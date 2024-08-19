Politics / America’s Most Popular Democrat Can’t Wait to Vote for Kamala Harris Jimmy Carter was born at the height of Jim Crow. Now, he wants to live long enough to help send a Black woman to the White House.

Former president Jimmy Carter departs after the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church, in Plains, Georgia, on November 29, 2023. (Alex Brandon / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

This week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago will be heavy on speeches from former Democratic presidents, nominees, and candidates. That’s a display of political harmony unlike anything seen at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which nearly every living member of a past GOP presidential ticket—including former president George W. Bush, former vice presidents Dan Quayle, Dick Cheney, and Mike Pence, and 2012 party nominees Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan—refused to even attend, much less address.

It’s also a reflection of a party at peace with the decision to replace President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket. Thursday night’s address, in which Harris will claim the nomination that until just a few weeks ago was reserved for Biden, will be the centerpiece of the convention—an essential moment for framing the economic and foreign-policy messages of her already energetic campaign to defeat former president Donald Trump.

The cheering, inspired by genuine enthusiasm and equally genuine relief, will undoubtedly be loud and sustained.

It will be the same when Biden speaks tonight, delivering an opening-night address that’s scheduled to follow this evening’s tribute to the 81-year-old president—a tribute that will showcase not just his record but also his popularity with the delegates. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton will deliver what is likely to be a well-received “I told you so!” rebuke to Trump and Trumpism. On Tuesday night, former president Barack Obama will top the bill, and on Wednesday night, before vice presidential nominee Tim Walz speaks, former president Bill Clinton will deliver remarks.

But the man who polls suggest is the most popular Democrat among Americans of all partisanships and ideologies won’t be at the podium in Chicago—not because he doesn’t want to be there, but because he doesn’t travel these days.

Born less than 60 years after the Civil War, and raised in an apartheid South where racist Democrats maintained “Jim Crow” segregation into the 1960s, Jimmy Carter has spent most of the past century trying to bend the arc of history toward progress. Now, on the eve of his 100th birthday, he has lived long enough to see his native Georgia, once a citadel of the Confederacy, turn into a state that could play a key role in electing a Black woman as president of the United States—and he is determined to do his part. “I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” Carter told his son Chip, according to a report published earlier this month in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Though Carter won’t be attending this week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, he plans to cast his ballot for the Democratic nominee as soon as early voting begins in Georgia in mid-October.

According to Carter Center board chair Jason Carter—a former Georgia state senator and Democratic gubernatorial candidate who is expected to address this week’s convention on his grandfather’s behalf — the 39th president of the United States is looking forward to celebrating his 100th birthday on October 1. But what’s really got the elder Carter energized—watching the news, talking politics, and making plans for the fall—is his enthusiasm about casting an early vote for Kamala Harris. On Thursday, Harris will accept the Democratic presidential nomination that Carter twice accepted in New York City—for the 1976 campaign in which he beat Republican President Gerald Ford, and for the 1980 campaign in which he was defeated by Ronald Reagan and the conservative movement that would transform not just the GOP but American politics as well.

Now, as America prepares to vote in what could be another transformational election, Carter is a swing-state voter. Georgia, where he served as a state legislator and governor before his election to the presidency, was a solid-red Republican stronghold for decades, but it voted narrowly for the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020—and then, in January 2021, Georgians elected a pair of Democrats who gave their party control of the US Senate.

The surge of excitement about Harris’s 2024 candidacy has again put the Peach State in play.