The Misunderstood History of American Wrestling A recent biography of WWE executive Vince McMahon presents him as an entertainment tycoon who changed culture and politics. The real story of his rise is as banal as it is brutal.

Donald Trump, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Vince McMhaon at a press conference before Wrestlemania 23, 2007. (Photo by Bryan Bedder / Getty Images)

In the 1980s, as the company then known as the World Wrestling Federation reached new heights of national success, there was a brief surge in mainstream press coverage of professional wrestling. Pundits and reporters were understandably drawn in by the cartoonish spectacle, the synergetic crossover with mainstream celebrities like Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper at the first WrestleMania, and the mystery of a sports universe governed by arcane rituals, vaudevillian jargon, and shadowy business executives like Vince McMahon, a man who embodied wrestling’s contradictions—a slick corporate suit and a carny to the bone.

Books in review Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America Buy this book

Though the WWF had already begun its ascent to mainstream dominance with the help of the cable television boom, it had not yet solidified its stranglehold on American professional wrestling. By the early 2000s, McMahon was effectively the only major player left standing in what had once been a Mafia-style system of allied promoters maintaining regional fiefdoms. His company would rename itself World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after a successful trademark lawsuit by another WWF: the World Wildlife Fund. The WWE acronym has essentially become synonymous with professional wrestling in the mind of the American consumer, dominating not only the industry but also the slice of the cultural imagination that it occupies.

The story of American pro wrestling since at least 1980 is in many ways the story of Vince McMahon himself. In Ringmaster, a new biography of McMahon, the journalist Abraham Josephine Riesman charts his Citizen Kane–like journey from local wrestling promoter to robber baron, as he secured a near-monopoly of the American wrestling industry. Riesman’s thesis is that McMahon and the culture he produced is of a piece with the rightward lurch of American culture and the rise of one Donald Trump, a longtime associate of McMahon’s who has made cameos in his shows over the years. Yet one wonders if this gives McMahon too much credit.

Back in the 1980s, even as his stock was rising, McMahon was far from the only scummy boss in pro wrestling. Retired wrestler and former NFL lineman Jim Wilson saw the novel flurry of interest from wrestling outsiders as an opportunity to expose the sport’s dismal labor conditions: As he would later document in the 2003 book Chokehold: Pro Wrestling’s Real Mayhem Outside the Ring, Wilson was blacklisted from the industry after he began working toward the still-unrealized horizon of unionizing the locker room. At that time, the WWF was the clunkier WWWF, and its promoter was Vince’s father, Vincent James McMahon Sr., whose territory encompassed the Northeast; wrestlers to this day refer to going to WWE as working “New York” or “up North,” even as the company has expanded to become—literally—worldwide.

Jim Wilson never worked for either McMahon, but he was more than familiar with the shady tactics and exploitative practices carried out by the bosses of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), from stiffing wrestlers on their pay to blacklisting and sexual abuse. The elder McMahon was a central member of the NWA, an oligopoly of affiliated promoters that first solidified control over American wrestling and had long been the subject of antitrust suits. Wilson would make appearances on several media programs across the 1980s, hoping that publicly blowing the whistle on an industry that often operated without regulation or oversight would lead to some protection for wrestlers.

One program is remembered more than any of the rest, though not because of Wilson: A 1984 episode of 20/20 that cast its lens on the wrestling business quickly became infamous after wrestler David Schultz slapped host John Stossel, who had been asking prying questions to wrestlers at a show. Stossel made the mistake of stepping up to the redneck bruiser—who would become a professional bounty hunter after leaving wrestling—with the one question you never ask a wrestler: “I’ll ask the standard question, you know: I think this is fake.” Though the response to that question might be more layered and nuanced in 2023, at the time, the highest priority was protecting the business: If someone asserted that wrestling was fake, you had to prove that it was real, with brutal force.

The slap heard around the world overshadowed any real grievances that wrestlers like Jim Wilson might have shared in the episode, as Stossel hit the WWF with an injury lawsuit. Though Schultz was allegedly working on orders from McMahon to put Stossel in his place, the boss gave him up as a sacrificial lamb and fired him from the company. The incident is often recounted in wrestling histories as a formative moment in McMahon’s career, a shining example of not only his willingness to throw workers under the bus, but how easily he would change his tune; within the next few years, McMahon would state on the record, in court, that wrestling was not a legitimate athletic contest in order to escape the prying eyes of state regulators.

Wilson had been recruited to appear on 20/20 as one of the few workers willing to reveal the industry’s secrets. Another wrestler who was interviewed, Eddy Mansfield, publicly demonstrated one of wrestling’s most trusted but gruesome special effects: “blading,” the act of making a small incision on the top of your forehead with the tip of a razor blade in order to create the appearance of a bloodier injury than was actually received. It was the kind of showbiz arcana that made the spectacle so captivating to the uninitiated—like many aspects of wrestling, the practice of blading is banal for insiders but seems barbaric by most social mores.

In his book, Wilson writes about his time as a television talking head with marked disdain. While he hoped to build solidarity with wrestlers like Mansfield, Wilson found that his peers were hungry for media attention and had no abiding interest in improved labor conditions. His belief that outside scrutiny might push wrestling to evolve was similarly misplaced: Wilson soon realized that journalists like Stossel were more interested in exposing the tricks behind the spectacle than casting a light on worker exploitation. Riesman doesn’t recount the story of Wilson and his struggles against wrestling’s management class in Ringmaster, and that void clarifies what her book misses. Vince McMahon may want historians to remember him as a sui generis tycoon, perhaps even a sort of world-historical figure, but in reality he is something far more ordinary: a bad boss.