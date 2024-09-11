Politics / Kamala Harris Won the Debate About the Future of American Democracy Harris exposed Donald Trump as a clear and present danger, framing a stark choice and inviting voters to “turn the page.”

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate in Philadelphia on September 10, 2024. (ABC News)

Kamala Harris won the first post-primary debate of the 2024 presidential campaign with a defense of free and fair elections that distinguished her as something Donald Trump will never be: a sincere and faithful believer in the promise of American democracy.

That is the baseline requirement facing any serious contender for the nation’s highest job. And Harris met it, masterfully.

But her victory was not just rooted in the vice president’s argument for herself. It was also rooted in her exposure of her rival as a candidate whose antidemocratic inclinations are fully disqualifying.

Long before the two candidates took the debate stage in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, Trump—who sought in 2020 to overturn the results of an election that he lost by 7 million votes—had proven himself to be an autocrat determined to sacrifice democracy on the altar of his own ambition.

Trump’s most ardent critics, including the bipartisan majority of members of the US House of Representatives who impeached him for inciting the January 6 assault on the Capitol, know this. So, too, do the members of the bipartisan majority of US senators who voted to convict him for his anti-democratic high crimes and misdemeanors. But for voters, be they Democrats or Republicans, independents or potential third-party supporters, the debate was a chance to see Trump’s disdain for democracy up close. And he repeatedly made the case against his own candidacy, loudly telegraphing his continued refusal to accept election results in the past, his readiness to reject the results of this year’s contest, and his determination to use the presidency—should he ever again obtain it —to warp the governance of the United States to favor himself and his partisan allies.

Moderator David Muir asked the essential question midway through Tuesday night’s debate on ABC. “Mr. President,” Muir said, “for three and a half years after you lost the 2020 election you repeatedly falsely claimed that you won, many times saying you won in a landslide. In the past couple of weeks leading up to this debate, you have said, quote, ‘you lost by a whisker,’ that you, quote, ‘didn’t quite make it,’ that you ‘came up a little bit short.’ Are you now acknowledging that you lost in 2020?”

Muir gave Trump a chance to turn the page. But the former president absolutely refused to do so.

“No, I don’t acknowledge that at all,” said Trump, who claimed that his comment about losing “by a whisker” was “said sarcastically.” Trump then returned to the big lie about election fraud that never occurred. “I got almost 75 million votes—the most votes any sitting president has ever gotten. I was told if I got 63 [million], which was what I got in 2016, ‘you can’t be beaten,’” he said, before claiming that his defeat resulted from a “fraudulent” vote count. What he did not say, of course, was that federal watchdogs, state and local election officials, and dozens of judges have determined that Joe Biden gained 81 million votes and won the Electoral College by a 306-232 margin.

Without proof or credibility, Trump ranted, “Our elections are bad. And a lot of these illegal immigrants coming in, they’re trying to get them to vote. They can’t even speak English. They don’t even know what country they’re in practically. And these people are trying to get them to vote. And that’s why they’re allowing them to come into our country.” He lied about the courtroom failures of his challenges to the 2020 results, claiming, “No judge looked at it,” when, in fact, dozens had done just that. Instead of accepting the reality that his arguments failed, again and again and again, he asserted that his challenges to the results lost on “a technicality.”