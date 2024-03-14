Books & the Arts / A Broadway Play’s Clumsy Intervention Into Antisemitism Prayer for the French Republic is among a spate of recent dramas devoted to the precarity of Jewish life at the expense of solidarity.

Molly Ranson, Nael Nacer, and Aria Shahghasemi in Prayer for the French Republic. (Photo by Jeremy Daniel)

In Joshua Harmon’s play Prayer for the French Republic, a young French woman, Elodie, argues about Israel with Molly, a distant cousin from the United States who is visiting Paris. When Molly mildly observes that like the US and Germany, Israel too has “done wrong,” Elodie pounces: “I was wondering how long I’d have to wait for the Israeli-Nazi comparisons,” she says, “but it’s right on time!” The exchange comes toward the end of the first of three hour-long acts, but Harmon doesn’t make his audience wait nearly as long to draw his own, inverted Nazi comparison: From the start, the proposition that storm troopers, always and everywhere, lie in wait just outside any Jew’s door is baked into the very structure and substance of this troublesome drama, which recently completed a run on Broadway.

The play joins a long line of English-language theatrical works that (like innumerable creations in other genres) address the Holocaust or antisemitism more generally. Last year’s Broadway season alone saw critically acclaimed productions of Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, which follows the demise of a well-to-do Viennese Jewish family from 1899 to 1955; Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown’s musical Parade, which recounts the arrest and 1915 lynching of Leo Frank in the American South; and Just for Us, in which the stand-up comic Alex Edelman hilariously describes his undercover visit to a white nationalist meeting in Queens.

The current Broadway season has brought, along with Harmon’s play, Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow’s Harmony, tracing an all-male German musical ensemble, the Comedian Harmonists (half of whose members were Jewish), from soaring success in the Weimar period to ruin under Nazism. Meanwhile, the New York premiere of the Polish playwright Tadeusz Słobodzianek’s Our Class just completed a run in Brooklyn. Beginning in 1925, the play chronicles the lives, over several decades, of 10 schoolmates—five Jewish, five Polish—as their adolescent games and flirtations morph into betrayals, brutality, and an occasional humane action. The play was inspired by Jan Gross’s Neighbors: The Destruction of the Jewish Community in Jedwabne, Poland, which demonstrated that the local Poles—not the long-blamed Nazi occupiers—were responsible for murdering nearly all the town’s Jews in 1941 by locking them in a barn and setting it ablaze.

Taken on its own, each of these recent productions offers qualities to admire as well as aspects to quibble with. In the aggregate, though, as diverse as they are in style, focus, and tone, they represent an astonishing fixation with Jewish precarity. As a result, they flow into a disquieting discourse familiar to anyone on the mass-mailing list of the ADL, whose regular fundraising missives warn urgently about the rise of antisemitism (which seems to have been “on the rise” for at least the several decades I’ve been receiving such letters). Playwrights understandably tend to focus on ruptures rather than continuities, exclusion rather than integration: the stuff of dramatic conflict. Still, it’s hard to miss how producers in the last couple of years have favored Jewish-themed work that—to invoke the influential phrase coined by the historian Salo Baron in 1928—adheres to a “lachrymose conception of Jewish history,” making the very substance of Jewish narrative a recounting of persecution that ignores a far more multifaceted experience.

These productions—with the exception of Just for Us—depict Jews on their way to (or, by luck, evading) slaughter. To say so is hardly to discount the enormous, unshakable weight of the Holocaust or the odious persistence of antisemitism. Yet one can’t help noticing the lack of a parallel spate of works about Jewish life in all its joyous, fractious, vexing vibrancy. Unlike in decades past, in most of the works about Jews presented on major stages this year and last, what makes the characters Jewish is not anything that enriches their lives or enhances its meaning; what makes them Jewish is peril. And that, as a defining characteristic, feeds a teleology whose end point is Israel, the presumed safe haven for Jews. A preponderance of dramas about Jewish dread—regardless of the intentions of any individual playwright—unavoidably participates in this pervasive logic.

Prayer for the French Republic leaps into it headlong: It’s the only one of these recent plays that is explicitly—and emphatically—Zionist. Centered on a contemporary French Jewish family whose members grow increasingly panicked in the face of antisemitic incidents in the country, the play argues for immigration to Israel as their only viable countermeasure.