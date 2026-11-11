Politics / Exclusive: Bernie Sanders on Why It’s Vital for Democrats to Replace Chuck Schumer In an interview with The Nation, the progressive icon says that the Senate leader is “way out of touch with where the American people are at.” Exclusive: Bernie Sanders on Why It’s Vital for Democrats to Replace Chuck Schumer In an interview with “The Nation,” the progressive icon says that the Senate leader is “way out of touch with where the American people are at.”

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol on November 10, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

US Senator Bernie Sanders, who inspired and helped to elect many of the young insurgent candidates who surfed this month’s Democratic “blue wave,” announced Tuesday that he will not support New York Democrat Chuck Schumer’s bid to lead the party’s majority Senate caucus in the next term of Congress.

The move by Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats and who jump-started progressive politics with two bids for the party’s presidential nomination, highlighted the need to break with status-quo agendas after a national election result that was broadly read as a cry for change from the American people.

While Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats for a decade, retains significant support within the caucus, Sanders argued in an exclusive interview with The Nation that it is vital for the party to do more than simply oppose the administration of Republican President Donald Trump. He said that Democrats must offer a bold domestic and foreign policy vision that replaces Schumer’s cautious centrism with bolder progressive leadership from a senator such as Maryland’s Senator Chris Van Hollen, who says he has begun reaching out to fellow senators as part of a potential leadership challenge.

—John Nichols



The Nation: You’ve known Chuck Schumer for a very long time. Obviously, you don’t have a lot of personal antipathy toward him. What made you decide to announce that you would not vote to make him majority leader?

Bernie Sanders: Chuck and I grew up, literally, in the same [Brooklyn] neighborhood. I am older than Chuck, but we went to the same elementary school, the same high school. We were on the Banking Committee together when I was first elected to Congress. So I have known Chuck for a long time, and I like Chuck, personally. He’s a very nice guy.

But, I think, in this moment in American history, Chuck’s views are way out of touch with where the American people are at—and especially with where [the base of] the Democratic Party is. On issue after issue, I think he is just not in tune with where his constituents are at.

TN: What issues stand out in that regard?

BS: You can start off with US military aid to Israel. I think that’s a very emotional issue for people in the Democratic caucus. Many of us, including myself, think that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has committed genocide on the Palestinian people in Gaza, that Netanyahu is a war criminal, and that the United States should not provide another nickel of military aid to Israel, period.