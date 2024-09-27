Politics / Who Says Donald Trump Was a “Failed” President? JD Vance. The Republican vice presidential candidate argued as recently as 2020 that Trump “thoroughly failed to deliver on his economic populism.”

JD Vance speaks to a crowd during a rally at the Berks County Fairgrounds on September 21, 2024, in Leesport, Pennsylvania. (Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images)

When Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance take the stage for Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate, Vance can be counted on to sing the praises of his running mate, former president Donald Trump.

That’s what vice presidential candidates do.

Unfortunately for Trump—and Vance—the Ohio senator’s praise for the former president will have a hollow ring to it.

On the signature economic issues that both Republicans claim to hold dear, the GOP’s vice presidential nominee is now on record as having given his boss a grade of “F.”

“Trump has just so thoroughly failed to deliver on his economic populism (excepting a disjointed China policy),” Vance wrote in a direct message to an acquaintance in February of 2020, when then-President Trump was finishing his term in the White House.

Trump was elected in 2016 on a vow to make the American economy work for working families. But his presidency was the antithesis of what he promised as a candidate. Trump instead turned his energies toward serving the billionaire class. He supported massive tax cuts for the rich, filled top positions with corporate insiders and Wall Street flunkies, refused to back efforts to organize workers, and neglected efforts to keep factories in struggling communities open. As United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain says, “The bottom line is this, Donald Trump doesn’t care about working-class people, and he showed it when he was president.”

Republicans have tried to push back against such criticism. But, now, a cache of previously unreported direct messages from Vance—which the recipient of the messages turned over to The Washington Post—reveals that the Democrats, union leaders, and economists weren’t alone in ripping Trump’s record.