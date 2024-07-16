Joe Biden Was Never As Tough on Trump as J.D. Vance The man Trump has picked as his vice presidential running mate was once the ultimate Never Trumper.

J.D. Vance and Donald Trump at a campaign rally, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. (Jeff Dean / AP)

Joe Biden has never, in public at least, spoken quite so harshly about Donald Trump as has J.D. Vance.

Trump chose the junior senator from Ohio on Monday as his vice presidential running mate on the 2024 Republican ticket. But not all that many years ago, Vance was a fierce critic of Trump’s. Maybe even the fiercest.

“I’m a Never Trump guy,” Vance announced in the fall of 2016, when it seemed like Democrat Hillary Clinton would probably win the presidency. He wasn’t alone. There were plenty of Republicans who were still objecting to Trump in those days. But Vance turned the “Never Trump” volume up to 11, referring to the Republican nominee as “an idiot.”

Few critics of Trump, and Trumpism, were more visceral than Vance was in 2016.

In an article published by The Atlantic in July of that year, Vance, who had famously written about addiction in his best-selling book, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and a Culture in Crisis, described Trump as“cultural heroin.” That piece was headlined “Opioid of the Masses” and it argued, “To many, Donald Trump feels good, but he can’t fix America’s growing social and cultural crisis, and the eventual comedown will be harsh.”

In an August 2016, interview with NPR, Vance, who had by then positioned himself as something of a spokesman for rural voters who felt neglected by both major parties. rejected Trump’s cynical form of billionaire populism. “I think he’s noxious and is leading the white working class to a very dark place,” he warned.

That wasn’t even J.D.’s toughest take. As Trump was competing for the 2016 Republican nomination Vance wrote in a leaked text message, “I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler.”