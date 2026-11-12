Economy / How Nvidia’s CEO Flirted With Oblivion A tech titan’s dopey affair with a suspected Chinese agent could upend the economy.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during a Bloomberg TV interview in London last month. (Jose Sarmento Matos / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Will the AI boom that currently powers the stock market—and pretty much the whole economy—be brought low by one tech exec’s inability to keep it in his pants? Nervous investors sent Nvidia’s stock skittering downward after hours Wednesday in the wake of reports that the already scandal-infected company CEO Jensen Huang had a relationship with an executive who reports to him—and that Nvidia’s board was about to send him packing. Huang wound up sparing them the trouble by announcing his resignation Thursday.

This was all, of course, on top of his recent admission that he’d had an affair with a Chinese executive at the tech firm Megaspeed with the same last name who the US government says is a Chinese spy. Many observers thought that Huang would somehow survive the revelation of the Chinese spy affair, but evidently two affairs is one too many to overlook.

A CEO having a fling with a subordinate is an egregious HR nightmare, to be sure, but it was the affair with apparent Chinese Ministry of State Security employee Alice Huang that raised actual geopolitical concerns. Had the Nvidia CEO (knowingly or unknowingly) passed along information to her or lobbied for an easing of restrictions on plans to export chips to China at least in part on her behalf? Was he so gullible that he didn’t realize she was a spy? Or could he have known, and thus committed some light (or possibly heavy) treason?

But the whole Huang fiasco looks like it could be far more than a sex scandal with a side of espionage. Some company critics are suggesting that Nvidia’s “China problem” goes well beyond Huang’s bad spy romance. We know that Nvidia sold some $4.6 billion worth of chips to a Megaspeed subsidiary, ostensibly intended for a Malaysian data center. But Culper Research, a small short-selling shop that produced an explosive report on Nvidia back in May, says that this is just the tip of the iceberg: Culper estimated that at least 20 percent of the company’s compute revenue in the 2026 fiscal year may have come from illicit sales of its most advanced chips to a network of sketchy companies in Southeast Asia that have in some instances diverted the chips to China, contravening the US export ban.

According to Culper, “Numerous experts told us that Nvidia has long possessed the means to detect diversions”—including post-sale technical tests of server IP addresses and latency time, which could prove that the chips were physically in China. The implication is clear: Either Nvidia knew about the diversions and did nothing, or it didn’t even bother to check, almost certainly because company leaders didn’t want to know. (Culper Research acknowledged in its report that it was shorting Nvidia stock, which means that it benefits if it goes down.)

Ed Zitron, a tech muckraker and AI-boom skeptic contends, based on Culper’s research and his own, that “Nvidia is an untrustworthy company inflating its revenues with deals that range from dodgy to outright illegal.”

Culper’s broad-ranging accusations haven’t exactly been at the center of the media coverage of the scandal. A Wednesday New York Times profile of the man behind Culper mentioned them only glancingly, but you can rest assured that reporters at the Times and elsewhere are hard at work trying to corroborate the Culper research—and so are congressional investigators. In other words, as big as the Nvidia scandal is now, it could get a lot bigger.

And of course there’s the not-inconsiderable political angle. President Donald Trump was first informed of Huang’s affair with a spy about a year ago, and was reminded again by Marco Rubio just prior to a trip Trump took to Beijing back in May. Trump was evidently so unbothered by the fact that the CEO running the firm that provides the essential infrastructure for the AI boom, whose most powerful chips are so cutting-edge that it is forbidden to sell them to China, might be compromised by Chinese intelligence that he went ahead and invited Huang on his trip. As the Times put it, in its deadpan prose, “Mr. Trump has been wary of disrupting Nvidia’s chip sales, which are helping to drive the economy and the stock market.” (Trump also harbors his own conflict of interest, having brokered a deal for the United States to share between 15 and 25 percent of Nvidia’s revenues derived from China sales.)