Books & the Arts / Coming Home Lucy Sante and the solitude and solidarity of transitioning. Lucy Sante and the Solitude and Solidarity of Transitioning In her new memoir, I Heard Her Call My Name, Sante dissects her past in order to understand her future.

Lucy Sante (Jem Cohen)

This article appears in the March 2024 issue.

“Many cis people (I first wrote ‘civilians’) are baffled by transgender matters,” writes Lucy Sante near the end of her crisp new memoir, I Heard Her Call My Name, which begins, and ends, with her own coming-out as a trans woman in 2021. Sante writes to unbaffle them and—like all good memoirists—to explain her life to herself. And in the process, she describes an aspect of existence common to her generation of trans people and so to mine, too: We often felt that we grew up profoundly alone.

Born in Belgium in 1954, Sante became a professional writer in the New York of the early 1980s. She flourished in the downtown experimental punk-and-art scene that also included Kathy Acker, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Richard Foreman, Nan Goldin, Tom Verlaine, the Contortions, DNA, and Teenage Jesus and the Jerks. At the same time, Sante cut her literary teeth in the mail room and as an assistant at The New York Review of Books before setting off on her own. Over the next four decades, she became one of our most celebrated and versatile creators of research-based literary nonfiction and criticism. She also published 10 books, among them Low Life (1991), a thick and racy chronicle of 19th-century Manhattan, and The Factory of Facts (1998), a beautifully detailed memoir largely about her immigrant parents and their origins in the decrepit factory town of Verviers.

Compared with those earlier books, I Heard Her Call My Name is shorter, less formal, less research-oriented, and more personal. It also moves faster, and it moves on two tracks at once: The first follows Sante’s life over the decades, up to the moment that she fully came out to herself, and the second follows the months after that. Like Jan Morris’s Conundrum (1974) and Jennifer Finney Boylan’s influential She’s Not There (2001), I Heard Her Call My Name treats coming out as the major hinge in the author’s life: There is a life before and a life after. Also like those books, it addresses the wider literary audience that this accomplished writer has grown up knowing, rather than the smaller, newer, younger (on average) group who already know that we’re trans, a group that keeps showing up at the margins of Sante’s story despite her earlier worries about coming too close to them, about coming out too soon.

Throughout I Heard Her Call My Name, Sante—writing just two to three years after her transition— remains self-conscious about her emotional and chronological distance from other trans people. One twentysomething friend, she notes, has come to serve “as my trans mother—all transsexuals need one. The age reversal fit my golden-age trans puberty.” Sante has other trans friends, but not many, not yet: She writes that she hasn’t “made many forays into trans world.” The kinds of trans social life, the trans culture for and by and about trans people chronicled in (say) Cat Fitzpatrick’s verse novel The Call-Out, or the trans audience for Gen Z performers like Cavetown, have no place in Sante’s life so far. It’s a familiar story for me, since I didn’t go to parties like the ones in The Call-Out after I came out either: Like Sante, I felt, for years, too old, too settled, too busy, and perhaps too cautious for my own good.

Those fears and isolation carry over from the years—really, decades—of contemplating transition but feeling afraid. Adrienne Rich (not always a friend to trans people) has a relevant poem called “Prospective Immigrants Please Note.” “Either you will / go through this door / or you will not go through,” Rich wrote in 1962, a decade before she herself came out as lesbian. “If you go through / there is always the risk / of remembering your name.” Sante waited a long time—even longer than I did—to open that door, and of course, Sante writes, it felt like “having passed through a portal”; she would not and could not go back. “I am the person I feared most of my life,” she concludes. “I have, as they say, gone there.”

Sante’s attitude toward gender transition—binary, long-awaited, and in practice irreversible, because it felt so right—allows her to reinterpret her earlier career throughout I Heard Her Call My Name as a way to excel (professionally) while hiding (emotionally), telling stories about 19th-century Manhattan crooks and modernist French filmmakers to keep the real plot about herself at bay. As much as her memoir of transition describes a life of concealment, it also tells a story of immigration. Sante writes as a literal immigrant, too, recapping in faster, more personal ways the early life she described in The Factory of Facts, some of whose passages take on a new meaning now. There is, Sante quips, “a distinct rhyme between gender transition and the sort of transitioning I’d had to do as an immigrant child.” Transition (sartorial, social, medical) resembles immigration in its potential to change our sense of who we are, whether or not we land where we belong.

As she describes in I Heard Her Call My Name, Sante’s early years held their own set of changes. We first meet Lucy as the girl she never was and as the bookish, restless schoolboy she tried to be, skipping classes in her Catholic grade school to explore Manhattan. We meet her as she navigates suburban northern New Jersey as a student at a public high school in the 1960s, and then at the bedraggled, riot-damaged Columbia University of the early 1970s, before she arrives at the excitement of the Lower East Side. And we see—especially if we know her earlier books—how her aspiration to become a professional writer, to practice literary journalism, interacted with the closeted writer’s wish to merge into her loves and special interests, in effect to disappear. She presents herself as a down-market, scruffy, urbane observer, a latter-day flaneur, which meant she aspired to go unseen—and as she wrote in The Other Paris (2015), “until very recently it was impossible for women to walk around by themselves unobserved, and it is crucial for the flâneur to be functionally invisible.”