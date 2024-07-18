Politics / A Virtual Roll-Call Vote Will Do Severe Harm to Democratic Prospects The Democrats can’t afford to make their Chicago gathering an inflated press conference. It must have substance—starting with an actual roll-call vote.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

(Photographer: Bonnie Cash / UPI / Bloomberg)

Milwaukee—While Republican Party leaders are stage-managing the first major-party convention of the summer in Milwaukee this week, their rivals are plotting to suck the life out of next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago—in what critics decry as a transparent effort to shut down debate about whether Joe Biden should be the party’s nominee.

If these Democratic insiders succeed, they will damage their party’s prospects in the fall competition with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and they could potentially undermine the rest of the party ticket in a challenging election year.

At issue is the question of whether the Democrats will hold a traditional roll-call vote when they convene in Chicago from August 19 to 22. If and when that roll call is held, President Biden is likely to win it—provided, of course, that he chooses to continue as a candidate. Biden swept the party’s caucuses and primaries, winning 56 contests and an estimated 3,905 of 3,949 delegates, so he’s got the clear advantage. Unfortunately, Democratic National Committee chair Jamie Harrison and his allies, agitated by discussions about whether Biden should be replaced as the party nominee, are angling to hold a “virtual roll-call”—essentially a low-profile Zoom meeting or conference call—weeks before the convention in order to lock things in for the president. The vote could take place as soon as the first week of August, forcing a decision to be made even as Democrats remain painfully divided over whether Biden should be their standard-bearer. That fact was highlighted anew Wednesday, when US Representative Adam Schiff, a close ally of former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the Democratic nominee for California’s open US Senate seat, pleaded for Biden—who on Wednesday afternoon tested positive for Covid-19—to quit the race and “secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election.”

At the same time, there were reports that Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries had encouraged DNC leaders to delay plans for a virtual vote to renominate Biden for at least a week.

No matter what the timing, a virtual roll-call is a terrible idea. It smacks of insider politicking and backroom dealmaking. Worst of all, it makes the party look weak, and afraid of its own base, at a time when Democrats desperately need to project strength.

Warning that the virtual roll call “will be rightly perceived as a purely political maneuver” and “could deeply undermine the morale and unity of Democrats—from delegates, volunteers, grassroots organizers, and donors to ordinary voters—at the worst possible time,” Californian US Representative Jared Huffman and several other Democratic members of Congress—with varying views on whether Biden should continue his candidacy—have been circulating a letter in which they “respectfully but emphatically request that you cancel any plans for an accelerated ‘virtual roll call’ and further refrain from any extraordinary procedures that could be perceived as curtailing legitimate debate or attempting to force an early resolution of the party nomination.”

The idea of holding a virtual roll call first surfaced two months ago, when there were concerns that an Ohio law requiring political parties to certify their presidential nominees by August 7 might block a Democratic ticket nominated after that date from gaining a place on the state’s ballot. But Ohio resolved that issue by extending the deadline to September 1. Instead of recognizing that the problem has been averted, DNC leaders and Biden campaign operatives have continued to push for a virtual vote long before the convention. In some cases, they have suggested that they want to do so because they don’t trust Ohio Republicans to maintain the extended deadline. That’s an absurd excuse; even in these hyper-partisan times, it is exceptionally unlikely that a court would permit a bait-and-switch scheme to deny Ohio voters a choice between the presidential candidates of the two major parties.

The congressional draft letter calling for the abandonment of the virtual roll-call scheme argues that “there is no serious threat to the Democratic ticket nominated in regular order at next month’s DNC convention appearing on the ballot in Ohio or any other state.” With that in mind, the House members explain that there is “no longer any legal reason for moving forward with the extraordinary step of an early nomination by way of a ‘virtual roll call.’”

It’s obvious what the virtual roll call is really intended to do: forcibly end the simmering debate over the president’s future. Biden’s claim on the nomination grew more tenuous after a miserable performance in the June 27 debate with Trump, along with several other missteps. He’s faced public calls for him to stand down from roughly 20 Democratic members of the House and Senate, the editorial pages of The New York Times and The Washington Post, actor George Clooney, and an energetic activist group, Pass the Torch, Joe! Polls also show that a majority of Democratic voters would prefer another nominee. That’s one of the reasons behind-the-scenes efforts have been waged by some party elders and donors to get the president to reconsider his reelection run.

But Biden has made it clear that he doesn’t want to stand down and, as of now, he has Democratic Party chair Harrison, many members of the Democratic National Committee, organized labor and a good cross section of centrist and progressive members of Congress—including US Senator Bernie Sanders and US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—in his corner.