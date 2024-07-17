Books & the Arts / The World’s Problems Explained in One Issue: Electricity Brett Christophers’s account of the market-induced failure to transition to renewables is his latest entry in a series of books demystifying a multi-pronged global crisis.

The idea that markets are the best way to solve social problems or distribute scarce resources must be one of the most thoroughly exploded propositions in the history of social thought. Proponents of this notion have accumulated quite a list of qualifiers and exceptions: asymmetric information, market failures, natural monopolies, externalities, imperfect competition, irrationality, public goods, time inconsistency, and principal-agent problems, just to name a few. The empirical record is even worse. We are now more than 40 years into a global process of generating more markets in more things, including healthcare, childcare, education, housing, energy, and retirement. The results are unambiguous: The great expansion of the marketplace, and the long process of privatization and liberalization needed to achieve it, has led to a world that is more expensive, more unequal, and not appreciably more efficient. In his new book, The Price Is Wrong, Brett Christophers finds yet another and potentially cataclysmic example of the failures of the marketplace: the production of electricity.

The Price Is Wrong opens with a clear puzzle: Despite a popular consensus that “the economic key to renewables winning out is being cheaper than fossil-fuel-based electricity,” the transition from fossil fuels has not happened, even though renewables—mainly in the form of wind and solar power—are now more cost-effective. In fact, because electricity consumption continues to rise faster than the amount supplied by renewables, the gap to be filled is getting larger and larger, and the renewables transition is falling further and further behind. And the stakes only keep getting higher. Electricity is not just the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, but policymakers around the world have decided that the best way to decarbonize the economy is to make as many things as possible electric—which, as Christophers points out, is unfathomably counterproductive if the electricity grid itself still runs on fossil fuels. For that reason, the failure to switch to renewables is not only a puzzle but a growing disaster, undermining other efforts to decarbonize economic and social life. If electricity can finally be produced more cheaply with renewables than with fossil fuels, why has the market not led the transition?

The answer, as usual, is profit—more specifically, expected profits. As Christophers painstakingly demonstrates, electricity generation, especially from renewables, is highly competitive, which drives down profits. A renewables generator that “earns out” its construction costs in under 10 years is considered a success. At a basic level, selling its output more cheaply means that it takes longer to repay its investors. The investors are overwhelmingly financial institutions, which fund renewable-energy projects through debt, so the terms of debt and the projected profits of finance tend to be the ultimate failure point. And there are further problems: Renewables are prone to boom dynamics, which can drive profits to zero and even lead to “curtailment,” or the enforced reduction of supply because sufficient demand does not exist. Prices can be extremely volatile, in both the short and the long run. For all of these reasons, investment in renewable energy is often not profitable for private investors, so even if the electricity can be delivered cheaply, private markets do not choose to do so. As Christophers puts it, “electricity essentially was and is not a suitable object for marketisation and profit generation in the first place.”

If not the market, then the state is the only viable alternative. Christophers shows the many ways that states are already deeply involved in the creation and transmission of electricity, both in the physical sense and in the regulatory and market-creation sense. But he is skeptical of the ability for states to de-risk, subsidize, or nudge private markets into action. Instead, he concludes that direct public ownership of electricity production is the only feasible way to meet the scale, speed, and administrative complexity of the necessary transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The Price Is Wrong sets out the rationale for state ownership by systematically demolishing the conventional wisdom that prices drive markets and that markets will solve social problems. There are some hopeful signs, especially at the local level, that state ownership is back on the agenda—but, as ever, the politics of what is feasible lags well behind both reason and necessity.

Over the past eight years, Christophers has produced five remarkable books of critical political-economy scholarship. First, in The Great Leveler: Capitalism and Competition in the Court of Law (2016), he argued that antitrust and intellectual property law alternate in salience, either restoring corporate profits after crises, or restoring competition after periods of monopoly and rent-seeking. In other words, he showed how the law ensures that capitalism is never so competitive as to drive down profits nor so permanently monopolistic as to produce stagnation. Then, in The New Enclosure: The Appropriation of Public Land in Neoliberal Britain (2018), he traced the privatization of about 10 percent of the British landmass since 1979. Contrary to most public discussion, the largest transfer of public assets to private ownership in Britain was not in banks or housing but land itself, and the subject was barely studied, let alone debated or contested. Christophers used the transfer of public land in particular as a way to consider the logic of privatization in general, and found that it delivered none of the promised benefits and many very predictable problems like elite wealth-hoarding and social dislocation. Given the recurrent proposals to privatize the Amazon rain forest or US federal land, his point was to show that enormous and destructive transformations of economic and social life can happen without anyone particularly noticing.

In 2020, Christophers followed with Rentier Capitalism: Who Owns the Economy and Who Pays for It?, which showed how ownership of a few key types of assets—land, intellectual property, natural resources, and digital platforms—is concentrated among a small set of incredibly wealthy corporations and individuals whose power and accumulation derives from their passive receipt of rent. He proceeded to investigate that small group even further; the result, Our Lives in Their Portfolios: Why Asset Managers Own the World (2023), is a terrifying book. It traces the emergence of private equity and other kinds of asset managers since the 1990s and finds that they now own nearly everything, from roads to houses, hospitals, farmland, and the infrastructure that delivers water and electricity.

In Oakland, California, for example, the number of homeless people has doubled since 2015, but there are four empty housing units for every homeless person. Many of these are owned by closed-end real estate investment trusts that have no interest in rental income or dealing with tenants and maintenance: They keep these properties off the market for a period of years, benefiting from the rise in prices, and then sell them and distribute the profits to their shareholders. In this way, Christophers is able to show how half a million retired schoolteachers in Pennsylvania came to own a share of thousands of rental apartments formerly owned by the East German state, and how the Australian asset management firm Macquarie came to own the vast majority of the municipal and regional sewers across England.

Monopoly and intellectual property, land privatization, rentier economies, asset managers, private equity, and now climate change—if you want to read only one person to understand the broken and unequal world around us, you need to read Brett Christophers. Each of his books is thoroughly researched and intensely detailed, but also clear and readable, studded with memorable examples. With The Price Is Wrong, Christophers extends his critique of privatization and marketization and adds another facet to his work on the concentrated private ownership of infrastructure, but now he turns to the urgent crisis that will spell catastrophe for us all: a warming world.

The first two-thirds of The Price Is Wrong unpacks the architecture of electricity markets, from funding to generation to transmission, and how individual components like vertically integrated electricity boards or intermediary electricity retailers have been privatized or monopolized or unbundled (meaning split from one integrated system into many) at different moments. Thinking of electricity as a single thing is a mistake: The incentives and interests of consumers, transmitters, and generators can all be mutually conflicting. And fixation on the retail or wholesale price of electricity is the fundamental mistake: Prices are volatile, so there are different ways to measure them, each with its own limitations. Prices also constitute more than one thing, because a cost to one party is revenue to another. Buyers of electricity want a low price, while for sellers, low prices undercut their profitability. Instead of obsessing over price, Christophers illustrates that profits—especially anticipated profits—are the most important driving factor in renewables adoption, because the decision whether to fund or not to fund a project, and whether to build a renewables or a fossil-fuel plant, is first and foremost a decision about expected profits. The structure of electricity markets has not produced an environment in which renewables have systematically and reliably higher expected profits than fossil fuels, so there has been no large-scale transition to renewable energy, regardless of the final price.