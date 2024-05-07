Books & the Arts / Downtown Keith Haring’s New York. Keith Haring and the Downtown Art Revolution A new biography tells the story of not only Haring’s life but also the exhilarating world of New York art in the 1970s and 80s.

Keith Haring in his studio in New York City. (Paulo Fridman / Getty Images)

This article appears in the May 2024 issue.

We are attracted to the biographies of artists for a variety of reasons. We want to learn about their childhoods and lost loves, their petty and legitimate grievances, and the unfolding of their greatest ambitions. We want to understand how they did it. But when the artists are part of the doomed generation that saw thousands brutally cut down by AIDS at an obscenely young age, we are also drawn to their biographies for another reason: to better comprehend the mystery of the painful obstacles that defined their shortened lives, and how these experiences intersected with their creations.

Brad Gooch’s new biography of one such artist, Radiant: The Life and Line of Keith Haring, does precisely that, telling the story of Haring’s childhood in Pennsylvania, his meteoric rise to riches and global fame, and his final years as an AIDS activist. Gooch’s own history intersects with Haring’s in many ways: His partner, Howard Brookner, died of AIDS after making acclaimed documentaries about William Burroughs and Robert Wilson (he’d even completed a feature film with Madonna shortly before his death), while Gooch has also written an important biography of the poet Frank O’Hara, another person who died tragically young. But his retelling of Haring’s life and times offers him a chance to chronicle something else as well: not just a history of past events, but a story about art and New York City that continues to this day.

Born in 1958 in Reading, Pennsylvania, Haring grew up in a stable, happy, all-American small-town family. He began to draw at an early age as a result of the loving and playful attention he received from his father, Allen. In Haring’s case, artmaking wasn’t so much an escape from loneliness or isolation as it was a way to bond with his father. The pair made many things together, and everything from Haring’s cartooning to his love for Japan originated in this relationship. Even Haring’s later iconic images of barking dogs came from these idyllic early years. Their repeated appearance in his work were not allusions to a bullying father, or a set of neighborhood toughs, or a series of mysterious fears in the middle of the night. Simply, they were neighborhood dogs that little Keith was afraid of, which sat at the foot of the stairs of their housing complex.

Equally happy was Haring’s relationship with his maternal grandmother, who, Gooch tells us, let him watch TV, first black-and-white and then color. His grandmother also subscribed to Life magazine, where he first learned about the rest of the world and, as important, was exposed to images of it. Magazines also introduced Haring to erotic male objects: His grandmother bought him a much-coveted Ken doll, and he purchased pop music publications from which he cut out photos of his crush, Davy Jones of the Monkees.

Yet Haring’s early years were defined by an internal conservativism, and in 1972, at the age of 14, he discovered not radical politics but the power of Jesus: He became born again and subscribed to a series of orange stickers sold by the Rev. Billy Graham, showing a black finger pointing to a cluster of crosses. In a trial run for his future of public artmaking, Haring pasted these Jesus peel-offs all over Reading’s telephone poles and the shop windows on Main Street. His need to make his mark on the landscape of public space began early, long before any specific content or aesthetic had evolved. Those vibrant crosses would soon be joined by the iconic radiant babies and then the images of sexuality that would come to define his later, radical work.

At the age of 15, Haring did begin to break out of the conservative world of his upbringing. After smoking pot on Halloween, he began a period of significant drug consumption, imbibing the 1970s panoply of drugs: black beauties, Quaaludes, and, of course, LSD. Haring’s drug use marked the beginning of a change—his transition from a good boy to a rebel. While he occasionally and publicly went too far, the antisocial aspects of being with the druggy kids in town produced more independence, more creativity, and more reckless adventuring. It was during a high school field trip to New York that, following in the tradition of his earlier Christian public art, Haring wrote on a subway poster with a magic marker. Transgression became possibility.

From that point on, Haring began to experiment with new and bold combinations of artmaking and daily life. At the commercial art school in Pittsburgh that he attended, he incorporated the bounce of the trolley car into his technique and made art based on characters he saw on bus routes. He was always prowling side streets looking for found materials, always trying to bring art closer to daily experience. “I am not interested in art as a way of making a living,” he wrote, “but I am interested in art as a means of living a life.” Interestingly, success came so fast that he never had to test his concept against either an adult life of poverty or the humiliation of marginalization.

In 1978, Haring moved to New York City to attend the School of Visual Arts. Having only tentatively broached his homosexuality before arriving, he found that the city in the late 1970s was the gay man’s perfect welcome to Oz. He got a room for $40 a week at the YMCA on West 23rd Street. The next day, he went to the piers and met a guy who brought him home to his shared apartment on 10th and Bleecker, where, after chatting with the gay landlord, Haring decided to move in. The day after that he started classes, with tuition priced at $2,800 a year. This is how the flexible economy of the 1970s and the special pathway for good-looking gay men colluded to make life so easy and dreams so seemingly obtainable. Though he didn’t always do his homework assignments, he was hard-working and extremely productive on his own terms. That same first week in town, he made a video featuring himself and music from Devo. The description of a young Keith, newly arrived in New York, reminds me of so many gay men of his time. And the photos of him are also associative: He was every bit as influenced by the look and sound of the era as the thousands of other gay men filling the streets of the East and West Village and Chelsea—lean muscles, cut-off sleeves, New Wave. It was his method that stood out more than Haring himself: Filled with energetic ideas, talented and with a huge work ethic, he was simultaneously completely palatable and special—the magic combination.

In a drawing class with Barbara Schwartz, Haring responded to an assignment about developing a theme by drawing penises, an accurate reflection of what he was seeing in his daily sexual landscape. He made penis postcards drawn using red ink, crayons, and wax. His penises were “radiant or winged, weaponized or dressed in blonde wigs,” Gooch tells us.

Haring continued his video work as well, which now grew in scope and technique and included performance painting, collecting materials, and physicalizing the abandon with which he made art. He also put his work up in the hallways at school and in other people’s spaces; this time, instead of Jesus, the message was Keith. Like most newcomers, Haring defined the city by his own experiences: He described the 1970s East Village as “barren” when it was fully alive with the productive human mix, but upon moving there in 1980, he embraced the neighborhood and took on a sense of cultural superiority, stenciling “Clones go home” on the sidewalk. In his $240-a-month shared apartment on First Avenue, he also created a wallpaper of flying penises.