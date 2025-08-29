The Lessons of Hurricane Katrina Were Obvious From the Moment It Struck
The hurricane told us all we needed to know about disasters in the age of environmental devastation. Only some wanted to listen.
In late August 2005, as US newspapers were busy reporting on John Roberts’s nomination to the Supreme Court, the then-novel use of drones to fight California wildfires, and the escalating chaos in US-occupied Iraq, a massive hurricane was barreling toward the Gulf Coast. The mayor of New Orleans ordered residents to evacuate, but for many, the warning came too late—while others did not have the means to pick up and go. When Hurricane Katrina slammed into the low-lying region, its storm surge inundated nearly 100,000 acres of land, decimated whole neighborhoods, and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes (many never returned). Nearly 2,000 Americans lost their lives. The first images that emerged—of families stranded on rooftops, elderly residents abandoned to their fate, thousands packed into the Superdome—shocked the nation into a rare, and ultimately fleeting, moment of awareness about poverty, race, and government failure.
Some of The Nation’s initial on-the-ground reporting can still be difficult to read, such as Christian Parenti’s dispatch, “The Big Easy Dies Hard,” published in the first issue that went to press after the storm. Parenti described “dazed refugees wad[ing] through the filthy water,” maggot-ridden bodies decomposing in the streets. One resident told Parenti he couldn’t comprehend how unprepared the authorities had been for the storm: “I been hearing about this is gonna happen for my whole life—how could they not have a plan?”
Many of the stories published in our pages about Katrina have been collected into a still-valuable anthology titled Unnatural Disaster, edited by Betsy Reed, a longtime editor at The Nation, now editor in chief of The Guardian US. The storm “ripped off the facade that for so many years allowed the nation’s political class to betray its citizens without consequence,” Reed wrote.
The magazine immediately resisted a narrative that began cropping up in some mainstream media outlets suggesting that what New Orleans was really suffering from was the unleashed criminality of the city’s majority Black population. Instead of a story of public disinvestment, state failure, climate inequality, and federal mismanagement, the travails of New Orleans’s abandoned residents became grist for the competing neoconservative and neoliberal propaganda mills, which churned out ever more sensationalistic stories of lawlessness, criminality, and even, in one bizarre instance, cannibalism. The narrative had deadly real-world consequences. Police officers assigned to assist with the rescue operations were redirected to protect city businesses from looting—the extent of which, as it turned out, had been wildly exaggerated. As Rebecca Solnit wrote in The Nation on the storm’s fifth anniversary, “much of what got called looting was the stranded foraging for survival by the only means available.”
The storm and its aftermath perfectly encapsulated the tension between capitalism and the dignity of human lives. Above all, it revealed a country that had long before the storm already become, in the title of a piece by Eyal Press, “One Nation, Fragmented.”
Especially on TV, early news stories hyped the breakdown-of-civilization angle, suggesting that in the absence of authoritarian-style control, certain people—generally those with darker skin—would lose all sense of reason and order. As in the Middle East, armed mercenaries were needed to keep the population in line. Jeremy Scahill reported in The Nation that Blackwater mercenaries, fresh from Iraq, were among the first responders to arrive in the city. Scahill wrote:
Current Issue
In an hourlong conversation I had with four Blackwater men, they characterized their work in New Orleans as “securing neighborhoods” and “confronting criminals.” They all carried automatic assault weapons and had guns strapped to their legs. Their flak jackets were covered with pouches for extra ammunition.
Of course, as several Nation contributors pointed out, the actual crime unfolding in New Orleans was neglect of the city’s predominantly Black and poor neighborhoods, and this neglect had long predated the hurricane’s arrival. As Earl Ofari Hutchinson put it, “New Orleans is the classic tale of two cities: one showy, middle-class and white; the other poor, downtrodden and low-income black. It was a city that didn’t wait for a disaster to happen; grinding poverty and neglect had already wreaked that disaster on thousands.”
While training an eye on the storm’s disproportionate impact on the vulnerable, Nation contributors also emphasized some heartening examples of community organizing and mutual aid that helped people in and around New Orleans survive, even in the absence of any government help. In “Hurricane Gumbo,” Anthony Fontenot and the late Mike Davis reported on a grassroots community effort in the Cajun and Creole community of Ville Platte to welcome exiles from New Orleans. As Davis and Fontenot put it:
Ville Platte’s homemade rescue and relief effort—organized around the popular slogan “If not us, then who?”—stands in striking contrast to the incompetence of higher levels of government as well as to the hostility of other, wealthier towns, including some white suburbs of New Orleans, toward influxes of evacuees, especially poor people of color. Indeed, Evangeline Parish as a whole has become a surprising island of interracial solidarity and self-organization in a state better known for incorrigible racism and corruption.
Hurricane Katrina exposed the depths of government failure and neglect, but it also revealed astonishing acts of solidarity and mutual aid—reminders that in the face of disaster, people often step up where institutions fall short. It’s in the cracks of the empire’s crumbling edifice where the green shoots of genuine progress might begin to grow.
Long after the mainstream media had largely moved on, The Nation stayed on the story of what had really happened in New Orleans in the storm’s wake. In 2009, the investigative journalist A.C. Thompson published “Katrina’s Hidden Race War,” a bombshell report about the murder by white vigilantes of at least 11 unarmed Black people, who were guilty of doing nothing more than walking through a white neighborhood on their way to an official evacuation center.
Facing an influx of refugees, the residents of Algiers Point could have pulled together food, water and medical supplies for the flood victims. Instead, a group of white residents, convinced that crime would arrive with the human exodus, sought to seal off the area, blocking the roads in and out of the neighborhood by dragging lumber and downed trees into the streets. They stockpiled handguns, assault rifles, shotguns and at least one Uzi and began patrolling the streets in pickup trucks and SUVs. The newly formed militia, a loose band of about fifteen to 30 residents, most of them men, all of them white, was looking for thieves, outlaws, or, as one member put it, anyone who simply “didn’t belong.”
In another piece in the same issue, Thompson reported on the gruesome murder of an unarmed Black man named Henry Glover by New Orleans police. His reporting eventually led to the conviction of three police officers for Glover’s killing, and Thompson’s reporting experience in New Orleans became a plotline on the HBO series Treme.
More so, perhaps, than the attacks of September 11, Hurricane Katrina introduced some of the themes that have since emerged as defining features of American life in the 21st century, from the cascading effects of anthropogenic climate change to the increasingly open negligence the federal government has shown toward the most vulnerable segments of the population. For those paying attention, that devastating storm 20 years ago was a reckoning. There could be no more pretending. Just as later disasters, like the coronavirus pandemic, would reveal a dangerously unequal society in which resources that ought to have gone toward social preparedness had instead been redirected to military adventures abroad and tax cuts for the rich, Hurricane Katrina showed that the federal government, especially when led by Republicans, could no longer be trusted to protect and serve the people. We were on our own.
It’s a little startling to look back at The Nation’s coverage of the storm and its aftermath and to see how clear all this was at the time, at least for those who chose not to ignore it. As Adolph Reed Jr. wrote in the weeks after the storm:
[T]he destruction was not an “act of God.” Nor was it simply the product of incompetence, lack of empathy or cronyism. Those exist in abundance, to be sure, but they are symptoms, not ultimate causes. What happened in New Orleans is the culmination of twenty-five years of disparagement of any idea of public responsibility; of a concerted effort—led by the right but as part of a bipartisan consensus—to reduce government’s functions to enhancing plunder by corporations and the wealthy and punishing everyone else, undermining any notion of social solidarity.
As catastrophes mount and an even more criminally feckless administration has taken the helm in Washington, the real lessons of Hurricane Katrina could hardly be more urgent today. As Rebecca Solnit wrote in The Nation on the storm’s fifth anniversary:
Surviving the new era, in which climate change is already causing more, and more intense, disasters, means being prepared—with the truth. The truth is that in a disaster, ordinary people behave well overall; your chances of surviving a major disaster depend in part on the health and strength of your society going into it.
Casting a glance around the United States today, 20 years after the floodwaters rose and then receded, leaving a profoundly changed city (and country) in their wake, it would be difficult for even the most optimistic among us to claim with confidence that American society is healthier and stronger than New Orleans was on the eve of the storm’s arrival. Learning the lessons we should have learned back then is our only chance to survive the even more dangerous storms yet to come.
