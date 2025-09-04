Environment / Meet the “Coal-igarch” Jim Grech, CEO of Peabody Energy Fossil fuel oligarchs are getting their payback for helping electing Trump.

Jim Grech, president and chief executive officer of Peabody Energy Corp, speaks during the 2023 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty Images)

On Friday evening May 23, officials at the Michigan-based utility Consumers Energy received an unusual order. Trump’s Department of Energy, citing a “national energy emergency,” ordered the J.H. Campbell coal plant on the shores of Lake Michigan, slated for June 1 closure, to remain open.

“What was surprising about this order is that nobody was asking for it,” said Dan Scripps, chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission, in an interview with The New York Times. Neither the utility nor the state requested this, and Michigan energy officials estimate that the additional cost to consumers of keeping the 63-year-old plant open will be $279 million annually.

On August 21, the Trump administration extended the order for an additional 90 days, the statutory maximum for such an emergency. These actions are an extraordinary and unprecedented federal intervention in state-level utility regulation—and a Trump era payback to the fossil fuel oligarchs who helped get him elected.

How is it possible that zombie coal plants, costly and polluting dinosaurs of a bygone era, could be resurrected for a second life? Only with the interventions of “coal-igarchs” like Jim Grech, CEO of Peabody Energy, can these energy relics remain. Peabody, formerly Peabody Coal, is a mining conglomerate, founded in 1883. It is a leading coal producer, operating 17 surface and underground mines and with 5,000 employees across the United States and Australia.

Yes, that Peabody. Singer John Prine, in his famous song, “Paradise,” recounts returning to western Kentucky to visit the mountain town where his father was raised, only to find a ghost town: “I’m sorry my son, but you’re too late in asking. Mr. Peabody’s coal train has hauled it away.”

Coal burning in the US has been in steady decline for decades because of its rising cost and its status as the most polluting form of all fossil fuels, accounting for roughly 40 percent of the planet’s carbon dioxide emissions, according to the Global Carbon Project. In 2000, half of US energy came from coal. By 2023, coal’s share had shrunk to 16.2 percent, replaced by less expensive gas, solar, wind, and other renewables. Since 2000, 780 coal-generating units have been shuttered and half the remaining 400 facilities are scheduled for retirement, according to Global Energy Monitor.

In true oligarch fashion, Grech has used his position, power, and wealth to lead efforts to elect Trump, appoint fossil fuel–friendly administrators, and implement their long-sought program of dismantling climate protections while ginning up coal consumption for a few more years. The Climate Accountability Research Project listed Grech as a 2024 “Climate Criminal” for his role in “running out the clock” for timely climate action and as an “enemy of the earth.” And that was before Grech’s intervened in federal policy this year.

Grech is a happy warrior for coal, traveling by corporate jet from his home in Miromar Lakes, Florida to company headquarters in St. Louis and Brisbane, and to DC to counter the anti-coal “negative publicity campaign.” In a late-June interview for energy investors, Grech effused, “It’s safer to work in a US coal mine than to work in a shopping mall or supermarket” and that “the world is turning towards coal not away…. We are the solution to the energy needs of the world and we aren’t the problem.” Citing the increasing demand for AI data centers, Grech says coal is superior to “weather dependent energy.”

As a leader of Americas Power, a pro-coal lobbying group, Grech advanced the idea that coal plants should be kept open because of a national energy emergency, even though coal remains the worst polluting and most expensive energy source. Just like manufacturing a crime wave to justify federal military intervention into US cities, Trump energy officials have hyped the risk of summer power outages in the Midwest to justify emergency pronouncements.

Grech has a “coal-centric” worldview and political agenda. In an interview on Veritan, Grech states repeatedly that, “putting aside the carbon issue,” coal is the answer to the world’s hunger for electricity. This is despite many US states and European nations’ transitioning away from coal with cooperation from state regulators and consent decrees with organizations like the Sierra Club.