Books & the Arts / Into the Murk The Hypocrisies of International Justice A recent history revisits the Tokyo trial.

Former general and Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo during his trial. (Getty)

The Nazi war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg had already been underway for months by the time its counterpart in Tokyo began in March 1946. The staggered start to these investigations made the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, known colloquially as the “Tokyo trial,” heir to the legal milestones laid in Germany. These included the novel concepts of “crimes against humanity” and “crimes against peace,” as well as the idea that individuals could be held criminally responsible for what had previously been considered acts of state.

Yet the Tokyo trial still had its own legal ground to break. It was “more or less the touchstone for the possibility of organized international justice,” in the words of Dutch judge Bert Röling. Unlike the procedures in Nuremberg, the Tokyo trial could claim to represent a genuine internationalism, with judges and prosecutors not only from the United States, Europe, and the Soviet Union but also from China, India, and the Philippines. Together, the 11 judges overseeing the trial represented a majority of Earth’s population. The case before them would test whether international law, an instrument born out of European conquest and colonization, could become a vehicle for justice for the world at large.

In this respect, the Tokyo trial turned into a disaster. Problems were evident in the very first days. The president of the tribunal, an intemperate Australian named William Webb, never got a handle on the court. The American lead prosecutor, Joseph Keenan, was worse. Prolix and incompetent and visibly suffering from alcoholism, Keenan had a bad habit of running his mouth to the press, including letting it slip that Japan’s emperor had been spared indictment for the sake of political convenience. That was true enough, but it did not exactly help the tribunal’s already fragile claim to legitimacy. Neither was the air of hypocrisy that hung over the proceedings. This was, after all, a war crimes trial that wanted nothing to do with the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, let alone the US firebombing campaign that had killed around 200,000 to 300,000 Japanese civilians.

Less evident to the public but ultimately more damaging, the 11 judges at the trial found themselves irreconcilably divided on the most fundamental issues before them. When the defense challenged the court’s authority in an opening gambit, Webb was unable to wrangle a unified response from his colleagues. He opted instead to delay the court’s answer until it issued its final verdict—two and a half years later. By then, the situation had become so fractious that only six judges managed to pull together to form a majority. Webb, who had alienated almost everyone at that point, insisted on writing a concurring opinion. Three other judges dissented. That included India’s representative on the court, Radhabinod Pal. In a minority opinion that ran over 1,200 pages, Pal not only argued “that each and every one of the accused must be found not guilty” but condemned the Tokyo trial as an exercise in “formalized vengeance.”

Even before Pal’s dissent came in, many of those who wanted the Tokyo trial to succeed had resigned themselves to its failure. British judge William Patrick was calling it a “squalid farce” in communications with his government. In private, the head of the Allied occupation of Japan, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, confessed that he hoped the Tokyo trial might soon be forgotten. More or less, MacArthur got his wish. Nuremberg lives on in memory, print, and film as one of the crowning achievements of international law. Meanwhile, outside Asia, the Tokyo trial has slipped into oblivion.

Judgment at Tokyo: World War II on Trial and the Making of Modern Asia, a recent book by Princeton professor Gary Bass, seeks to recover the Tokyo trial from this memory hole. It is not the first time the trial has been written about in English. But for the first time, Bass—who has also written an award-winning book on how Henry Kissinger and Richard Nixon condoned a genocide in East Pakistan—gives Tokyo the kind of epic treatment that Nuremberg has gotten many times over. In a volume with almost 900 pages of text and notes, Bass has assembled a sweeping narrative that moves fluidly from courtroom transcripts to capsule discussions of legal philosophy, to vignettes of judges and diplomats in the Imperial Hotel in central Tokyo, blowing off steam over drinks. The implications of this history are far less tidy than what Nuremberg has been made into. Bass calls the trial “a dive into the murk.” But it is in that murk that we find a much more honest expression of 20th-century international law and American hegemony at the moment of their birth.

Like Nuremberg, the Tokyo trial was conceived as a watershed legal event. Two decades earlier, after the First World War, the British had spearheaded an effort to put Germany’s Wilhelm II on trial, only to have the plan fall apart when the Netherlands, then harboring Wilhelm, refused to extradite him. That left Nuremberg and Tokyo on untrodden ground when it came to international criminal law. There was the novelty of trying high-profile leaders for the atrocities committed under their command. More important, as far as the Allied powers were concerned, there was also the charge that Japan and Germany had waged “aggressive” wars that could not be justified as self-defense, and so were criminal by their very nature.

On both counts, Japan presented a harder case than Germany. Brutality and sexual violence were endemic to Japan’s conquest of Asia. The scale of the atrocities and the uniformity of torture methods suggested some level of coordination. Yet in contrast to the bureaucratic rigor by which the Nazis documented their crimes, there was only a scant paper trail connecting Japanese atrocities to senior leadership. Japanese troops had torched as many records as they could in the last months of the war. In China, the site of some of Japan’s most heinous acts, a civil war between the Communists and the enfeebled Nationalist regime hindered the search for documentation. Decades later, it would come to light that the US government had also covered up its discovery of a biological weapons research center outside of Harbin. In exchange for the research data, the United States shielded the head scientist, Gen. Ishii Shiro, and his underlings from prosecution, thereby hiding evidence that Japan had conducted experiments on thousands of prisoners and intentionally spread plague, cholera, and anthrax through several Chinese cities.

In spite of these obstructions, the prosecutors in Tokyo were still able to make a compelling first pass at documenting some of Japan’s worst atrocities: the Nanjing Massacre, the slaughter of civilians during the Battle of Manila, the hell endured by Allied POWs, who died at a rate of 27 percent in Japanese custody. Bass relates a good portion of this evidence in detail. Conjured up are images of Chinese teenagers raped and murdered by Japanese soldiers; 22 Australian nurses shot in the back as they were marched into the sea; the scars of a former POW who somehow survived an attempted beheading; a diary entry from a Japanese private in the Philippines: “It was hard for me to kill them because they seemed to be good people. Frightful cries of the women and children were horrible. I myself stabbed and killed several persons.”

These accounts shocked the Japanese public. Diplomatic cables showed that several of the defendants in Tokyo, among them Japan’s most senior military and political figures, had known about these crimes and did almost nothing to stop them. Yet whether such complicity was a crime in itself was still an open question at the time of the trial.