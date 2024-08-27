Trump Sues the Justice Department for $100 Million Déjà vu all over again.



Former US president Donald Trump speaks to members of the media after testifying in his civil fraud trial at the New York State Supreme Court in New York City on November 6, 2023.

(Adam Gray / AFP / Getty)

Apart from campaigning, Trump continues to work his cottage industry—lawfare. He has just sued the Justice Department for $100 million. It is his inveterate number. He also loves to trash the FBI. Undermine the justice system? He does it with great relish. He did it before; he is doing it now.

It is no secret that Donald Trump doesn’t like the Justice Department or the FBI, whatever its leadership. This has been true historically, irrespective of whether it is Merrick Garland or Christopher Wray who captain the law enforcement establishment.

In 1973, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division charged Trump and his father with violations of the Fair Housing Act. The violations occurred at 39 Trump owned and managed buildings in Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island.

Trump hired the fixer lawyer Roy Cohn to defend the case. He learned from Cohn the dubious approach of keeping the government off-balance and creating a sideshow that would distract from the main event. Trump charged the FBI with using Gestapo-like tactics in working up the case. He could not have blamed Christopher Wray for his legal plight. Director Wray was only 7 years old at the time. He could not have blamed AG Garland either. He might have blamed the “deep state,” but the phrase wasn’t in currency then.

The outlook wasn’t brilliant for the Trumps, as the case was drowning in evidence of systematic racial discrimination. The facts were appalling, even for 1973. It seems that when a Black “tester” sought to rent an apartment at the Trumps’s Shore Haven properties in Brooklyn, the superintendent turned her away, saying that nothing was available. Thereafter, when a white tester applied, the same superintendent said she could “immediately rent either one or two available apartments.”

The white tester stated that the superintendent fessed up that his “superiors” had directed him to follow a racially discriminatory rental policy. Trump employees coded Black and Latino applications with cryptic designations such as “C” or “No. 9.”

Doormen at the premises told the FBI they were instructed to discourage Black applicants by saying the superintendent was unavailable. A super said he was instructed to send Black applicants to the central office for processing, while white applicants were accepted on the spot.

The proof also showed that Trump turned his properties into a ghetto, with minorities packed into his Patio Gardens property, which was 40 percent Black, while his Ocean Terrace apartments housed only 1 percent African Americans. The Trumps also quoted different rental terms and conditions to Black applicants.

A number of reputable lawyers told the Trumps to settle the case with a consent decree neither admitting nor denying the charges, but agreeing to discriminate no more. But Trump wanted to “fight.”