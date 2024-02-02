Politics / The Party of Lincoln Is Really the Party of Calhoun Nikki Haley and Greg Abbott echo the theorist of secession.

A statue of John C. Calhoun is removed from the monument in his honor in Marion Square on June 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

Although former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is running to be president of the United States, she often seems to be auditioning for leadership of an entirely different polity: the long-defunct Confederate States of America. On Wednesday, Haley was interviewed for the radio show The Breakfast Club about the current standoff between Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Biden administration over immigration policy. Abbott has repeatedly indicated that he believes Texas has the right to reject federal law—even when compliance has been mandated by the Supreme Court. The Biden administration and the Supreme Court have both affirmed that federal Border Patrol officials trying to protect migrants at the Eagle Pass border crossing cannot be stopped by the Texas National Guard. Abbott’s position has won wide assent within the Republican Party, with 25 of 26 current Republican governors penning a letter supporting his position.

My Nation colleague Elie Mystal labeled Abbott’s revival of law-breaking states’ rights an act of “Civil War reenactment.” Vindicating Mystal’s analysis, Haley not only defended Abbott but affirmed the right of Texas to leave the union. Haley told the radio show, “If that whole state says, ‘We don’t want to be part of America anymore,’ I mean, that’s their decision to make.” The former governor did try to cover herself by adding, “Let’s talk about what’s reality. Texas isn’t going to secede.” This is not the first time Haley has affirmed secessionism. In 2010, as a gubernatorial candidate Haley was asked if states could leave the union. She responded, “I think that they do. I mean, the Constitution says that.”

Haley’s position is odd, since the issue of the indissolubility of the union was surely settled in 1865 by the Civil War. Nor was this merely a battlefield victory. In Texas v. White (1869), the Supreme Court put to bed all fantasies of constitutional secessionism by declaring the United States an “indestructible union.”

Given their party affiliations, this history should not be obscure to Haley, Abbott, nor the 25 GOP governors supporting Texas’s current defiance of the law. After all, the Republican Party was formed in 1854 by anti-slavery activists who flatly rejected the states’ rights arguments of enslavers.

But the current GOP is far from being the party of Abraham Lincoln. In its present intellectual orientation, the party more clearly owes a debt to Lincoln’s polar opposite, John C. Calhoun, the leading antebellum theorist of states’ rights.

Calhoun, who lived from 1782 to 1850 and served as vice president under John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson, was the most intellectually supple advocate of the slaveowners’ cause. Worried that slaveowners would one day be overpowered by popular opposition, he developed a novel constitutional theory of minority rights that gave primacy to states over the federal government. This extended to the right of states to reject—or nullify—laws they regarded as unconstitutional.

Writing in HuffPost, Paul Blumenthal notes that “Abbott’s declaration that that the Biden administration had ‘broken the compact between the United States and the States’ by failing to ‘fulfill the duties’ of protecting Texas from an ‘invasion’ is an eerie echo of the political thought that gave rise to nullification and secession in the 19th century and resistance to desegregation in the 20th.”