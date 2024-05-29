Books & the Arts / In Maria Ressa’s Philippines The Nobel Prize–winning journalist’s memoir offers a portrait of a country’s struggles to battle the forces of populism and social media.

Maria Ressa in Manila, Philippines, 2021. (Photo by Ezra Acayan / Getty Images)

Looking over Singapore harbor from Facebook’s dazzling new office there, Maria Ressa knew that the bodies were piling up back home in the Philippines. Some had been gunned down by police, others by masked men on motorbikes. The corpses were hog-tied, wrapped in duct tape, or left to bleed out in the streets. It was August of 2016. Rodrigo Duterte, who had campaigned on a promise to kill drug users on a mass scale in order to eradicate crime, had recently won the Philippines’ presidential election. Ressa was in Singapore to deliver a grave warning. She explained to the executives at Facebook’s Asia-Pacific outpost that she and her team of journalists had been investigating for months how Duterte’s campaign had used the social media platform to distribute misleading propaganda about its proposed War on Drugs and to ultimately influence the election in his favor by coordinating with a hired army of trolls and bots.

Her presentation drew uncomfortable reactions. It was obvious to Ressa that Facebook’s Singapore team had never dealt with anything like this before. Facebook was not yet under the microscope: It was a year before Mark Zuckerberg would publicly confirm to The Washington Post that Facebook had sold political ads to the Kremlin-linked troll farms that tried to influence the United States’ 2016 presidential election. Her Manila-based news outlet, Rappler, took Facebook to task for propagating disinformation with a three-part investigative series in October 2016 called “Weaponizing the Internet.”

In it, the Rappler team documented how Duterte’s online network had boosted misleading articles and images on Facebook in order to manufacture support for him. In one instance, his campaign spokesman circulated a disturbing image of a slain 9-year-old girl that went viral, attributing her death to a culture of immorality fueled by drugs. The Rappler series revealed that this photograph originated not in the Philippines but in Brazil. The series then analyzed how trolls used Facebook features like Pages and Groups to extend the reach of this type of pro-Duterte propaganda to millions of accounts.

Duterte’s reign proved to be disastrous. In his six-year term, he oversaw a dramatic increase in police and military power and a clampdown on dissent, using crises like the Covid-19 pandemic to justify a greater military presence in civilian life. The toll of his War on Drugs proved to be staggering: Some estimates say 25,000 people were killed in the crackdowns between 2016 and 2020. The country has garnered the ignoble status of having the highest jail occupancy rate in the world as the police swept the streets, corralling hundreds of thousands of people—including activists and journalists—into overcrowded prisons.

Ressa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for her efforts to safeguard press freedom under Duterte’s regime. In her recent memoir, How to Stand Up to a Dictator, Ressa seeks to understand how her country backslid into autocracy. She sees social media—in particular the way it works as an unchecked political force—as a scourge to democracy, every bit as much as the regime itself. “The breakdown of the rule of law globally was ignited by the lack of democratic vision for the internet,” she argues.

While there is no question that, over the last decade, Facebook has acted as a novel disruptive force in politics globally, Ressa’s preoccupation with social media overshadows other intractable factors in her country’s crack-up, such as the scars left behind by colonialism and its persistent inequality, which gave shape to Duterte’s powerful online machine. The same “black ops” tactics were used in the Philippines’ most recent presidential election to vault his successor—a member of the country’s most entrenched and corrupt political family, the Marcos dynasty—into its highest seat of power. But to understand the rise of Duterte and Marcos, disinformation is only part of the picture, and one that belies a more complex reality: the populace’s growing distrust of a liberal elite that has failed to resolve the Philippines’ greatest social ills.

A record-shattering 55 million voters took to the polls for the Philippines’ presidential election in 2022. Bongbong Marcos, the victor by a landslide, had spent the previous two decades revising (in the public and on social media) the dismal record of his late father, Ferdinand Marcos, the kleptocrat who declared martial law in 1972 and ruled as a one-man government until he was ousted in 1986. As a candidate, Bongbong avoided participating in debates and presented few concrete policy proposals. The backbone of his campaign was a vague promise to return the country to its “golden era,” as well as a network of Facebook and YouTube accounts spouting propaganda aimed at exonerating the Marcos family of corruption. A report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism showed that Bongbong had forgone Facebook Ad spending in favor of paying influencers directly to peddle falsehoods in an effort to “appear more organic.” From its humble beginnings on forgotten platforms of the early aughts like Friendster, Bongbong’s revisionist machinery has reached its zenith on TikTok, where teens filmed their nostalgic elders’ teary-eyed reactions to patriotic anthems from the Marcos era.

Around 2016, as Rappler journalists began tracking Duterte’s disinformation networks, they immediately noticed overlaps between the accounts sharing pro-Duterte and pro-Marcos content. In 2019, Ressa and her Rappler team published another three-part series aimed at Bongbong’s propaganda machine. A main objective of his disinformation network was to obscure the origin of the family’s riches with claims that the estimated $10 billion plundered from the nation’s coffers during the Marcos era was in fact obtained through legal means. But as Nick Davies reported in The Guardian, there is a long financial paper trail left by the Marcoses that points to “the biggest theft in history”: contracts, share certificates, bank records, scribbles on notepads, diary entries. The Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), established shortly after the regime was toppled, was tasked with recovering the “ill-gotten wealth accumulated by former President Ferdinand E. Marcos.” Half a century later, the PCGG is still tabulating the receipts.

The level of corruption cannot be overstated: From 1965 to 1986, Ferdinand Marcos organized the entire Philippine economy into a personal reservoir of cash. He established companies and issued decrees that gave him and a coterie of cronies monopolies over key consumer markets. He raided the central bank. He stole from foreign aid and military assistance funds. He siphoned off reparations that Japan had paid to the Philippines for damages during World War II. He opened a vast network of offshore accounts that protected all this plunder. The family purchased houses, yachts, planes, helicopters, and sports cars. All the while, the people floundered. From 1970 to 1985, the national debt skyrocketed 900 percent, to $25 billion. By 1985, the year before Marcos was deposed, over half of the population was living below the poverty line.

The younger Marcos’s vlogs on Facebook elide all of this, instead pointing to the various infrastructure projects that his father supposedly implemented as president (though these were also debunked) in order to paint a far rosier picture of the past. But the human rights abuses, as with the family’s stolen wealth, piled up in the decade under martial law: 3,240 extrajudicial killings, 70,000 imprisonments, 34,000 incidents of torture.