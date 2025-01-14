Feature / Jazz Off the Record In the late 1960s, the recording industry lost interest in America’s greatest art form. But in a small, dark club on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, jazz legends were playing the best music you’ve never heard.

Tenor saxophonist Joe Henderson and pianist McCoy Tyner.

(Francis Wolff / Blue Note)

This article appears in the February 2025 issue, with the headline “Jazz Off the Record.”

Sometime in the late 1960s or early ’70s, Lee Morgan bought his girlfriend Helen Moore a gun. “It’s for your protection,” he told her. Perhaps it was a thank-you gift, because Moore had turned the great jazz trumpeter’s life around. Despite being one of American music’s brightest lights in the 1960s—and scoring one of its biggest instrumental hits, “The Sidewinder”—Morgan had fallen deep into the despair of heroin addiction, to the point of being considered unreliable and unhireable by just about everyone. Moore picked him up, got him straight, and started managing his career. Then, in February 1972, in a plot twist worthy of an old blues ballad like “Frankie and Johnny,” Moore put a bullet into Morgan’s chest from the very gun he’d bought her. The murder took place at Slugs’, a disreputable joint on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Slugs’ closed soon after, and the jazz scene seemed to change forever.

There remains something mysterious about the years leading up to this tragic event. The work of musicians like Morgan, who was still playing swinging music in mostly acoustic ensembles, had begun to decline in popularity after 1964, when “The Sidewinder” could be found on every jukebox, and labels were taking less interest in putting it on record. John Coltrane’s death in July 1967 had seemed to mark the end of an era. Coltrane was the lodestar of a generation, a virtuosic saxophonist and visionary composer who channeled devout spirituality and fierce intellectual exploration in every note he played. Between the death of Coltrane and the death of Morgan, there is a dearth of great material in the recorded canon. However, at least according to legend, the music was better than ever, and a lot of it was happening at Slugs’.

That makes Blue Note’s recent release of Forces of Nature: Live at Slugs’—a 1966 recording featuring the pianist McCoy Tyner, who long held the piano chair in the John Coltrane Quartet, the saxophonist Joe Henderson, and the bassist Henry Grimes—a major event. The drummer in that all-star band was the great Jack DeJohnette, who is now its only surviving member, and he’s the one who held onto the tape all those years. The engineer Orville O’Brien had casually recorded that night’s session, and the drummer was curious to hear how it sounded. “I had asked Orville if he could give me a seven-and-a-half i.p.s. copy of that show and he did,” DeJohnette remembers in the liner notes. “Thanks to that seven-and-a-half reel-to-reel, we have the gift of this music.”

“Slugs’ was a lowbrow joint, but it was also part of the youth movement,” the drummer Billy Hart told me. “Broadway people and fashion models mingled with college students and true jazz fans. There was sawdust on the floor, a big hole in the stage, and the club owners and the musicians who played there all chased the same models—or waitresses—and smoked the same pot.” What that assortment of listeners heard at Slugs’ was a community music, played by members of a close-knit New York circle who studied their craft together in the afternoon before playing at the club at night. But most of these musicians were originally from other cities. Among the musicians on Forces of Nature, Henderson is from Detroit, Tyner and Grimes are from Philadelphia, and DeJohnette is from Chicago. Each hometown boasted its own teachers and mentors, and just as important was the audience, made up of residents of working-class Black neighborhoods proud of their city’s young talent.

In the liner notes to Forces of Nature, Joshua Redman, an acclaimed tenor saxophonist who emerged in the 1990s, unequivocally places Henderson in the jazz pantheon alongside Coltrane and Sonny Rollins. Henderson is not as well-known as those giants, but his influence is monumental. He commanded the whole spectrum of jazz, from bebop to the avant-garde, while still sounding like nobody else. His early compositions, like the now-standard pieces “Recorda Me” and “Inner Urge,” were essential in shaping the style of jazz that emerged during this era by pioneering new approaches to rhythm and harmony.

Those innovations were organic. Little of this music was made by musicians who learned about jazz at college. They learned about it from the streets, from the barbershop, from the high school dance. It was still a proudly Black music: Indeed, a growing political consciousness was an important factor in the sound of the era and can be traced in a series of album titles that sound progressively more militant. (Henderson started with Page One in 1963 and by 1971 was releasing In Pursuit of Blackness.) Still, Black musicians didn’t object to the participation of white musicians, like Chick Corea and Joe Farrell, if they had something special to offer.

Perhaps because of its lower visibility in the historical record, this style of 20th-century music has never really been given a name. “Modal jazz,” which means working with a scale or sequence of scales as opposed to conventional cycles of chords, is a contender, although there’s a lot more going on than that. The historical literature sometimes refers to “post-bop,” simply denoting the period after bebop and hard bop, but that’s almost pointlessly generic. Names are difficult: Many major practitioners don’t even like the words jazz and bebop. Tyner, the greatest modal pianist of all time, told Marian McPartland in a 1983 interview that he didn’t like the word modal.

Whatever you call it, something was happening. Those fortunate enough to have been at Slugs’ still speak of it as hallowed ground. One such listener was the trumpeter and composer Steve Lampert, who was just a kid when he started going there in 1967. “It was absolutely explosive,” he says of a band he saw there led by Tyner. “Waves of energy—it raised you out of your chair and did something healing to your heart.”

Community music: Concertgoers at Slugs’ in 1965. (Raymond Ross Archives / CTSImages)

Robert Schoenholt and Jerry Schultz opened the doors at 242 East Third Street in 1964, calling their new venue Slugs’ Saloon. The owners were devotees of the Greek Armenian philosopher and mystic George Gurdjieff; in Gurdjieff’s first major book, Beelzebub’s Tales to His Grandson, the extraterrestrial Beelzebub refers to the inhabitants of Earth as “three-brained beings,” also known as “slugs.” The name was later changed to Slugs’ in the Far East in reference to its neighborhood, because of a city ordinance prohibiting the word saloon. Just a few months after the ribbon was cut, the alto saxophonist Jackie McLean brought in a band. All of a sudden, the room was a jazz club, and McLean’s pianist, LaMont Johnson, helped with the bookings.

At the time of the club’s opening, the best-known leaders of modern jazz were Coltrane and Miles Davis. Within a few years, the two took on even more historical significance when they embraced the new sounds emanating from younger scenes, currents that have respectively come to be known as “fusion” and “free jazz.” The story of fusion can be told in the evolution of Davis’s music, after he had started listening to Motown and funk on the radio. He added electric keyboards and groovy bass lines to his recordings in 1968, on the way to releasing the bestselling albums In a Silent Way and Bitches Brew. The story of free jazz is epitomized by the development of Coltrane, who studied the emerging avant-garde movement of the saxophonists Ornette Coleman and Albert Ayler and the pianist Cecil Taylor before producing increasingly abstract works like Ascension, Meditations, and Interstellar Space.