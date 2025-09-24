Environment / StudentNation / Where Did All the Youth Climate Activists Go? The “Make Billionaires Pay” march might hint at where the climate movement is headed—away from fossil fuel divestment and toward broader resistance, with fewer young people.

In March 2019, when more than a million people assembled in streets across the world to call for climate action, school children led the charge. With Greta Thunberg as the face of the grassroots climate movement, they demanded a transition from fossil fuels and immediate action from their governments. Climate activism groups like Extinction Rebellion, Sunrise Movement, and Zero Hour were in their heyday. Hope was in the air. More significant actions were already being planned for April 2020, which would coincide with the fiftieth anniversary of Earth Day. Then the pandemic hit.

Over the next few years, the US climate movement’s power waxed and waned. When the Biden administration signed off on the Inflation Reduction Act, marketed as the largest climate legislation in the country’s history, it certainly felt like a step in the right direction. Yet at the same time, it wasn’t nearly enough: It compromised with the fossil fuel industry and appealed to red states. By 2023, the high school climate activists of 2019 had also grown up. Some of them burned out and left activism. Many others remained, going on to organize on their college campuses. After the war in Gaza began, a good portion of those remaining youth activists refocused their efforts toward advocating for a free Palestine.

Fast-forward to 2025. On September 20, just 12 hours ahead of New York City’s Climate Week, thousands of protesters gathered on Park Avenue for the “Make Billionaires Pay” march. Spearheaded by climate organizations like 350.org, Climate Defenders and the Women’s March, Saturday’s demonstration was intended to draw a connection between billionaires and the climate crisis as leaders around the world descended on the city for the UN General Assembly. “We are out here because billionaires are burning down our planet,” Mel Smith of 350.org told me as we marched. “The world is so very much on fire.”

But it was often hard to spot many young people in the crowd. There were parents pulling wagons with toddlers and thousands of elderly people. The under-35 crowd, however, looked slim.

If the name of the “Make Billionaires Pay” march suggests anything, the task of mobilizing people around the issue of climate change has become more daunting in 2025. A prayer song from Cherokee elder Mary Crowe opened the proceedings. Greenpeace attempted to carry out a visual stunt, unveiling a nearly 160 foot long “bill” that listed the monetary damages caused by major oil and gas companies (moving the receipt, however, proved to be a struggle, and it was impossible to read anything on the bill because it was so large). Fridays for Future NYC unfurled a banner that read “Our Future Over Billionaires.”

But in the margins of the march, between the climate groups and their coalition partners, was a much more muddled image. While organizers had been quick to help explain the march’s messaging and its connection to Climate Week, many other marchers seemed to barely have the climate crisis in mind.

When I asked three older women if they had shown up for a climate march, they responded that they had come for “definitely something broader.” One of them wore a shirt from the “No Kings” protests against Donald Trump earlier this summer. On the sidewalk, a man held up a “Free Kimmel” sign to cheers from one part of the crowd, and at one point, a pro-Kimmel chant broke out. Another sign simply read “Epstein, Epstein, Epstein, Epstein, Epstein.” Some of the younger marchers in attendance seemed to be laughing at the absurdity of it all.

The mainstream climate movement is attempting a rebrand, refocusing the image of climate activism, away from fossil fuel divestment and toward broader resistance. By the time Trump rolled back into office, it seemed, for many, that as pressing as the climate crisis is, there were other issues—like ICE raids and a crackdown on higher education—that needed to be handled first.

It’s no surprise then that this year’s march played into the aesthetics of a broader rebellion against authoritarianism. Among the three demands for the march, one that focused on shutting down billionaires, and another on protecting migrants and “the global majority,” the climate-related one was listed last: “Shut Down Polluters. Defend Mother Earth.”

Keanu Arpels-Josiah, a longtime organizer with Fridays For Future NYC, told me that the march’s theme was “a recognition that the fight for climate justice is the same as the fight against ICE.”