Books & the Arts / Norman Erikson Pasaribu’s Portrait of Gay Indonesia In, Happy Stories, Mostly, a collection of short stories, the complexities of queer life in the Southeast Asian country come into focus.

Downtown Jakarta, 2006. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Happy endings (or beginnings) don’t make for good fiction, as the Indonesian writer Norman Erikson Pasaribu knows well. But Pasaribu doesn’t want to give readers sob stories either, especially about their chosen subject: queer life in Indonesia. Instead, their debut collection, Happy Stories, Mostly, is written in a playful, tragicomic tone. The 12 stories in the book document the difficulty of queer lives, especially of gay men, in modern Indonesia. The plots may be propelled by tragedy, but no one—gay or straight—is reduced to or defined by trauma. Pasaribu treats their characters like friends, to be listened to and laughed at in equal measure. Even when the stories are sad, as they often are, Pasaribu refuses to give readers a front-row seat to gay suffering.

Often, heterosexuals and their hang-ups are the butt of Pasaribu’s jokes. The humor in Happy Stories, Mostly targets social conventions that make queer Indonesians’ lives difficult, while showing that the country’s conservatism makes straight people unhappy too. In one typical piece of dialogue, a straight character worries that a graphic novel about a superhero who can change anyone’s gender or sexual orientation is offensive. His gay interlocutor gives an answer that seems to channel Pasaribu’s own voice: “It’s satirical, honey. Not to mention absurdist. And the writer is trans. Humor’s her coping mechanism. Yeesh.”

Happy Stories, Mostly ranges across the Indonesian archipelago in all its ethnic and religious complexity, featuring characters who come from small towns and from lower-class backgrounds. They take public transit and live in dingy rooms, even if they have moved up a rung by migrating to the capital, Jakarta. Queer identity is layered upon many other forms of marginalization in Pasaribu’s imagined world, just as it is in today’s Indonesia.

As a gay writer from the Toba Batak minority and a Christian in a Muslim-majority country, Pasaribu has thought deeply about what it means for them to write for both queer and non-queer audiences, in Indonesia and abroad. Pasaribu’s poetry first brought them acclaim when they won a poetry competition run by the Jakarta Arts Council in 2015. The poems appeared as Sergius Seeks Bacchus from the UK publisher Tilted Axis in 2019, followed by Happy Stories, Mostly in 2021 (which was published in the US this summer). Both books have been translated by Tiffany Tsao, who finds creative ways to retain the ambiguity of Pasaribu’s sentences in Bahasa Indonesia, a language in which pronouns are not gendered. The prose isn’t showy, but the imagery is startlingly rendered in Tsao’s translation: “Bags under our eyes, black as burnt chicken skin from all the melted night-shift mascara and kohl.”

Pasaribu centers queerness while treating the happiness and interiority of their characters obliquely, by narrating from unexpected perspectives: The protagonists are often straight, supernatural, or religious—in one story, a nun; in another, a statue of Jesus that has fallen under a bed. Such diverse narratives show that queer life in Indonesia is defined as much by these other, outsider perceptions as it is by the experiences of queer people themselves. Pasaribu is interested in agency and power: If queer people are suffering, they ask, why is that so?

In “Metaxu: Jakarta, 2038,” a female narrator confesses to a priest all the sins she committed against her little brother, starting with the time she threw an empty cough syrup bottle at him, which shattered and left him partially deaf in one ear. Her other sins: laughing at her brother as he mourned their late father, who committed suicide; arranging a secular funeral for him, despite her brother’s insistence on a religious burial; lying to her brother and refusing to help him when he wanted to get a job at the karaoke parlor where she works; jeering at him when he turned up there, desperate to immerse himself in the old songs that remind them both of their dead dad. This litany of cruelties doesn’t include sneering at her brother’s crush on a boy named Ben. In her telling, she doesn’t care that her brother is gay; she was only cruel to him for doing things that awakened feelings she had tried to quash or memories of their shared past she had tried to forget.

Those memories are now all she has left: Her brother ran away, and she has never seen him again. The story concludes with the narrator—now a student of philosophy—musing about a new technology that can erase bad memories. It’s impossible, she thinks, because the past is part of her body: “I’ve already tried erasing my memories, but they keep surfacing anyway. They’re made of protein, and protein is forever.” She wants to forget how her own cruelty has left her with no one, but she can’t help but revisit what happened long ago in her confessions. Pasaribu doesn’t resolve her uncertainty; in this story and others in the collection, they suggest that sometimes we want to hold old traumas close.

Elsewhere, Happy Stories, Mostly invokes classic queer narratives such as coming out more directly. Rejection is a recurrent theme, but the most unsympathetic characters are never flattened into homophobes. Pasaribu is interested in more nuanced responses to queerness, such as hostile ambivalence and casual callousness and the harm they can cause.

Henri in “The True Story of the Story of the Giant” is a small-town boy from Sulawesi, in eastern Indonesia, who swings between self-importance and insecurity after he moves to Jakarta for university. Floundering in his history courses, he is unsettled and intrigued by his classmate Tunggul, who is as worldly and poised as a teenager can be. (He reads Ryszard Kapuściński; he has opinions about Indonesian history; he makes wry, self-deprecating jokes about having one Catholic and one Muslim parent.) Henri envies and wants to emulate Tunggul, for shallow and self-interested reasons: He wants to improve his grades and score himself a cooler girlfriend. The two boys become close friends. Eventually, Tunggul confesses his feelings for Henri, who fumbles his response and says the wrong thing. When Henri tells his cousin, who is also gay, about Tunggul, the cousin points out how hard it must be for Tunggul. Henri lashes out: What about him? “As if I have role models? Pass the phone to my dad then, please. Oh wait, you can’t!”

After the rejection, Tunggul throws himself in front of a train and dies. Henri is lost in a vortex of guilt and depression. Unsure what to do, he devotes himself to completing Tunggul’s thesis, a historical account of a Batak legend about the giant Parulian. This legend had brought the two boys, with their shared Batak heritage, together. Henri splits up with his girlfriend and wanders North Sumatra on a quixotic quest to find evidence of Parulian’s existence. Finally, after more than a year, Henri has an epiphany in a cheap motel: He cannot write the history that he’d planned, but he can write an homage to Tunggul. Through his imagination, Henri finds consolation.