Everybody can see the cracks forming, and people are starting to realize that there is nobody minding the store. There are a few heroic individuals holding their fingers in the dam, and we’re all just hoping the dam doesn’t break today.

Everyone knows the broad contours of how we got here. Republicans run for office on the claim that government cannot work, and then spend their time in power destroying government just to prove that they were right. Neoliberals help Republicans by ceding critical government functions to the private sector, which in turn ignores the public good in an all-consuming chase for greater margins and profits. Occasionally things get so bad that the people elect leaders who are modestly responsible—who fix things just enough that the next guy (and it’s pretty much always a guy) can come in and complain about taxes and Black people and get elected to wreck the government again.

The latest version of this cycle has been especially damaging because the second Trump administration was captured by people who had a plan to destroy the government (Project 2025), and Trump then went ahead and empowered Elon Musk as the chainsaw-wielding destructor. With a truly breathtaking lack of knowledge or care, Musk did serious harm to the functioning of the government by firing career professionals who actually understood how everything worked. Everybody can complain about the incompetent rogue’s gallery of cabinet secretaries Trump has appointed, but it is the loss of these institutional experts that has done the most damage to the United States’s ability to work properly. The grounding of every plane in the country is just one of the more obvious consequences of Musk and his DOGE initiative, but there are many others.

Musk is also the bridge between the dysfunction of our government and the dysfunction of our society more generally, because he is one of the eight to 10 oligarchs who have amassed power at an unbelievable scale. We live in a world where if one of these guys (and once again, they’re all guys) has a bad day, everybody has a bad day. If one of them decides to bump chips with a spy, entire industries can be manipulated. If one of them changes the algorithm, our whole perception of reality can be warped. We have global “key man risk.”

And then there’s the tech these oligarches have helped create. The problem is not that we’re reliant on technology; humans have always relied on technology, whether that technology was a spearpoint or a fish hook or Uber Eats. The problem is that the tech is no longer made to be reliable. The tech is made to make money. Everything is designed either to break or become obsolete so we have to buy a new thing.

Then that nondurable tech is integrated into a bunch of other nondurable tech so that if one thing breaks it can cause a cascade of failures. Somebody introduces a bug into a hardware system, and suddenly we cannot access our bank accounts. Somebody installs a new router, and suddenly the airplanes cannot fly. Somebody hacks into a software program and suddenly all the refrigerators in the supermarket stop working.

Oh, and just in case you think I am merely listing petty inconveniences, the National Security Agency’s internal communication system went down while I was writing this.

The monopolies controlled by the oligarchs and the integration of their tech into everything we use combine to destroy our system resiliency. If one system fails, entire systems fail. The tech bros always claim to have various contingencies, but because of conglomeration, we don’t have backups for when those contingencies fail.

On top of all of this, these same oligarchs are pushing to incorporate artificial intelligence into everything. This is a technology that few people understand, and worse, the ones who do understand it are warning us that they can’t control it. We’re also using the AI to replace human workers, so when the AI breaks, our only choice is to ask the AI how to fix it. Wonderful world we’re building here.

All of this political, corporate, and technological dysfunction has a natural endpoint: People will get hurt; people will suffer. Some might eventually die. Hell, we have managed to bring back measles. There is no clearer indication that things no longer work the way they should than people getting sick from a disease previous generations worked hard to eradicate.

What naturally follows from this gross incompetence is social unrest. Once people can’t reliably go about their daily lives without hassle, the pitchforks and torches come out. We’re seeing a little of this already. In the midterm elections, people who were willing to suffer Trump’s racism, misogyny, thievery, buffonery, incompetence, and incontinence decided to vote for Democrats for the first time in their lives because they couldn’t afford gas and eggs.

The affordability crisis is a symptom of the deeper rot in our society. Things don’t work. Things are expensive and still don’t work. Things that worked yesterday might not work tomorrow—and the update you’ve been forced to download to make it work might brick your whole system.

A political leader could rise by running on a platform restoring functionality to our daily lives. I’d hope that such a leader would be a progressive, but I’ll remind readers that fascists and authoritarians have earned a lot of supporters over the course of history simply by making things, like trains, work. Running on an agenda of making things work properly is usually very popular, and it gets more popular the crappier things are.

I also want to be clear that I’m not talking about an institutionalist platform—I have lived through the Joe Biden era of restoring competency to government and found it lacking. I’m talking about a radical, populist platform that improves people’s daily lives and kneecaps the kleptocrats running the joint. Everybody’s flights didn’t get canceled because Sean Duffy is an incompetent boob (though he is an incompetent boob). Everybody’s flights got canceled because there was some stupid problem caused by our long failure to invest in our infrastructure—and when there was a problem, rich people were able to opt out of the entire system and charter their way home. Markwayne Mullen was literally able to fly to a football game (football teams also saw their travel prioritized, for honestly no good reason) while regular people were still sleeping in airports with their children.

Making America functional again means prioritizing the needs of people over the needs of investors. It means paying more attention to purchasing power than to quarterly profits. It means valuing durability over planned obsolescence. It means busting monopolies and restoring consumer protections. It means testing experimental technologies before they are approved for wide-scale use instead of treating every American as a beta tester or lab rat. It means being able to fill a prescription provided by your doctor without having to spend two hours on hold with your insurance company. And, for the love of humanity, it means regulating AI.

It’s one thing for stuff to break. Entropy is undefeated, but enshittification is a choice. Things are breaking because a small cadre of people have decided it’s more profitable for things to break than it is for things to last. We’re not suffering because of the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune. We’re suffering because we are paying for the fortunes of others. My computer is more expensive because AI is buying up all the RAM. My water is more expensive because AI is sucking up all the water. And all the while my e-mail sometimes doesn’t work, probably because of some AI assistant I never even asked for.

You know how most zombie movies depict “the day” the zombie plague becomes active and society is destroyed? There are always planes falling out of the sky and car crashes and fires, and the hero ends up surviving because they were functionally off the grid that day by some happenstance? The problem with these movies is that societies don’t collapse in a day (well, maybe Pompeii, but that’s an exception). They fall apart over a long period of time. Things stop working; people adjust and make workarounds, and soon enough nobody can remember what it was like when that thing worked. And within a generation or two, you go from reading a scroll in a Roman library to using the paper with the weird markings on them for kindling.

We need to make America functional again—before nobody remembers how to fix it.