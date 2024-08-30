Politics / It’s Not Too Early to Ask: Who Should Replace Merrick Garland? Should Kamala Harris win in November, her attorney general pick will be among her most critical cabinet appointments. Progressives should start organizing now.

Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage alongside Andrea Campbell, who is being discussed as a possible attorney general pick. (Erin Clark / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The attorney general is the most important cabinet appointment made by a president. I know the media acts like the vice president is the crucial pick, and since that’s the only one we get to know about before the election, the VP choice is important for the presidential campaign. But once the votes are counted (if the Republican Supreme Court allows votes to be counted), it’s the AG who sets the tone for how law and justice will be administered in the new administration.

The choice is particularly crucial because the attorney general is the official with the most independence from the White House. Pretty much everybody else in the cabinet works directly with the president, and implements the president’s agenda through the executive agencies they oversee. Not so with the AG: Once the AG is confirmed by the Senate (and confirmation is apparently not even necessary if you are a Donald Trump pick), he or she has the authority to enforce the laws and bring cases separate and apart from the wishes of the president they nominally work for. The AG is supposed to investigate and prosecute crimes even if those crimes are committed by other members of the president’s government.

Think about it this way: There is rarely any distance between a president’s foreign policy and the secretary of state’s foreign policy; nobody expects the secretary of transportation to announce new airline regulations without consulting the president; but everybody expects the attorney general to take legal actions without checking in first with the president. And if the president (or even a presidential nominee’s spouse) so much as talks to the AG about an ongoing legal matter, that could be a scandal.

We know from reading Project 2025 that a second Trump administration aims to change all of this. As I’ve previously explained, the document explicitly calls for taking away the AG’s independence—a move that stems from Trump’s desire to use the Department of Justice to prosecute his political enemies.

We also know that, should Trump be reinstalled, he plans to pick an attorney general who will be loyal to him—not to the rule of law. Jeffrey Clark, last seen trying to help Trump steal the 2020 election with a fake electors plot, is one possible contender for AG. Texas attorney general and inveterate xenophobe Ken Paxton has also been bandied about as a potential pick. Whomever Trump picks, we know they will be white, loyal, and fascist.

But what of Kamala Harris? People have paid a lot of attention to Harris’s time as a prosecutor and state attorney general, but there’s been less discussion about what kind of prosecutor she would appoint if elected. I would like to hope that Harris will not make the same mistake Joe Biden made when he selected Merrick Garland as attorney general. In Garland, Biden picked a judge, not a prosecutor—and a judge with evidently no ambition higher than “restoring integrity” to the Department of Justice. That’s why Garland ended up being more concerned with the reputation of the DOJ than with the zealous defense of the rule of law.

I have been keeping my ear to the ground, searching for signs that Harris will improve upon Garland and select an AG who is for the people instead of for the department. Here are the names of potential picks that are bubbling to the top.



Letitia James

new york attorney general

Tish James has already accomplished something Garland could not: She got a conviction against the Trump Organization for some of the financial crimes Trump committed. That alone makes her a strong contender to lead the Department of Justice.

James is a former public defender and New York City Council member who attended Howard University (Harris’s alma mater) for law school. She’s been the New York AG since 2019, and unlike the last guy to have her job (Eric Scheniderman), or the guy before that (Andrew Cuomo), or the guy before that (Eliot Spitzer), she has managed to avoid being mired in a gross sex scandal.

Perhaps the most important function of the New York AG’s office, when the officeholder can keep it in their pants, is to serve as the chief regulator of the financial industry. It’s not an accident that James prosecuted The Trump Organization for financial crimes; that is literally her most important job. Getting “tough” on white-collar crime is something the country could use.