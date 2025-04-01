Politics / The World’s Richest Man Wants Wisconsin to Give Up on Democracy Elon Musk is spending tens of millions of dollars to block free and fair elections in the battleground state.

Elon Musk during a town hall at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Jamie Kelter Davis / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Elon Musk jetted into Wisconsin Sunday, donned a polyurethane cheesehead, and told voters that the fate of the world rests on today’s state Supreme Court election.

Why? Because, the richest man in the world claims, the race in which he is spending tens of millions of dollars to elect a partisan ally to Wisconsin’s highest court is not really about the issues that have been widely discussed by candidates and voters—abortion rights, labor rights, voting rights. Rather, he says, it’s all about control of Congress.

“What’s happening on Tuesday is a vote for which party controls the US House of Representatives—that is why it is so significant,” the billionaire says. “And whichever party controls the House, to a significant degree, controls the country which then steers the course of Western civilization. I feel like this is one of those things that may not seem that it’s going to affect the entire destiny of humanity, but I think it will.”

Even the most fervent Wisconsin boosters might be skeptical that this election could influence the fate of the species so dramatically. But Musk argues that if progressives maintain a 4–3 majority on Wisconsin’s high court, they might address the radical gerrymandering of the state’s congressional district maps, which currently advantages Republicans. If they make the system fairer, another Democrat, perhaps two, could get elected. If more Wisconsin Democrats get elected, that might make it easier for the party to back the House in 2026. And presto—civilization as we know it is over.

That’s a lot of “could” and “might.” And 435 seats from 50 states will be filled in the midterm elections. Not just two in Wisconsin.

But Elon Musk has an active imagination. So the billionaire has gone all in for former attorney general Brad Schimel, a right-wing stalwart who is not about to overturn pro-GOP maps, over Judge Susan Crawford, who is supported by advocates for voting rights and fair elections.

“The House majority is now razor-thin,” Musk declared at a Green Bay rally where he gave away $1 million checks to supporters of his campaign against “activist” judges. “And if the [Wisconsin] Supreme Court is able to redraw the districts, they will gerrymander the districts and deprive Wisconsin of two seats on the Republican side. Then they will try to stop all the government reforms we are getting done, for you the American people.”

That’s a weird reading of Wisconsin politics by a South African–born billionaire who knows so little about elections in the state that he has told his social media followers to “Vote Republican” in a nonpartisan race where there will be no mention of the Republicans Party—nor, for that matter, the Democratic Party—on the state’s April 1 ballot.

It is certainly within the realm of possibility that a lawsuit challenging the state’s current congressional maps could reach Wisconsin’s high court. But, despite what Musk claims, the Wisconsinites who would be the plaintiffs on such a suit wouldn’t be asking the court to create gerrymandered maps. They would be asking the court to help them get rid of gerrymandered maps.

In other words, they would be asking the court to help them realize the full promise of representative democracy.