Dylan Visits DC Next

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Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Democrats Should Not Give an Inch to the Lame-Duck Congress

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In this week’s Elie v. U.S., our justice correspondent makes the case for Democrats to block Trump’s attempt at judiciary-stuffing. Plus, boycott Harry Potter!

Elie Mystal

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) introduces Democratic candidate for the US Senate Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, during a volunteer appreciation event at Black Heart of Saint Paul on August 8, 2026, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Why Progressives Are Backing Chris Van Hollen Why Progressives Are Backing Chris Van Hollen

The senator netted key endorsements from progressives, activists, and unions in his quest to oust Chuck Schumer. But he still faces an uphill battle.

John Nichols

Federal agents detain someone near 19th and Portland Avenue S. in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday, January, 29, 2026.

The Midterms Were a Revolt Against ICE. Democrats Need to Remember That. The Midterms Were a Revolt Against ICE. Democrats Need to Remember That.

Voters made their disgust with Trump’s war on immigrants clear. Now, with the fanatical Stephen Miller given even more power, Democrats must take on the administration.

Felipe de la Hoz

Vice President JD Vance holds a knife presented him at the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing's annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball on November 12, 2026, in New Bern, North Carolina.

Trump and Vance Are Using War to Enrich Their Cronies Trump and Vance Are Using War to Enrich Their Cronies

A new report shows how the pair is robbing Venezuela blind on behalf of one of their donors.

Jeet Heer

A Kingdom of Animals Enslaved

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An industry built on torture.

OppArt / Sue Coe

Who Will Lead the New Congress? Van Hollen vs. Schumer 

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Can the bluenami clean its own house?

Robert L. Borosage