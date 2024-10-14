Books & the Arts / What the Jewish History of Exile Means Now A recent book on Jewish identity before and after Zionism shows the limitations of a progressive critique that doesn’t truly account for the experience of Palestinians.

German Jewish refugees looking through portholes aboard an ocean liner arriving in Antwerp, 1939.

(Gerry Cranham / Fox Photos / Getty Images)

From the late 19th century through the early 20th, Jewish thinkers in Eastern Europe’s Pale of Settlement dreamed up paths as varied as the stars to lead them out from under the yoke of oppression. The Jewish Labor Bund, a socialist movement that emerged at the turn of the century, argued that Jews should embrace the lands in which they found themselves. They advocated doikayt, a Yiddish word meaning “hereness”; wherever Jews were, the Bund argued, was their home. Others were drawn to communism’s international horizon, joining a struggle to free all workers from exploitation across ethnic and national lines.

Religious Jews, on the other hand, stayed true to the rabbinic decree of exile that had guided their lives for millennia. Against the winds of emancipation and assimilation that swept through 19th-century Europe, pious Jews held on tight to their way of life no matter where they landed.

Zionism proposed a different solution to the Jewish problem. The movement emerged in the 1880s in the wake of pogroms in the Russian Empire, and later more formally with the development of political Zionism by Theodor Herzl. It quickly became wide-ranging and multifarious: Zionism included a cultural revitalization project, a Hebrew-language revival, and a political organization called Brit Shalom, supported by the likes of Martin Buber and Gershom Scholem, which advocated for a binational project in Palestine.

Figures ranging from the labor Zionist A.D. Gordon to the revisionist Zionist Ze’ev Jabotinsky believed that settling land in Palestine would transform the Jewish people. For Gordon, European Jewry would be transformed by agricultural labor; for Jabotinsky, by conquest. Statist Zionists often adopted the antisemitic notions of their oppressors, painting the “old Jew” of the shtetl as parasitic and effeminate. They also adopted their political calculus. Perennially marginalized by state power, the Jews of Europe had built palaces in time and memory. Statist Zionists proposed that they build up an army and a country instead, taking lessons from the völkisch nations that had subjugated them. In the 1930s and ’40s, the push within Zionism to create a Jewish nation-state in Palestine came to dominate, and eventually unite, the movement.

Before World War II, Zionism was only one among many frameworks competing to determine the direction that the European Jewish future would take. But in the wake of the Holocaust, and with the birth of the state of Israel, the legs of the once lively debate were cut out from under it. Nazism destroyed Jewish life in Europe, and those who survived made homes in the United States, Israel, and elsewhere. The new state of Israel also solved a post-War problem for the Western imperial powers that backed its creation: many fewer Jewish survivors would have to be re-integrated into European societies, or to migrate to America. Exile, which had long ordered the existence of the Jews of Europe, had seemingly come to an end; for many Palestinians, it had only just begun. In founding the state of Israel, Zionist militias violently displaced 800,000 Palestinians from their homes in the catastrophic fracturing of Palestinian society known as the Nakba (“catastrophe”).

In his book The Necessity of Exile: Essays From a Distance, Shaul Magid returns to the period before Zionism came to dominate Jewish communal life in order to consider the alternatives that had preceded it and to reanimate one concept in particular—the concept of exile. Drawing on a range of Jewish thinkers and traditions, from ultra-Orthodox anti-Zionism to Israeli post-Zionism, from Hannah Arendt to Judith Butler, Magid discusses exile “as both an idea and an empirical reality” that was long fundamental to Judaism itself. He is inspired by what the Rabbi Shimon Gershon Rosenberg (Rav Shagar) calls the “not-yet”—the idea embedded within Judaism that the messianic, redemptive era has not yet arrived. For Jews living in foreign lands, disenfranchised and subject to antisemitic violence, exile had become a teacher. From exile’s instruction, they understood that the world was perennially broken, and that their work consisted in its mending. Though the exilic paradigm was left behind by most Jewish thinkers in the middle of the 20th century, the lessons gleaned from exile are ripe for reclamation.

Magid’s attempt at reclamation, however, is undergirded by a new reality: a world transformed by the acceleration of Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people. As Israel wages its war on Gaza, the lion’s share of Jewish institutions in America and abroad have continued to stand by its side. At the same time, Jews of all backgrounds are bewildered, bereaved, enraged, and torn apart, within their families and communities. They have joined Jewish anti-occupation organizations and the Palestinian solidarity movement en masse. For those who are urgently seeking out non- Zionist and anti-Zionist Jewish lineages, Magid’s book, published in November of 2023, is a lifeline, albeit a flawed one.

Magid did not know that The Necessity of Exile would be published in the midst of a war when he was writing it, but this timing nevertheless informs its reception. In his introduction, Magid sets out narrow parameters for his study that limit the salience of its lessons: The book “engages the question of exile and Zionism from an exclusively Jewish perspective,” he writes. “I acknowledge that this book does not include Palestinian voices or Palestinian narratives…. This is not meant as a slight in any way, but is rather a consequence of positionality.” In its progressive forms, intra-Jewish discourse about Israel and Palestine attempts to address the pain that Jews have inherited from persecution, and to unsettle the Zionist narratives that capitalize on it. However, this discourse too often excuses the supremacist logic of Zionism and the material reality of occupation for Palestinians, further entrenching the narratives that it intends to dismantle

Magid derives the title of his book from a passage on the teachings of Rabbi Yoel Teitelbaum, the former leader of the Satmar Hasidic sect, which was founded in Hungary and reconfigured after World War II in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Though he managed to escape the Nazis by way of Mandatory Palestine, Teitelbaum was a fierce anti-Zionist. Like many other ultra-Orthodox anti-Zionists, he believed that ever since the destruction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in 70 CE, “Jewish destiny remained deeply embedded in its exilic state, which would only culminate through religious observance and the coming of the Messiah.” In trying to hasten that process by human means, the Israeli state, in his view, was committing heresy.

In his 1960 work Vayoel Moshe, Teitelbaum interprets a Talmudic passage based on the biblical verse “For I have spread you abroad as the four winds of the heaven, says the Lord.” He writes, “Just as the world cannot exist without wind, so too, the world cannot exist without the Jewish people…. the winds never cease.” Teitelbaum’s exegetical stance is clear—Jews ought to be dispersed throughout the world. According to Kabbalistic texts, when the universe was created, divine sparks were scattered throughout it. Teitelbaum believed that Jews were spread throughout the diaspora in order to lift these divine sparks up to their proper place in the cosmos. For him, Jewish exile was theologically necessary.

Teitelbaum offers one of many interpretations of Jewish life to be found in Magid’s book that arrive at a similar conclusion: Living in exile is a spiritual and political state of being as much as a physical one. Magid cites Eugene Borowitz, a former leader of American Reform Judaism, who wrote, “Anybody who cares seriously about being a Jew is in Exile and would be in Exile even if that person were in Jerusalem. That Exile results because our Jewish ideal is unrealized anywhere in the world.” Later on, Magid shares a passage with a similar sentiment from Isaac Bashevis Singer: “When all nations realize that they are in exile—exile will cease to be.” For Borowitz and Singer, exile is an existential state that illuminates the perpetual brokenness of the world, and the obligation to work toward its repair.