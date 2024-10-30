Against Impossible Double Standards, Harris Aced Her Closing Argument
She has another week, and so does Trump. But comparing her excellent Ellipse speech to Trump’s Madison Square Garden satyricon is absurd.
Donald Trump delivered his closing argument Sunday night after a posse of racists and reprobates insulted Latinos, Blacks, Muslims, Taylor Swift (implicitly), women and Vice President Kamala Harris herself at New York’s Madison Square Garden. His own speech rehashed his promise to crack down on “enemies of the people,” pledged to replace taxes with tariffs, described the United States as an occupied country, and, again, insulted Harris’s intelligence. It was incoherent. Today, he called the event a “lovefest.” Nothing more is ever expected of him.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday night at Politico’s West Wing Playbook, the stakes were high for Harris’s so-called closing argument, which she delivered at the Ellipse behind the White House where Trump summoned his insurrectionists to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The headline: “Kamala tries to stick the landing.”
More from Joan Walsh
“Stick the landing” comes from gymnastics talk: It refers to when a gymnast, it could be a man or a woman, wraps up an extremely acrobatic set with a perfect, stable, standing-on-two-feet ending. Male or, most famously, female, they must be perfect throughout their contortions, and land impressively on two solid feet. That’s what’s expected of Kamala Harris: to “stick the landing,” as Trump shambled through his “closing.”
It was hard not to think of the comparison between the candidates Michelle Obama made in her speech in Kalamazoo Saturday night.
“I hope you’ll forgive me if I’m a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump’s gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn,” she said. “For Trump, we expect nothing at all, no understanding of policy, no ability to put together a coherent argument, no honesty, no decency, no morals.”
Indeed. But Harris came out and killed it nonetheless. In front of an estimated crowd of 75,000, she helped wipe away the memory of the January 6 insurrection. It was a peaceful, loving crowd—for real, not what Trump described—who listened to Harris reassure them that we know what we have to do next Tuesday.
Current Issue
“We know who Donald Trump is,” she said. “He’s the person who stood at this very spot and set an armed mob to the capitol to overthrow the will of the people.” As she’s said before, she’ll come to office with a to-do list, while Trump would come with “an enemies list…to set free the violent extremists who assaulted law enforcement on January 6.
“Americans died as a result of that attack. One hundred and forty law enforcement officers were injured. And while Donald Trump sat in the White House watching as the violence unfolded on television, he was told by staff that the mob wanted to kill his own vice president. Donald Trump responded with two words: ‘So what?’”
Harris ran through her policy proposals, from housing to elder care to childcare. (Her promise to allow Medicare “to cover the cost of home care” got one of her loudest cheers.)
She also reiterated her pitch to Republicans and independents: “Our democracy doesn’t require us to agree on everything. That’s not the American way. Just the opposite. We don’t shy away from robust debate. We like a good debate. And the fact that someone disagrees with us, does not make them ‘the enemy from within.’
“They are family. Neighbors. Classmates. Coworkers. They are fellow Americans. And as Americans, we rise and fall together. America, for too long, we have been consumed with too much division, chaos, and mutual distrust. And it can be easy to forget a simple truth: It doesn’t have to be this way.”
I watched MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow recoil a little bit and compare that to President Gerald Ford pardoning Richard Nixon back in 1974, which still roils the left. I didn’t hear it that way, but I took the warning.
But it was hard to see it as mainly a pitch to right-leaning voters with lines like this: “Those who came before us—the patriots at Normandy and Selma. Seneca Falls and Stonewall…they did not struggle, sacrifice, and lay down their lives, only to see us cede our fundamental freedoms…[and] submit to the will of another petty tyrant.” (Although I believe some former Republicans are coming to see those battles our way.)
Popular“swipe left below to view more authors”Swipe →
-
Against Impossible Double Standards, Harris Aced Her Closing Argument Against Impossible Double Standards, Harris Aced Her Closing Argument
-
25 Years of Indecision With Jon Stewart 25 Years of Indecision With Jon Stewart
-
20,000 Out-of-Towners Fill Madison Square Garden for Trump 20,000 Out-of-Towners Fill Madison Square Garden for Trump
-
Ukraine: Compromise or Collapse Ukraine: Compromise or Collapse
Harris is still introducing herself to some voters, and took the time.
“I grew up as a child of the civil rights movement, where crowds of people of all races, walks of life, came together to fight for freedom of opportunity. Family by blood and family by love instilled in me the values of compassion and faith. I’ve lived the promise of America. I see the promise of America in all of you. I see it in the young people who are voting for the first time.”
I don’t think, with a full week left, that either one of these will remain the “closing” argument, but stack them up against each other right now and we know who should be president. We will have more closing arguments, big and small. But Harris bested Trump in this contest.
Can we count on you?
In the coming election, the fate of our democracy and fundamental civil rights are on the ballot. The conservative architects of Project 2025 are scheming to institutionalize Donald Trump’s authoritarian vision across all levels of government if he should win.
We’ve already seen events that fill us with both dread and cautious optimism—throughout it all, The Nation has been a bulwark against misinformation and an advocate for bold, principled perspectives. Our dedicated writers have sat down with Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders for interviews, unpacked the shallow right-wing populist appeals of J.D. Vance, and debated the pathway for a Democratic victory in November.
Stories like these and the one you just read are vital at this critical juncture in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need clear-eyed and deeply reported independent journalism to make sense of the headlines and sort fact from fiction. Donate today and join our 160-year legacy of speaking truth to power and uplifting the voices of grassroots advocates.
Throughout 2024 and what is likely the defining election of our lifetimes, we need your support to continue publishing the insightful journalism you rely on.
Thank you,
The Editors of The Nation
More from The Nation
Trump’s Rally Was a Desecration of Madison Square Garden Trump’s Rally Was a Desecration of Madison Square Garden
Under billionaire James Dolan, the ties between Madison Square Garden and New York City’s working class were already fraying. Then he gave the stadium’s keys to Trump.
Peering Into the Minds of the Moderate White Women Who Might Just Save Us From Trump Peering Into the Minds of the Moderate White Women Who Might Just Save Us From Trump
Once Kamala Harris became the nominee, a significant number of white women shifted their support to her. Can she close the deal?
My Long, Strange Trip to Madison Square Garden to Meet the Trumpies My Long, Strange Trip to Madison Square Garden to Meet the Trumpies
Trump supporters told me repeatedly that Trump loves them. How can so many people believe this?
JD Vance Is the Future of MAGA JD Vance Is the Future of MAGA
Even before votes were cast, the mantle of election denial passed from Donald Trump to to his running mate.
Elon Musk Eyes a Shadow Presidency Elon Musk Eyes a Shadow Presidency
The world’s richest man is expecting a major return on investment for his lavish support of Trump's campaign.
The Real Scandal in New York City The Real Scandal in New York City
What’s worse than taking illegal foreign campaign contributions? Mayor Eric Adams’s failure to meet the city’s glaring needs.