Books & the Arts / How Gender Is Policed in America Paisley Currah’s wide-ranging study Sex Is as Sex Does examines how transphobia emerged in America as a result of contradictory and self-serving sex classification policies.

A police officer stands in front of demonstrators during the March for Trans Revolution in Washington Square Park in New York, 2023. (Photo by Alex Kent / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Early in Sex Is as Sex Does, Paisley Currah tells the story of Jane Jones, who was arrested in Idaho in 1994 for “marriage under false personation.” Jones had not intended to mislead anyone. She had wed her husband legally, using her real name. But when police arrived at her home to investigate her husband for writing bad checks, his alleged deceit was upstaged by Jane’s: Her driver’s license listed one name and sex, her marriage certificate another. Jones identified, lived, and was perceived as a woman, a fact recognized by the county clerk who issued her marriage certificate. But because Jones (who was transgender) had not registered her sex with the Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles, her driver’s license still read “M.” In the eyes of her arresting officer, this made Jones and her husband’s union a same-sex marriage and therefore illegal in Idaho at the time.

“Who gets to decide whether the woman who spent the night in an Idaho county jail is a man or a woman?” Currah asks. Today, many would say Jones’s self-determined account of her sex is the only answer we need. (Indeed, one of the great successes of the trans rights movement has been to popularize the notion that sex and gender are inviolable expressions of personhood defined by each of us for ourselves.) Others might counter with a definition of their own: Sex is a fact established at birth by doctors or God. For decades now, trans advocates and their antagonists have squared off over this question of what sex is.

But Currah, you may have noticed, asked something else. Competing conceptions of sex and gender have long existed, Currah acknowledges, and some stand on firmer ethical or scientific ground than others. But abstract debates about how to define sex are conditioned by the more concrete question of who has the power to make these judgments. Currah’s book surveys disputes over the meaning of manhood and womanhood as they have played out across a range of legal and administrative contexts, from divorce courts to prisons to municipal records bureaus, over the past half-century. One combatant, Currah contends, has unique authority to settle these definitional contests: the state. When Jones’s account of her sex was contradicted by the Idaho deputy sheriff, only the officer had the power to make his determination matter. In place of definitions both psychological and anatomical, liberating and constraining, Currah offers his own: “Sex is whatever an entity whose decisions are backed by the force of law says it is.”

On first read, the thesis of Sex Is as Sex Does may seem to sweep away decades of careful inquiry into the nature of sex and gender by feminist, queer, and transgender thinkers. Academic debates about essentialism, social construction, and the sex/gender dichotomy are traced only in outline; they mainly feature in Sex Is as Sex Does as theoretical quicksand to be respectfully sidestepped. Currah employs a sex/gender distinction of his own, defining the latter as the “norms, narratives, practices, and conventions that arrange bodies, identities, roles, and expressions in hierarchies of difference”—but he invokes these social and cultural aspects of gender only in order to set them aside. Within the purview of his book’s argument, the more significant battles take place in the realm of the state. Sex, for Currah’s purposes, refers to those “classifications of male or female backed by the force of law.”

If Currah risks appearing to dispel the subtleties of theory with the harsh light of force, he does so in order to bring other nuances into view. Sex may be whatever the state says it is, but the state speaks in multiple voices. Its pronouncements on sex have been subject to dramatic regional and institutional discrepancies, and the state’s hydra-headed response to people like Jane Jones is a consequence of this fact. Jones’s documents, after all, were both issued by state agencies. The Idaho county clerk presumably didn’t consult with the DMV before issuing Jones’s marriage certificate, nor did her arresting officer call up either agency before taking her to jail.

For most Americans, the DMV is the paradigmatic scene of state-mandated tedium. In Sex Is as Sex Does, it becomes a dynamic arena of everyday existential conflict. Currah’s argument emerges from a meticulous assessment of policies for sex classification and reclassification, or the rules and guidelines by which bureaucrats at the DMV, the Social Security Administration, and other government offices determine an individual’s sex and permit some trans people to revise that designation. While these bureaucratic encounters appear neutral and even boring to those who navigate them frictionlessly, for trans people they carry steep risks. Misalignments between “the sex one believes oneself to be and the sex a state institution says one is” have historically triggered the denial of “rights and privileges that are distributed based on sex,” Currah asserts, pointing to invalidated marriages, severed parental relationships, and lost jobs. Sex classification shapes everyone’s access to a host of resources and institutions, including travel documents, welfare programs, drug treatment centers, homeless shelters, and, yes, bathrooms. It also influences one’s fate in the more explicitly punitive corners of the state—at immigration facilities and in prisons.

Advocates have fought hard to secure recognition for trans people across these contexts, but as they made halting progress in the 1990s and 2000s, predicaments like Jones’s became more, rather than less, common. Different agencies, municipalities, and states adopted reforms at a different pace, resulting in a tangle of competing criteria and requirements for reclassification. At the time of her arrest, Jones could have changed the sex recorded on her driver’s license by presenting a letter from her physician to the DMV, but the Idaho Office of Vital Statistics would still have refused to revise a birth certificate under any circumstances (a policy that only changed in 2018).

Rather than rush to resolve these contradictions, Currah invites us to consider how they came to be and how they might serve rather than impede the state’s aims. Just as there is no single universal truth about the nature of sex, there is no single omnipotent state apparatus implementing a grand design. Sex classification rules have instead evolved piecemeal, through the decisions of disparate administrators and judges. These rules and decisions may at times be expressed in the language of animus toward or measured acceptance of trans people, but Currah argues that they are usually made with an eye toward the imperatives of the agency in question.

In one chapter, Currah charts five decades of debate in New York City over the criteria by which trans people should be allowed to change the sex recorded on their birth certificates. Currah, a professor at Brooklyn College and the CUNY Graduate Center, was among the experts who tried to convince the city to liberalize its policies by explaining that an individual’s avowed gender identity, rather than their desire or ability to pursue genital surgery, is the most accurate basis for determining their sex. But the New York City Board of Health cared less about the proposed policy’s rationale than its potential effects. City officials feared that any reform would have unforeseen consequences for the many different municipal agencies in which sex serves as a tool of governance.

Currah finds an even more compelling example of this instrumental calculus at the DMV. By the early 2000s, nearly every state permitted trans people to alter their designated sex on driver’s licenses, in most cases without any requirement of genital surgery. In these same years, however, state courts reliably invalidated marriages like Jones’s in which one spouse was transgender, on the grounds that one’s sex was fixed at birth and these unions were illegal same-sex marriages. Here, too, any apparent incongruity dissolves, Currah insists, if we consider how “these dissimilar constructions of sex furthered different government projects.” It is in the state’s interest for the information contained on a driver’s license to accurately describe its bearer. To effectively police people’s movements, a traffic cop or a TSA agent needs to be able to recognize the congruence between an identity document and the person presenting it.