Is There Any Chance That Congress Can Be a Check on Trump? Republicans grabbed the Senate, but Democrats could still take the House—and no matter what happens, they have a duty to fight Trump with everything they have.

Hakeem Jeffries and Mike Johnson during a ceremony in Emancipation Hall at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. (Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

When people asked me in the final weeks before the 2024 election about where I thought things were headed, I often suggested that the contest would likely resemble one of two past contests. One option was a result like that of Barack Obama’s win in 2012, where Democrats, as an incumbent party, kept the White House by a narrower, though still comfortable, margin and held the Senate, yet failed to take the House. The other option was a more daunting one: that of Ronald Reagan’s win in 1980, where Republicans challenged a Democratic incumbent, won the White House decisively, and took the Senate, yet failed to take the House.

We got the Reagan option, only worse. This year, Americans saw what civil rights lawyer Connie Rice describes as “a decisive dark red wave that drowned the better angels of progress.” It isn’t just that Donald Trump is so much more dangerously inclined than Reagan who, though he was the iconic conservative figure of the mid-20th century, would have a hard time finding a place in Trump’s GOP. It’s also that today’s Republican Party is actually much more closely aligned with Trump—in some cases out of actual agreement, in other cases out of fear of Trump’s penchant for retribution—than it ever was with Reagan in the 1980s. Trump will, in all probability, use the power of the presidency more aggressively and recklessly than his predecessors did.

But just because the task is going to be difficult doesn’t mean Democrats can throw in the towel. They have to find ways to check and balance this president. And, for this fight, history is instructive.

Some of the congressional dynamics in the coming months and years could be similar to the Reagan era. In the 1980s, Democrats and their allies in the labor, environmental, and civil rights movements initially built bipartisan congressional coalitions to upend some of the 40th president’s most cherished initiatives. Eventually, they figured out how to regain control of the Senate and expand their House majority. Recognizing the prospect that history can repeat is vitally significant for the organizing of an effective opposition to the second Trump presidency.

It’s also important to recognize that we do not know precisely how the 2024 race has ended.

Because key races for the House and Senate remain undecided, a lot about this election is still up for grabs. With millions of ballots yet to be counted—mostly in the heavily Democratic states of California, Washington, and Oregon—we don’t even know what the final popular vote count will be.

But here’s some of what we know as of Thursday morning.

THE SENATE: With the defeat of Democratic incumbents Jon Tester of Montana and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, as well as the flipping of a historically Democratic seat in West Virginia, the Republicans now have at least a 52–48 majority in the Senate. That GOP majority could expand, as Democratic incumbents are trailing in two additional states. Republicans could end up with a 53-47 majority, perhaps even 54–46.

The size of that majority matters. If it is narrower, then appeals to Republicans who have distanced themselves from Trump at crucial moments in the past, such as Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Maine’s Susan Collins, as well as a handful of other GOP senators who have broken with Trump on individual issues, could yet block the new president’s most noxious cabinet picks and initiatives.

During Trump’s first term, teachers unions and their allies in Alaska and Maine convinced Murkowski and Collins to oppose Trump’s selection of billionaire Betsy DeVos to serve as secretary of education. Murkowski and Collins, urged on by activists with groups such as MoveOn, joined Arizona Senator John McCain in voting to save the Affordable Care Act.

If the Republican majority is wider, it will be harder to move the Senate. But labor, environmental, education, civil rights and civil liberties activists in the states could find openings—not just with Murkowski and Collins but also with the 20 Republicans who will be up for reelection in 2026 (as opposed to 13 Democrats).